EQS-News: Raiffeisen Bank International AG: Semi-Annual Financial Report 2023: Core revenues remain strong - Outlook updated

Raiffeisen Bank International AG: Semi-Annual Financial Report 2023: Core revenues remain strong - Outlook updated

 RBI: Semi-Annual Financial Report 2023

Core revenues remain strong - Outlook updated

  

  • Half-year profit after tax from continuing operations excluding Russia and Belarus broadly stable year-on-year despite very high portfolio-based provisions for litigations in Poland (EUR 424 million)
  • Net interest income excluding Russia and Belarus up 4.2% quarter-on-quarter
  • Net fee and commission income quarter-on-quarter up 4.4% and 5.2% in CE and SEE, respectively; offset by drop in GC&M
  • Ongoing reduction of business in Russia: net fee and commission income down 47% quarter-on-quarter, loans to customers down 35% in local currency since the beginning of the war
  • Risk costs significantly down year-on-year to EUR 259 million in H1/2023
  • CET1 ratio at 15.9% (transitional, incl. result), excluding Russia 13.9%
  • Core revenues outlook improves; expected ROE for 2023 unchanged due to higher provisions in Poland

 

 
Income Statement in EUR million 1-6/2023 1-6/2022 Q2/2023 Q1/2023
Net interest income 2,749 2,199 1,364 1,385
Net fee and commission income 1,698 1,565 732 966
Net trading income and fair value result 116 316 30 86
General administrative expenses (1,995) (1,649) (1,045) (950)
Operating result 2,661 2,500 1,152 1,509
Other result (450) (108) (354) (96)
Governmental measures and compulsory contributions (237) (241) (2) (236)
Impairment losses on financial assets (259) (561) 42 (301)
Profit/loss before tax 1,715 1,590 838 877
Profit/loss after tax from continuing operations 1,327 1,299 627 700
Profit/loss from discontinuing operations 0 453 0 0
Consolidated profit 1,235 1,712 578 657

 

Balance Sheet in EUR million 30/6/2023 31/12/2022
Loans to customers 101,806 103,230
Deposits from customers 120,553 125,099
Total assets 206,123 207,057
Total risk-weighted assets (RWA) 99,207 97,680

 

Bank-specific information 30/6/2023 31/12/2022
NPE Ratio  1.5%   1.6% 
NPE Coverage Ratio  57.6%   59.0% 
CET1 ratio  15.9%   16.0% 
Total capital ratio  20.0%   20.2% 

 

Key ratios 1-6/2023 1-6/2022 Q2/2023 Q1/2023
Net interest margin (Ø interest-bearing assets)  2.74%   2.37%   2.74%   2.75% 
Cost/Income Ratio  42.9%   39.7%   47.6%   38.6% 
Provisioning ratio  (Ø loans to customers)  0.37%   0.86%   (0.19%)  0.93% 
Consolidated return on equity  14.9%   25.5%   14.1%   15.8% 
Earnings per share in EUR 3.59 5.07 1.68 1.92


 

Outlook 2023 RBI excl. RU/BY RBI
Net interest income in EUR 3.8-4.0 bn 5.3-5.4 bn
Net fee and commission income in EUR around 1.8 bn 3.2-3.4 bn
Loans to customers (growth) around 2% ~0%
General administrative expenses in EUR around 3.1 bn around 4.0 bn
Cost/income ratio 51-53% 43-45%
Impairment losses on financial assets (before use of overlays) around 45 bps up to 60 bps
Consolidated return on equity around 10% around 17%
CET1 ratio at year-end 2023 above 13.5%* above 16%
*P/B Zero Russia deconsolidation scenario    

 

 

