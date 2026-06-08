Readcrest Capital Aktie
WKN DE: A0LE3J / ISIN: DE000A0LE3J1
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08.06.2026 08:00:04
EQS-News: Readcrest Capital AG publishes guidance for adjusted EBITDA 2026
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EQS-News: Readcrest Capital AG
/ Key word(s): Forecast
Readcrest Capital AG publishes guidance for adjusted EBITDA 2026
Hamburg, 08 June 2026 - Readcrest Capital AG ("Company", DE000A0LE3J1; WKN A0LE3J) publishes its guidance for financial year 2026. The Management Board expects adjusted EBITDA in a range of EUR 8.0 million to EUR 9.0 million (this consists of: EBITDA contribution of Grosvenor Health and Social Care of around EUR 12 million, less the earnings contribution of the German project developments of around EUR 3-4 million).
The guidance reflects the presentation of the Group as adjusted following the disposal of the UK care home business. Grosvenor Health and Social Care, which remains in the portfolio, continues to form the operating revenue and cash flow base.
In addition to the care business, the Company is deliberately expanding its second growth pillar: value-oriented real estate investments with a focus on promising residential construction projects in high-growth regions of Germany. These project developments form the core of future value creation and complement the stable cash flows from the healthcare business with sustainable growth potential.
By the end of 2026, the Company is also targeting an annualised EBITDA run-rate in a range of EUR 11.0 million to EUR 12.0 million. Further operational milestones are the start of construction in Dresden for the Neustädter Bogen with gross floor area of 23,425 sqm and the sales launch in Halle (Halle Riebecks Gärten, gross floor area of 36,335 sqm, distributed across 399 residential units - more details at: https://www.readcrest.com/en/business-units).
"With forecast adjusted EBITDA of EUR 8.0 to 9.0 million, our realigned business model demonstrates its viability. Following the disposal of the UK care home business, we are fully focusing on our growing residential construction pipeline in Germany - and, particularly in a challenging market environment, are creating sustainable value for our shareholders," says Rolf Elgeti, CEO of Readcrest Capital AG.
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About Readcrest Capital AG
Financial calendar 2026
08.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Readcrest Capital AG
|Hermannstraße 40
|20095 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)403 688 126 77
|E-mail:
|info@readcrest.com
|Internet:
|www.readcrest.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0LE3J1
|WKN:
|A0LE3J
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2340940
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2340940 08.06.2026 CET/CEST
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