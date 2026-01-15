EQS-News: Rainmaker Worldwide Inc. Announces Settlement Agreement Resolving Legacy Debt Obligation

EQS-News: Rainmaker Worldwide Inc. / Key word(s): Energy

Rainmaker Worldwide Inc. Announces Settlement Agreement Resolving Legacy Debt Obligation



15.01.2026 / 14:33 CET/CEST

LAS VEGAS, NV - January 15, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Rainmaker Worldwide Inc. (OTC: RAKR) today announced that it has entered into a settlement agreement to resolve a legacy debt obligation originally issued in 2020.

The settlement provides the Company with a defined pathway to resolve an obligation with a stated balance exceeding $5 million, subject to the Company’s satisfaction of the settlement payment terms. Under the agreement, the Company has agreed to make a cash payment of $500,000 on or before February 27, 2026, subject to increases if payment is not made by such date. Interest on the obligation ceased to accrue as of December 25, 2025.

Upon satisfaction of the settlement terms, the agreement provides for the release of all claims related to the obligation. Completion of the settlement remains subject to the Company’s timely performance under the agreement, and no assurance can be given that the conditions to completion will be satisfied.

Additional details regarding the settlement are included in the Company’s Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Rainmaker Worldwide Inc.

Rainmaker Worldwide Inc. (OTC: RAKR) is a global leader in sustainable water technology solutions with a mission to help solve the global water crisis by providing economical, scalable, and environmentally sustainable solutions through innovative technology. The company develops and delivers energy-efficient systems that generate clean water from the air and provide decentralized water purification and wastewater reuse. Rainmaker’s portfolio includes its AtmoCell Air-to-Water system and, through its partial ownership of Miranda Water Technologies, advanced solutions such as the R/OCell® reverse osmosis system, the Miracell® Rotating Biological Contactor (RBC) wastewater treatment system, and the SmartCell control platform for real-time monitoring and optimization. Together, Rainmaker and Miranda have deployed more than 1,200 systems across 40 countries, serving municipalities, industries, and communities worldwide, and positioning Rainmaker as a trusted provider in the rapidly expanding global market for next-generation water security technologies. Learn more at www.rainmakerww.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this announcement contain statements, estimates and projections about the growth of Rainmaker’s business, potential distribution partnerships and/or clients, and related business strategy. Such statements, estimates and projections may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time-to-time. Rainmaker undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The recipient of this information is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

