Raiffeisen Aktie
WKN: 60630 / ISIN: AT0000606306
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29.07.2026 17:27:54
EQS-News: RBI on the status of acceptances of the voluntary public tender offer for all Addiko shares after expiration of the acceptance period on 29 July 2026
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EQS-News: Raiffeisen Bank International AG
/ Key word(s): Tender Offer
RBI on the status of acceptances of the voluntary public tender offer for all Addiko shares after expiration of the acceptance period on 29 July 2026
Vienna, 29July 2026. On 14 May 2026, Raiffeisen Bank International AG (RBI) published a voluntary public tender offer to acquire control pursuant to Section 25a of the Austrian Takeover Act (ATA), addressed to the shareholders of Addiko Bank AG (Addiko), for the acquisition of all issued and outstanding no-par bearer shares of Addiko (ISIN AT000ADDIKO0) (the “Offer”).
RBI hereby announces that, as of 29 July 2026, 17:00 CEST, it has received declarations of acceptance relating to a total of 10,831,435 Addiko shares. This corresponds to 56.16% of all Addiko shares subject to the Offer. Thus, the minimum acceptance threshold of more than 55% of all Addiko shares subject to the Offer is exceeded.
This includes 1,878,167 Addiko shares held by Alta Group d.o.o. corresponding to 9.63% of all issued Addiko shares.
The acceptance period of the Offer expired on 29 July 2026, 17:00 CEST. The statutory withdrawal right for the above acceptances expired on 23 July, 17:00 CEST. For technical reasons, acceptance and/or withdrawal declarations submitted before the above-mentioned time may still be received by RBI.
This does not yet constitute the publication of the official result in accordance with § 19 (2) ATA.
For further information please contact:
John P. Carlson, CFA
Head of Group Investor & Media Relations
Raiffeisen Bank International AG
Am Stadtpark 9
1030 Vienna, Austria
ir@rbinternational.com
phone +43 1 71 707 2089
www.rbinternational.com
29.07.2026 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Raiffeisen Bank International AG
|Am Stadtpark 9
|A-1030 Vienna
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43-1-71707-2089
|E-mail:
|ir@rbinternational.com
|Internet:
|https://www.rbinternational.com/en/raiffeisen.html
|ISIN:
|AT0000606306
|WKN:
|A0D9SU
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX, Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
|LEI Code:
|9ZHRYM6F437SQJ6OUG95
|EQS News ID:
|2373808
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2373808 29.07.2026 CET/CEST
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