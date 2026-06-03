Raiffeisen Aktie
WKN: 60630 / ISIN: AT0000606306
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03.06.2026 12:18:53
EQS-News: RBI on the interim status of acceptances of the voluntary public tender offer for all Addiko shares as of 3 June 2026
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EQS-News: Raiffeisen Bank International AG
/ Key word(s): Tender Offer
RBI on the interim status of acceptances of the voluntary public tender offer for all Addiko shares as of 3 June 2026
Vienna, 3 June 2026. On 14 May 2026, Raiffeisen Bank International AG (RBI) published a voluntary public tender offer to acquire control pursuant to Section 25a of the Austrian Takeover Act, addressed to the shareholders of Addiko Bank AG (Addiko), for the acquisition of all issued and outstanding no-par bearer shares of Addiko (ISIN AT000ADDIKO0) (the “Offer”).
RBI hereby announces that, as of 3 June 2026, 9:00 a.m., it has received declarations of acceptance relating to a total of 6,775,823 Addiko shares corresponding to 34.75% of all issued Addiko shares.
This includes 1,878,167 Addiko shares held by Alta Group d.o.o. corresponding to 9.63% of all issued Addiko shares.
The acceptance period for the Offer ends on 22 July 2026, 17:00 CEST.
For further information please contact:
John P. Carlson, CFA
Head of Group Investor & Media Relations
Raiffeisen Bank International AG
Am Stadtpark 9
1030 Vienna, Austria
ir@rbinternational.com
phone +43 1 71 707 2089
www.rbinternational.com
03.06.2026 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Raiffeisen Bank International AG
|Am Stadtpark 9
|A-1030 Vienna
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43-1-71707-2089
|E-mail:
|ir@rbinternational.com
|Internet:
|https://www.rbinternational.com/en/raiffeisen.html
|ISIN:
|AT0000606306
|WKN:
|A0D9SU
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX, Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
|EQS News ID:
|2338930
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2338930 03.06.2026 CET/CEST
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