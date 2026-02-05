EQS-News: Rational AG reports growth of 8 percent after exchange rate adjustments – preliminary figures for the 2025 fiscal year

EQS-News: RATIONAL AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results

Rational AG reports growth of 8 percent after exchange rate adjustments – preliminary figures for the 2025 fiscal year



Sales revenues up 6 percent – growth of 8 percent after exchange rate adjustments back at customary level

Sales revenues of 341 million euros in the fourth quarter of 2025 – 1,260 million euros in fiscal year 2025

iVario sales revenues grow by 10 percent – iCombi up 5 percent

Strong growth in Europe and Americas

26.4 percent EBIT margin

Landsberg am Lech, 5 February 2026 “After an impressive finale, with sales revenues turning the last month into the strongest December in the company’s history, Rational finishes a challenging 2025 on a highly successful note,” reports Rational CEO Dr Peter Stadelmann. In the particularly strong fourth quarter, sales revenues went up by 7 percent to a new record high of 341 million euros. The company, whose head office is in Landsberg am Lech, published its preliminary figures for 2025 on the morning of 5 February 2026.

Based on preliminary calculations, sales revenues were up 6 percent to 1,260 million euros, adjusted for currency effects

Based on preliminary calculations, the Rational Group’s sales revenues reached a new record of 1,260 million euros in 2025 (2024: 1,193 million euros), 67 million euros, or 6 percent, more than in the previous year. “Adjusted for the negative currency effects, we achieved growth of 8 percent. This means that we are back on our earlier growth trajectory in the mid to high single-digit percentage range,” explains Stadelmann. “The systematic expansion of sales capacities and activities invariably leads to sustainable growth. We will continue on this course,” he adds.

The two largest regions, Europe (excluding Germany) and North America in particular, delivered an important contribution to growth in 2025, recording increases in sales revenues of 9 and 8 percent respectively. As a result, in North America, Rational successfully set itself apart again from the weak market trend. In Latin America, sales revenues were 6 percent higher than in the previous year. In Germany, the company recorded growth of 4 percent. Asia was around 11 percent down overall on the previous year.

The iCombi product group’s sales revenues exceeded the prior-year figure by 5 percent. With an increase of 10 percent, the sales revenues of the iVario product group were particularly encouraging. The French subsidiary sold more than 10,000 cooking systems for the first time in the company’s history.

EBIT of 333 million euros – EBIT margin of 26.4 percent

Despite the financial burden imposed by US tariffs and significant negative currency effects, Rational was again able to report strong earnings figures. EBIT (earnings before financial result and taxes) amounted to 333 million euros – 6 percent up on the prior-year figure and therefore likewise at a new record. The EBIT margin was slightly higher than the previous year’s margin, reaching 26.4 percent (2024: 26.3 percent). “As in the previous year, we again benefited from positive effects on the procurement side in 2025, combined with the strong sales revenue growth towards the end of the year,” explains CFO Jörg Walter. “Our Group-wide efficiency programme, which we launched in the third quarter of 2024, made an important contribution to the good earnings performance. Despite the above-average increase in our research and development costs to safeguard Rational’s future, we were able to limit the increase in costs and thus stabilise our EBIT margin,” adds the CFO.

Positive outlook – well positioned for the future

Stadelmann considers the growth prospects to be good. From the CEO’s perspective, large market potential combined with a strong and growing sales team and solid finances provide the best foundation for continuing the company’s growth history. “Due to our strong position in the market, our exceptionally healthy balance sheet and excellent liquidity position, we are confident that we are well prepared for the challenges of the future,” he says.

Detailed performance indicators, forecasts for fiscal year 2026 and the dividend proposal for fiscal year 2025 will be published on the morning of March 19, 2026. On the same day, the company will also hold its balance sheet press conference and a telephone conference.

Rational is the global market and technology leader for innovative cooking systems in commercial food preparation. Its customer base ranges from restaurants and hotels through company canteens, hospitals, schools, universities, military facilities, prisons, and retirement homes, down to fast food restaurants, party services, supermarkets, bakeries and snack outlets, butchers’ shops, service stations, and delivery services, including ghost kitchens, as they are known.

According to company estimates, the global market potential for combi ovens is 4.8 million customers, of whom around 75 percent are still using traditional cooking equipment. The iCombi, the iVario and the iHexagon, which are intelligent cooking systems, can replace all this equipment, enabling customers to improve the quality of their food and to save money. In addition, Rational offers a large range of services for customers, such as accessories, care products, spare parts, training, and technical services.

The unique customer benefit philosophy delivers results such as market leadership, growth, profitability, and stability, which manifest in the following key figures for the year 2025: global market share of 50 percent, sales revenues of 1,260 million euros, EBIT of 333 million euros, EBIT margin of 26 percent, equity ratio of 80 percent.