EQS-News: RBI on the interim status of acceptances of the voluntary public tender offer for all Addiko shares as of 16 July 2026

EQS-News: Raiffeisen Bank International AG / Key word(s): Tender Offer

RBI on the interim status of acceptances of the voluntary public tender offer for all Addiko shares as of 16 July 2026



16.07.2026 / 14:32 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



RBI on the interim status of acceptances of the voluntary public tender offer for all Addiko shares as of 16 July 2026



Vienna, 16July 2026. On 14 May 2026, Raiffeisen Bank International AG (RBI) published a voluntary public tender offer to acquire control pursuant to Section 25a of the Austrian Takeover Act (ATA), addressed to the shareholders of Addiko Bank AG (Addiko), for the acquisition of all issued and outstanding no-par bearer shares of Addiko (ISIN AT000ADDIKO0) (the “Offer”).



RBI hereby announces that, as of 16 July 2026, 12:00 CEST, it has received declarations of acceptance relating to a total of 10,668,951 Addiko shares. This corresponds to 55.32% of all Addiko shares subject to the Offer. Thus, the minimum acceptance threshold of more than 55% of all Addiko shares subject to the Offer is currently exceeded.



This includes 1,878,167 Addiko shares held by Alta Group d.o.o. corresponding to 9.63% of all issued Addiko shares.



The above acceptances are subject to the statutory withdrawal right pursuant to Section 17 ATA to the extent they have been effected prior to the publication of an improvement of a competing offer for the Addiko shares on 24 June 2026. Accordingly, the competing offer can only be successful if shareholders exercise their withdrawal right. As of 16 July 2026, 12:00 CEST, no declarations of withdrawal have been received by the payment and settlement agent.



16.07.2026 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group



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