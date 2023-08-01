EQS-News: Raiffeisen Bank International AG: Semi-Annual Financial Report 2023: Core revenues remain strong - Outlook updated

|
Raiffeisen Bank International AG: Semi-Annual Financial Report 2023: Core revenues remain strong - Outlook updated
01.08.2023 / 07:30 CET/CEST
RBI: Semi-Annual Financial Report 2023
Core revenues remain strong - Outlook updated
- Half-year profit after tax from continuing operations excluding Russia and Belarus broadly stable year-on-year despite very high portfolio-based provisions for litigations in Poland (EUR 424 million)
- Net interest income excluding Russia and Belarus up 4.2% quarter-on-quarter
- Net fee and commission income quarter-on-quarter up 4.4% and 5.2% in CE and SEE, respectively; offset by drop in GC&M
- Ongoing reduction of business in Russia: net fee and commission income down 47% quarter-on-quarter, loans to customers down 35% in local currency since the beginning of the war
- Risk costs significantly down year-on-year to EUR 259 million in H1/2023
- CET1 ratio at 15.9% (transitional, incl. result), excluding Russia 13.9%
- Core revenues outlook improves; expected ROE for 2023 unchanged due to higher provisions in Poland
|Income Statement in EUR million
|1-6/2023
|1-6/2022
|Q2/2023
|Q1/2023
|Net interest income
|2,749
|2,199
|1,364
|1,385
|Net fee and commission income
|1,698
|1,565
|732
|966
|Net trading income and fair value result
|116
|316
|30
|86
|General administrative expenses
|(1,995)
|(1,649)
|(1,045)
|(950)
|Operating result
|2,661
|2,500
|1,152
|1,509
|Other result
|(450)
|(108)
|(354)
|(96)
|Governmental measures and compulsory contributions
|(237)
|(241)
|(2)
|(236)
|Impairment losses on financial assets
|(259)
|(561)
|42
|(301)
|Profit/loss before tax
|1,715
|1,590
|838
|877
|Profit/loss after tax from continuing operations
|1,327
|1,299
|627
|700
|Profit/loss from discontinuing operations
|0
|453
|0
|0
|Consolidated profit
|1,235
|1,712
|578
|657
|Balance Sheet in EUR million
|30/6/2023
|31/12/2022
|Loans to customers
|101,806
|103,230
|Deposits from customers
|120,553
|125,099
|Total assets
|206,123
|207,057
|Total risk-weighted assets (RWA)
|99,207
|97,680
|Bank-specific information
|30/6/2023
|31/12/2022
|NPE Ratio
| 1.5%
| 1.6%
|NPE Coverage Ratio
| 57.6%
| 59.0%
|CET1 ratio
| 15.9%
| 16.0%
|Total capital ratio
| 20.0%
| 20.2%
|Key ratios
|1-6/2023
|1-6/2022
|Q2/2023
|Q1/2023
|Net interest margin (Ø interest-bearing assets)
| 2.74%
| 2.37%
| 2.74%
| 2.75%
|Cost/Income Ratio
| 42.9%
| 39.7%
| 47.6%
| 38.6%
|Provisioning ratio (Ø loans to customers)
| 0.37%
| 0.86%
| (0.19%)
| 0.93%
|Consolidated return on equity
| 14.9%
| 25.5%
| 14.1%
| 15.8%
|Earnings per share in EUR
|3.59
|5.07
|1.68
|1.92
|Outlook 2023
|RBI excl. RU/BY
|RBI
|Net interest income in EUR
|3.8-4.0 bn
|5.3-5.4 bn
|Net fee and commission income in EUR
|around 1.8 bn
|3.2-3.4 bn
|Loans to customers (growth)
|around 2%
|~0%
|General administrative expenses in EUR
|around 3.1 bn
|around 4.0 bn
|Cost/income ratio
|51-53%
|43-45%
|Impairment losses on financial assets (before use of overlays)
|around 45 bps
|up to 60 bps
|Consolidated return on equity
|around 10%
|around 17%
|CET1 ratio at year-end 2023
|above 13.5%*
|above 16%
|*P/B Zero Russia deconsolidation scenario
|
|
For further information please contact:
John P. Carlson, CFA
Group Investor Relations
Raiffeisen Bank International AG
Am Stadtpark 9
1030 Vienna, Austria
ir@rbinternational.com
phone +43-1-71 707-2089
www.rbinternational.com
