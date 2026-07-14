EQS-News: RBI on the interim status of acceptances of the voluntary public tender offer for all Addiko shares as of 13 July 2026

EQS-News: Raiffeisen Bank International AG / Key word(s): Tender Offer

RBI on the interim status of acceptances of the voluntary public tender offer for all Addiko shares as of 13 July 2026



14.07.2026 / 08:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



RBI on the interim status of acceptances of the voluntary public tender offer for all Addiko shares as of 13 July 2026



Vienna, 14July 2026. On 14 May 2026, Raiffeisen Bank International AG (RBI) published a voluntary public tender offer to acquire control pursuant to Section 25a of the Austrian Takeover Act (ATA), addressed to the shareholders of Addiko Bank AG (Addiko), for the acquisition of all issued and outstanding no-par bearer shares of Addiko (ISIN AT000ADDIKO0) (the “Offer”).



RBI hereby announces that, as of 13 July 2026, 9:30 CEST, it has received declarations of acceptance relating to a total of 9,890,151 Addiko shares. This corresponds to the status of the IR release dated 7 July 2026 and to 51.28% of all Addiko shares subject to the Offer, which are relevant for determining the minimum acceptance threshold of more than 55%.



This includes 1,878,167 Addiko shares held by Alta Group d.o.o. corresponding to 9.63% of all issued Addiko shares.



The above acceptances are subject to the statutory withdrawal right pursuant to Section 17 ATA to the extent they have been effected prior to the publication of an improvement of a competing offer for the Addiko shares on 24 June 2026. As of 13 July 2026, 9:30 CEST, no declarations of withdrawal have been received by the payment and settlement agent.



The acceptance period for the Offer ends on 22 July 2026, 17:00 CEST.



For further information please contact:



John P. Carlson, CFA

Head of Group Investor & Media Relations

Raiffeisen Bank International AG

Am Stadtpark 9

1030 Vienna, Austria

ir@rbinternational.com

phone +43 1 71 707 2089

www.rbinternational.com

Vienna, 14July 2026. On 14 May 2026, Raiffeisen Bank International AG (RBI) published a voluntary public tender offer to acquire control pursuant to Section 25a of the Austrian Takeover Act (ATA), addressed to the shareholders of Addiko Bank AG (Addiko), for the acquisition of all issued and outstanding no-par bearer shares of Addiko (ISIN AT000ADDIKO0) (the “Offer”).RBI hereby announces that, as of 13 July 2026, 9:30 CEST, it has received declarations of acceptance relating to a total of 9,890,151 Addiko shares. This corresponds to the status of the IR release dated 7 July 2026 and to 51.28% of all Addiko shares subject to the Offer, which are relevant for determining the minimum acceptance threshold of more than 55%.This includes 1,878,167 Addiko shares held by Alta Group d.o.o. corresponding to 9.63% of all issued Addiko shares.The above acceptances are subject to the statutory withdrawal right pursuant to Section 17 ATA to the extent they have been effected prior to the publication of an improvement of a competing offer for the Addiko shares on 24 June 2026. As of 13 July 2026, 9:30 CEST, no declarations of withdrawal have been received by the payment and settlement agent.The acceptance period for the Offer ends on 22 July 2026, 17:00 CEST.For further information please contact:John P. Carlson, CFAHead of Group Investor & Media RelationsRaiffeisen Bank International AGAm Stadtpark 91030 Vienna, Austriair@rbinternational.comphone +43 1 71 707 2089

14.07.2026 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group



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