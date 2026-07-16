Raiffeisen Aktie
WKN: 60630 / ISIN: AT0000606306
|
16.07.2026 14:32:43
EQS-News: RBI on the interim status of acceptances of the voluntary public tender offer for all Addiko shares as of 16 July 2026
|
EQS-News: Raiffeisen Bank International AG
/ Key word(s): Tender Offer
RBI on the interim status of acceptances of the voluntary public tender offer for all Addiko shares as of 16 July 2026
Vienna, 16July 2026. On 14 May 2026, Raiffeisen Bank International AG (RBI) published a voluntary public tender offer to acquire control pursuant to Section 25a of the Austrian Takeover Act (ATA), addressed to the shareholders of Addiko Bank AG (Addiko), for the acquisition of all issued and outstanding no-par bearer shares of Addiko (ISIN AT000ADDIKO0) (the “Offer”).
RBI hereby announces that, as of 16 July 2026, 12:00 CEST, it has received declarations of acceptance relating to a total of 10,668,951 Addiko shares. This corresponds to 55.32% of all Addiko shares subject to the Offer. Thus, the minimum acceptance threshold of more than 55% of all Addiko shares subject to the Offer is currently exceeded.
This includes 1,878,167 Addiko shares held by Alta Group d.o.o. corresponding to 9.63% of all issued Addiko shares.
The above acceptances are subject to the statutory withdrawal right pursuant to Section 17 ATA to the extent they have been effected prior to the publication of an improvement of a competing offer for the Addiko shares on 24 June 2026. Accordingly, the competing offer can only be successful if shareholders exercise their withdrawal right. As of 16 July 2026, 12:00 CEST, no declarations of withdrawal have been received by the payment and settlement agent.
16.07.2026 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Raiffeisen Bank International AG
|Am Stadtpark 9
|A-1030 Vienna
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43-1-71707-2089
|E-mail:
|ir@rbinternational.com
|Internet:
|https://www.rbinternational.com/en/raiffeisen.html
|ISIN:
|AT0000606306
|WKN:
|A0D9SU
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX, Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
|LEI Code:
|9ZHRYM6F437SQJ6OUG95
|EQS News ID:
|2367012
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2367012 16.07.2026 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Raiffeisen
|
12:26
|Schwacher Handel in Wien: ATX Prime verliert am Freitagmittag (finanzen.at)
|
09:28
|Freitagshandel in Wien: ATX Prime beginnt Handel in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
|
16.07.26
|Schwacher Wochentag in Wien: ATX Prime verbucht zum Handelsende Verluste (finanzen.at)
|
16.07.26
|Wiener Börse-Handel ATX schließt mit Verlusten (finanzen.at)
|
16.07.26
|Börse Wien: ATX zeigt sich am Donnerstagnachmittag leichter (finanzen.at)
|
16.07.26
|ATX Prime-Handel aktuell: ATX Prime liegt am Donnerstagnachmittag im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
16.07.26
|EQS-News: RBI zum Zwischenstand der Annahme des freiwilligen öffentlichen Übernahmeangebots für sämtliche Addiko-Aktien zum 16. Juli 2026 (EQS Group)
|
16.07.26