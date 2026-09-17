Raiffeisen Aktie
WKN: 60630 / ISIN: AT0000606306
|
17.09.2026 17:46:23
EQS-News: RBI categorically denies the allegations of short-seller report
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EQS-News: Raiffeisen Bank International AG
/ Key word(s): Statement
RBI categorically denies the allegations of short-seller report
Vienna, 17 September 2026. Raiffeisen Bank International AG ("RBI") has reviewed the short-seller report published this morning and categorically denies the allegations.
RBI is reviewing its legal options and considers taking legal action against the authors of the report.
In addition to the many misleading and suggestive statements, the report contains several factual errors. For example, the report claims to identify customers which RBI’s Russian subsidiary AO Raiffeisenbank had voluntarily terminated and blocked even prior to their designation as sanctioned entities. It also claims to identify companies which were never customers of RBI or AO Raiffeisenbank at any point.
Furthermore, the report reflects a basic misunderstanding of Liquidity Coverage Ratios, and more specifically, ignores the conservative assumptions included in RBI’s liquidity disclosures.
Many of the mistakes and mischaracterizations in the report might have been avoided, had the authors acted in good faith and approached RBI with questions.
Background on RBI’s claim against Rasperia: In the months leading up to the filing of the claim in Austria, RBI briefed OFAC and Austrian FMA extensively on the content of the claim and its full background. Each authority was briefed again in the days prior to filing, and RBI has been in regular contact with them since.
Background on LCR Calculation: RBI Group LCR (136% as of 30 June 2026) contains only HQLA in amount to cover 100% of the AO Raiffeisenbank net cash outflow – in line with EBA/ECB/Basel requirements for Group LCR calculation. This is a conservative adjustment which excludes over EUR 7 billion of AO Raiffeisenbank’s HQLA in RBI’s Group LCR calculation. Furthermore, LCR for the Group excluding Russia is 135% (as of 30 June 2026).
Background on the sale of Priorbank JSC: In connection with the sale of its Belarusian Group units, RBI provided all relevant sanctions authorities with detailed information regarding buyer and the financing of the transaction. The sale underwent rigorous review and was approved by competent authorities.
For further information please contact:
John P. Carlson, CFA
Head of Group Investor Relations
Raiffeisen Bank International AG
Am Stadtpark 9
1030 Vienna, Austria
ir@rbinternational.com
phone +43 1 71 707 2089
www.rbinternational.com
17.09.2026 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Raiffeisen Bank International AG
|Am Stadtpark 9
|A-1030 Vienna
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43-1-71707-2089
|E-mail:
|ir@rbinternational.com
|Internet:
|https://www.rbinternational.com/en/raiffeisen.html
|ISIN:
|AT0000606306
|WKN:
|A0D9SU
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX, Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
|LEI Code:
|9ZHRYM6F437SQJ6OUG95
|EQS News ID:
|2401162
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2401162 17.09.2026 CET/CEST
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