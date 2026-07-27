EQS-News: Readcrest Capital AG launches third business segment: industrial real estate

EQS-News: Readcrest Capital AG / Key word(s): Investment/Expansion

Readcrest Capital AG launches third business segment: industrial real estate



27.07.2026 / 14:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Readcrest Capital AG launches third business segment: industrial real estate

Hamburg, July 27, 2026 – Readcrest Capital AG (“Company”; ISIN DE000A0LE3J1, WKN A0LE3J) has acquired a majority stake of 80% in DEVARIS SE (ISIN DE000A41EC29), based in Frankfurt am Main; the transaction has already been completed. DEVARIS SE is a listed shell company without operating business, which will be strategically realigned in the course of the acquisition and will in future operate under the name RC Industrieimmobilien SE. The shares of DEVARIS SE are included in the open market (Freiverkehr) of the Düsseldorf and Stuttgart stock exchanges.

With this investment, Readcrest Capital AG adds a further pillar to its real estate business: the future RC Industrieimmobilien SE will be built into a focused platform for small and mid-sized commercial, production and logistics properties (light industrial) in Germany. Corporate real estate accounts for around a quarter of the German commercial property market. As this market is highly fragmented, it offers attractive, capital-market-ready aggregation potential – combined with strong tenant retention and broad risk diversification. The existing open market listing of RC Industrieimmobilien SE provides the framework for governance, financing and transparent capital markets communication; an uplisting is envisaged in the medium term once the appropriate size has been reached.

For the portfolio build-up, a vetted acquisition pipeline of more than ten properties across Germany is already in place, comprising a total of around 180,000 sqm of lettable space and annualised rental income of more than EUR 10 million. First acquisitions are expected to be completed in the coming months.

Resolutions regarding the realignment were adopted on July 27, 2026, at the shareholders’ meeting of the future RC Industrieimmobilien SE, and upon the conclusion of the meeting, the following personnel changes in the company’s governing bodies took effect: Rolf Elgeti chairs the Board of Directors of RC Industrieimmobilien SE as Non-Executive Chairman; Dr. Marcus Kiefer serves on the board as Non-Executive Director. Both also remain members of the Management Board of Readcrest Capital AG, thereby ensuring close strategic and financial alignment with the Company. Operational management lies with Sonja Petersen as Managing Director (CEO); she is responsible for the portfolio build-up, acquisitions and asset management. All functions will be built up entirely in-house.

“With this initiative, we are investing in one of the most attractive and at the same time most fragmented segments of the German real estate market. Our new listed subsidiary provides the right framework for a disciplined, scalable portfolio build-up – and adds a further pillar to our stable cash flows from the healthcare business and our residential development projects in Germany. Ms Petersen and her team have repeatedly proven their ability to create substantial value for investors and shareholders in this segment. I am therefore all the more pleased to now make this potential accessible to our shareholders as well,” says Rolf Elgeti, CEO of Readcrest Capital AG.

Further information on RC Industrieimmobilien SE is available at: www.rc-industrieimmobilien.com.



Contact

Readcrest Capital AG

Rolf Elgeti, Dr. Marcus Kiefer – Management Board

Hermannstraße 40, D-20095 Hamburg

T: +49 40 679 580-22

E: info@readcrest.com

W: www.readcrest.com

About Readcrest Capital AG

Readcrest Capital AG is a listed company focused on real estate and special-situations investments. The company relies on stable cash flows from systemically important healthcare services in the United Kingdom – particularly through its stake in Grosvenor Health and Social Care – on the development of promising residential construction projects in high-growth regions of Germany, and on the establishment of a publicly traded platform for commercial real estate (light industrial) through its stake in RC Industrieimmobilien SE.

Financial Calendar 2026

August 21 – Annual General Meeting 2026, Berlin

August 31 – Presentation at the German Fall Conference 2026, Frankfurt

September – Publication of the Half-Year Financial Report 2026

November 11 – Munich Capital Market Conference 2026