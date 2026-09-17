EQS-News: RBI categorically denies the allegations of short-seller report

EQS-News: Raiffeisen Bank International AG / Key word(s): Statement

RBI categorically denies the allegations of short-seller report



17.09.2026 / 17:46 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



RBI categorically denies the allegations of short-seller report



Vienna, 17 September 2026. Raiffeisen Bank International AG ("RBI") has reviewed the short-seller report published this morning and categorically denies the allegations.

RBI is reviewing its legal options and considers taking legal action against the authors of the report.

In addition to the many misleading and suggestive statements, the report contains several factual errors. For example, the report claims to identify customers which RBI’s Russian subsidiary AO Raiffeisenbank had voluntarily terminated and blocked even prior to their designation as sanctioned entities. It also claims to identify companies which were never customers of RBI or AO Raiffeisenbank at any point.

Furthermore, the report reflects a basic misunderstanding of Liquidity Coverage Ratios, and more specifically, ignores the conservative assumptions included in RBI’s liquidity disclosures.

Many of the mistakes and mischaracterizations in the report might have been avoided, had the authors acted in good faith and approached RBI with questions.

Background on RBI’s claim against Rasperia: In the months leading up to the filing of the claim in Austria, RBI briefed OFAC and Austrian FMA extensively on the content of the claim and its full background. Each authority was briefed again in the days prior to filing, and RBI has been in regular contact with them since.



Background on LCR Calculation: RBI Group LCR (136% as of 30 June 2026) contains only HQLA in amount to cover 100% of the AO Raiffeisenbank net cash outflow – in line with EBA/ECB/Basel requirements for Group LCR calculation. This is a conservative adjustment which excludes over EUR 7 billion of AO Raiffeisenbank’s HQLA in RBI’s Group LCR calculation. Furthermore, LCR for the Group excluding Russia is 135% (as of 30 June 2026).



Background on the sale of Priorbank JSC: In connection with the sale of its Belarusian Group units, RBI provided all relevant sanctions authorities with detailed information regarding buyer and the financing of the transaction. The sale underwent rigorous review and was approved by competent authorities.

For further information please contact:



John P. Carlson, CFA

Head of Group Investor Relations

Raiffeisen Bank International AG

Am Stadtpark 9

1030 Vienna, Austria

ir@rbinternational.com

phone +43 1 71 707 2089

www.rbinternational.com





17.09.2026 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group



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