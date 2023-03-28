|
EQS-News: Rational AG fiscal year 2022: sales revenues grow by 31 percent to break the one billion euro mark for the first time significant increase in EBIT margin to 23.2 percent
EQS-News: RATIONAL AG
/ Key word(s): Annual Report/Annual Results
Rational AG fiscal year 2022: sales revenues grow by 31 percent to break the one billion euro mark for the first time significant increase in EBIT margin to 23.2 percent
Sales revenues rise by 31 percent year-on-year in 2022 to a new all-time high of one billion euros
Landsberg am Lech, 28 March 2023 Having already published its preliminary results for 2022 in January, Rational is now providing a more detailed look at its books with the publication of its annual report. 2022 was certainly no easy year. We experienced supply shortages, rising Inflation and a war in Europe. We at RATIONAL are especially proud, that despite all unprecedented challenges, we were more successful in the last fiscal year than ever before. Our top scores in customer and employee satisfaction were key to the outstanding financial achievements. We also managed to once again improve the energy efficiency of our appliances, says Dr Peter Stadelmann, CEO of Rational AG, looking back with satisfaction at 2022.
Sales revenues rose by 31 percent to over a billion euros for the first time
In regional terms, the Americas were particularly successful. With growth of 58 percent, the North America region further demonstrated its role as the number one growth market. At 62 percent, growth in sales revenues in Latin America was even slightly higher, albeit at a lower level in absolute terms. The core markets Europe and Germany also grew significantly, by 30 percent and 22 percent respectively. Asia was on a par with the previous year due to the special situation in China.
Record EBIT of 237.5 million euros EBIT margin rises to 23.2 percent
Rational AG plans local entry-level product for the Chinese market
To ensure a price-performance ratio in line with the market, the new entry-level unit will have a special local configuration with a smaller range of features than the iCombi Pro or iCombi Classic. In addition, it will be manufactured in China in the greater Shanghai area close to our China headquarters. Only this entry-level unit will be manufactured there. With this step, Rational will satisfy an additional and exclusively regional demand from customers in the lower tier cities, which can only be met cost-effectively through local production.
Peter Stadelmann emphasises, We will continue to manufacture all combi-steamers in demand worldwide at the Landsberg am Lech site and the iVario at Wittenheim, Alsace. In Landsberg, we have invested over 100 million euros in recent years in larger production capacities, an international logistics centre and a new research centre, and have considerable growth and expansion reserves here. Later this year, the company will open new facilities in Wittenheim. Over the past two years, more than 30 million euros have been invested in expanding production capacity, as well as in new training capacity for customers, offices and a new company restaurant. We can and will continue to grow in Landsberg and Wittenheim. Setting up the production facility in China is just a regional addition, Stadelmann continued. The first units are expected to be installed at customers in China as early as 2025. For competitive reasons, Rational is not disclosing any further forecasts or details on market entry at this time.
New record high for worldwide customer satisfaction despite long delivery times
Employee satisfaction consistently at a very high level
Forecast for 2023: Cautiously optimistic high single-digit sales revenue growth and EBIT margin expected to be slightly below previous years level
2023 50 years of Rational When it tastes great, we all speak the same language
Rational Aktiengesellschaft
Stefan Arnold / Head of Investor Relations
E-mail: ir@rational-online.com
Editorial note:
The Rational Group is the global market and technology leader for thermal preparation of food in professional kitchens. The company, founded in 1973, employs some 2,400 people, around 1,390 of whom are in Germany. Rational was floated in the Prime Standard of the German stock market in 2000 and is currently represented in the MDAX.
The companys principal objective is to offer maximum customer benefit at all times. Rational is committed to the principle of sustainability, which is expressed in its corporate policies on environmental protection, leadership, job security and social responsibility. Numerous international awards bear witness to the high quality of the work done by Rationals employees year for year.
28.03.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
