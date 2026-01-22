Rainmaker Worldwide Aktie

WKN DE: A2DTHS / ISIN: US75088P1012

22.01.2026 15:31:51

EQS-News: Rainmaker Worldwide Strengthens North American Growth Pipeline With Affiliate Partnership Supporting Ontario's Housing Expansion

EQS-News: Rainmaker Worldwide Inc. / Key word(s): Energy
Rainmaker Worldwide Strengthens North American Growth Pipeline With Affiliate Partnership Supporting Ontario's Housing Expansion

22.01.2026 / 15:31 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Miranda Water Technologies to Support the Proposed Deployment of Miracell® Ultra
Decentralized Wastewater System for Bremont Acquisitions’ 850-unit Nature’s Chase
Development in Georgina, Ontario

LAS VEGAS, NV - January 22, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Rainmaker Worldwide Inc. (OTC: RAKR), a global leader in sustainable water technology solutions, announced today a new strategic milestone in its North American expansion. Its affiliate, Miranda Water Technologies, has partnered with Bremont Acquisitions to support the proposed deployment of the Miracell® Ultra decentralized wastewater treatment system for Nature’s Chase, an 850-home master planned residential community in Georgina, Ontario.

The partnership marks another step forward in Rainmaker’s strategy to scale its revenue-generating water and wastewater portfolio and expand market presence in the clean
infrastructure and housing development sector. Bremont and Miranda are also in active
discussions for additional housing projects across Dutton, Port Lambton, Simcoe County,
and Clearview Township, reflecting a multi-site opportunity pipeline in Ontario.

“Rainmaker’s affiliate strategy continues to convert innovation into measurable growth,” said Michael O’Connor, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Rainmaker Worldwide Inc.
“Each successful collaboration strengthens our recurring revenue foundation, expands our
technology footprint, and demonstrates our ability to deliver scalable water and wastewater
infrastructure that creates long-term value for both communities and shareholders.”

Driving Sustainable Housing Development in Ontario

The Nature’s Chase project is part of Bremont’s commitment to building PERFECT™
Communities consisting of factory-built modular homes designed for efficiency, sustainability, and affordability. Integrating Miranda’s Miracell® Ultra system would enable
decentralized wastewater servicing that is modular, energy-efficient, and scalable alongside
phased construction.

This model directly addresses the growing demand for infrastructure solutions that can
accelerate housing delivery while maintaining environmental standards, supporting
Rainmaker’s mission to provide sustainable, technology-driven systems where centralized
infrastructure is limited or cost-prohibitive.

Technology Supporting Scalable Growth

The Miracell® Ultra system is designed for residential and mixed-use communities that
require high-quality wastewater treatment in compact, modular configurations. Using
advanced Rotating Biological Contactor (RBC) technology combined with ultrafiltration and
disinfection, the system achieves exceptional performance while minimizing land footprint
and energy use.

By utilizing decentralized wastewater infrastructure that scales with each construction
phase, developers like Bremont can maintain predictable costs, faster timelines, and strong
environmental compliance, principles that align with Ontario’s housing acceleration goals
and Rainmaker’s sustainability-focused growth strategy.

Positioned for Long-Term Investor Value

This partnership highlights Rainmaker’s ability to execute its affiliate growth model and capture a share of the expanding market for decentralized clean water infrastructure. Through scalable opportunities like Nature’s Chase, Rainmaker continues to advance its North American growth pipeline, reinforcing its market leadership and expanding recurring revenue potential.

“We are executing on a focused growth strategy built around scalable, decentralized solutions,” added O’Connor. “Partnerships like this one with Bremont Acquisitions demonstrate Rainmaker’s ability to turn innovation into impact, expand our reach across key markets, and strengthen long-term value for our investors.”

About Rainmaker Worldwide Inc.

Rainmaker Worldwide Inc. (OTC: RAKR) is a global leader in sustainable water technology
solutions with a mission to help solve the global water crisis by providing economical,
scalable, and environmentally sustainable solutions through innovative technology. The
company develops and delivers energy-efficient systems that generate clean water from the air and provide decentralized water purification and wastewater reuse. Rainmaker’s portfolio includes its AtmoCell Air-to-Water system and, through its partial ownership of Miranda Water Technologies, advanced solutions such as the R/OCell® reverse osmosis system, the Miracell® Rotating Biological Contactor (RBC) wastewater treatment system, and the SmartCell control platform for real-time monitoring and optimization. Together, Rainmaker and Miranda have deployed more than 1,200 systems across 40 countries, serving municipalities, industries, and communities worldwide, and positioning Rainmaker as a trusted provider in the rapidly expanding global market for next-generation water security technologies.

Learn more at www.rainmakerww.com.

About Miranda Water Technologies

Miranda Water Technologies is a global provider of decentralized water and wastewater
treatment solutions that support reuse, purification, and long-term water security. Founded
in Turkiye, Miranda operates offices in Ankara, Turkiye, Peterborough, Ontario, Canada and Providenciales, Turks and Caicos Islands. The company is an investment of Rainmaker Worldwide Inc. (OTC: $RAKR) and private Canadian shareholders.

Miranda’s core technologies include the proprietary Miracell® wastewater treatment system, the R/OCell® reverse osmosis unit that converts seawater, brackish, well, or contaminated sources into clean drinking water, and the SmartCell control platform for real-time monitoring and optimization.

With over 1,200 systems deployed in more than 40 countries and supported by a global
network of distributors and installers, Miranda delivers scalable, modular, and energy efficient technologies. Its solutions are trusted across a wide range of applications, including municipal infrastructure, residential developments, industrial facilities, remote and island communities, and First Nations and Indigenous communities.

Learn more, explore FAQs, and access product updates at www.mirandawater.com.

Media Contact

Rainmaker Worldwide Inc.
Michael O’Connor
Chief Executive Officer and Chairman
info@rainmakerww.com 

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this announcement contain statements, estimates and
projections about the growth of Rainmaker’s business, potential distribution partnerships
and/or clients, and related business strategy. Such statements, estimates and projections
may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time-to-time. Rainmaker undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The recipient of this information is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

View the original release on www.newmediawire.com


News Source: Rainmaker Worldwide Inc.

22.01.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Rainmaker Worldwide Inc.
United States
ISIN: US75088P1012
EQS News ID: 2264660

 
End of News EQS News Service

2264660  22.01.2026 CET/CEST

