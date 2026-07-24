Raiffeisen Aktie

Raiffeisen für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 60630 / ISIN: AT0000606306

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24.07.2026 11:00:04

EQS-News: RBI on the interim status of acceptances of the voluntary public tender offer for all Addiko shares as of 24 July 2026

EQS-News: Raiffeisen Bank International AG / Key word(s): Tender Offer
RBI on the interim status of acceptances of the voluntary public tender offer for all Addiko shares as of 24 July 2026

24.07.2026 / 11:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

RBI on the interim status of acceptances of the voluntary public tender offer for all Addiko shares as of 24 July 2026

Vienna, 24July 2026. On 14 May 2026, Raiffeisen Bank International AG (RBI) published a voluntary public tender offer to acquire control pursuant to Section 25a of the Austrian Takeover Act (ATA), addressed to the shareholders of Addiko Bank AG (Addiko), for the acquisition of all issued and outstanding no-par bearer shares of Addiko (ISIN AT000ADDIKO0) (the “Offer”).

RBI hereby announces that, as of 24 July 2026, 09:00 CEST, it has received declarations of acceptance relating to a total of 10,720,331 Addiko shares. This corresponds to 55.58% of all Addiko shares subject to the Offer. Thus, the minimum acceptance threshold of more than 55% of all Addiko shares subject to the Offer is exceeded.

This includes 1,878,167 Addiko shares held by Alta Group d.o.o. corresponding to 9.63% of all issued Addiko shares.

The statutory withdrawal right for the above acceptances expired on 23 July, 17:00 CEST. As of 24 July 2026, 09:00 CEST, no declarations of withdrawal have been received by the payment and settlement agent. For technical reasons, acceptance and/or withdrawal declarations submitted before the above-mentioned time may still be received by RBI

The acceptance period for the Offer ends on 29 July 2026, 17:00 CEST.
For further information please contact:

John P. Carlson, CFA
Head of Group Investor & Media Relations
Raiffeisen Bank International AG
Am Stadtpark 9
1030 Vienna, Austria
ir@rbinternational.com
phone +43 1 71 707 2089
www.rbinternational.com
 

24.07.2026 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group

View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Raiffeisen Bank International AG
Am Stadtpark 9
A-1030 Vienna
Austria
Phone: +43-1-71707-2089
E-mail: ir@rbinternational.com
Internet: https://www.rbinternational.com/en/raiffeisen.html
ISIN: AT0000606306
WKN: A0D9SU
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX, Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
LEI Code: 9ZHRYM6F437SQJ6OUG95
EQS News ID: 2371290

 
End of News EQS News Service

2371290  24.07.2026 CET/CEST

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