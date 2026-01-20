EQS-News: Rainmaker Worldwide Expands U.S. Operations With ATMOCELL 5K and R/OCell(R) Deployments in the Permian Basin

EQS-News: Rainmaker Worldwide Inc. / Key word(s): Energy

Strategic Collaboration Enhances Rainmaker’s North American Footprint and Strengthens Recurring-Revenue Potential in Decentralized Potable Water Production and Purification

LAS VEGAS, NV - January 20, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Rainmaker Worldwide Inc. (OTC: RAKR), a global leader in sustainable water technology solutions, announced today that it has delivered its ATMOCELL 5K Air-to-Water (“AW”) and R/OCell® Reverse Osmosis systems to a long-standing and comprehensive oilfield services provider (“the Company”) operating across Texas and throughout the United States. The Company supports remote workforce camps, temporary structures, water transfer systems, sanitation, rig site communications, and equipment logistics.

Both systems are now fully operational and have successfully completed validation testing under demanding field conditions. The deployment marks Rainmaker’s first integration into the provider’s connected infrastructure management environment, which supports hundreds of sites nationwide. Together, the systems establish a scalable model for on-site, decentralized water production and purification, enabled by Rainmaker’s advanced remote monitoring, sensing, and automated operating capabilities.

“We’ve been working closely with their team over the past several months to define and deliver technologies that directly support their operational goals and growth strategies,” said Michael O’Connor, Chairman and CEO of Rainmaker Worldwide Inc. “These deployments mark an important milestone as we continue expanding our U.S. presence with partners that value innovation, reliability, and long-term sustainability.”

The Company focuses on enhancing site security, connectivity, and operational efficiency through integrated smart and sustainable infrastructure. Details related to specific deployment locations have not been disclosed in accordance with client confidentiality requirements. Rainmaker’s systems support these objectives by delivering reliable, field-deployable potable water solutions supported by real-time remote management, automated controls, and predictive maintenance capabilities.

While performance testing was successful for both systems, the companies jointly determined that expanding R/OCell® across the provider’s network represents the most effective near-term strategy, given the climatic conditions at many operating locations. The Company will evaluate a broader go-forward deployment strategy for R/OCell® as a core component of its water purification systems this year.

The ATMOCELL 5K unit will be redeployed to a location in Texas with more favorable atmospheric conditions, where it is expected to deliver enhanced performance and increased market visibility. This redeployment is intended to position the system for broader exposure to potential customers across Texas, the United States, and Mexico, while supporting potable water production for a new residential community upon completion.

This comprehensive collaboration advances Rainmaker’s North American expansion strategy and reinforces its position in the growing market for industrial and infrastructure water management solutions. Over the next 90 days, Rainmaker plans to expand its U.S. sales and operations teams to meet increasing demand across the energy, construction, and industrial sectors.

About Rainmaker Worldwide Inc.

Rainmaker Worldwide Inc. (OTC: RAKR) is a global leader in sustainable water technology solutions with a mission to help solve the global water crisis by providing economical, scalable, and environmentally sustainable solutions through innovative technology. The company develops and delivers energy-efficient systems that generate clean water from the air and provide decentralized water purification and wastewater reuse. Rainmaker’s portfolio includes its AtmoCell Air-to-Water system and, through its partial ownership of Miranda Water Technologies, advanced solutions such as the R/OCell® reverse osmosis system, the Miracell® Rotating Biological Contactor (RBC) wastewater treatment system, and the SmartCell control platform for real-time monitoring and optimization. Together, Rainmaker and Miranda have deployed more than 1,200 systems across 40 countries, serving municipalities, industries, and communities worldwide, and positioning Rainmaker as a trusted provider in the rapidly expanding global market for next-generation water security technologies.

Learn more at www.rainmakerww.com.

About Miranda Water Technologies

Miranda Water Technologies is a global provider of decentralized water and wastewater treatment solutions that support reuse, purification, and long-term water security. Founded in Türkiye, Miranda operates offices in Ankara, Türkiye, Peterborough, Ontario, Canada, and Providenciales, Turks and Caicos Islands. The company is an investment of Rainmaker Worldwide Inc. (OTC: RAKR) and private Canadian shareholders.

Miranda’s core technologies include the proprietary Miracell® biological treatment system, the R/OCell® reverse osmosis unit that converts seawater, brackish, well, or contaminated sources into clean drinking water, and the SmartCell control platform for real-time monitoring and optimization.

With over 1,200 systems deployed in more than 40 countries and supported by a global network of distributors and installers, Miranda delivers scalable, modular, and energy-efficient technologies. Its solutions are trusted across a wide range of applications, including municipal infrastructure, residential developments, industrial facilities, remote and island communities, and First Nations and Indigenous communities. Learn more, explore FAQs, and access product updates at www.mirandawater.com.

