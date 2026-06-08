EQS-News: Readcrest Capital AG publishes guidance for adjusted EBITDA 2026

EQS-News: Readcrest Capital AG / Key word(s): Forecast

Readcrest Capital AG publishes guidance for adjusted EBITDA 2026



08.06.2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Readcrest Capital AG publishes guidance for adjusted EBITDA 2026

Hamburg, 08 June 2026 - Readcrest Capital AG ("Company", DE000A0LE3J1; WKN A0LE3J) publishes its guidance for financial year 2026. The Management Board expects adjusted EBITDA in a range of EUR 8.0 million to EUR 9.0 million (this consists of: EBITDA contribution of Grosvenor Health and Social Care of around EUR 12 million, less the earnings contribution of the German project developments of around EUR 3-4 million).

The guidance reflects the presentation of the Group as adjusted following the disposal of the UK care home business. Grosvenor Health and Social Care, which remains in the portfolio, continues to form the operating revenue and cash flow base.

In addition to the care business, the Company is deliberately expanding its second growth pillar: value-oriented real estate investments with a focus on promising residential construction projects in high-growth regions of Germany. These project developments form the core of future value creation and complement the stable cash flows from the healthcare business with sustainable growth potential.

By the end of 2026, the Company is also targeting an annualised EBITDA run-rate in a range of EUR 11.0 million to EUR 12.0 million. Further operational milestones are the start of construction in Dresden for the Neustädter Bogen with gross floor area of 23,425 sqm and the sales launch in Halle (Halle Riebecks Gärten, gross floor area of 36,335 sqm, distributed across 399 residential units - more details at: https://www.readcrest.com/en/business-units).

"With forecast adjusted EBITDA of EUR 8.0 to 9.0 million, our realigned business model demonstrates its viability. Following the disposal of the UK care home business, we are fully focusing on our growing residential construction pipeline in Germany - and, particularly in a challenging market environment, are creating sustainable value for our shareholders," says Rolf Elgeti, CEO of Readcrest Capital AG.



Note: adjusted EBITDA is an unaudited metric not defined under IFRS: result from operating activities plus depreciation/amortisation, adjusted for material non-representative items (e.g. impairments of receivables/inventories added back, income from derecognition of liabilities deducted) and excluding the divested care homes. The adjustments isolate the underlying operating earnings power.

Contact

Readcrest Capital AG

Rolf Elgeti, Dr. Marcus Kiefer – Management Board members

Hermannstrasse 40, D-20095 Hamburg

T: +49 40 679 580-22

M: info@readcrest.com

W: www.readcrest.com

About Readcrest Capital AG

Readcrest Capital AG is a listed company focused on real estate and special situations investments. The company continues to rely on stable cash flows from systemically relevant healthcare services in the United Kingdom, particularly through its investment in Grosvenor Health and Social Care. On this basis, Readcrest Capital is focusing on the development of promising residential construction projects in high-growth regions of Germany.

Financial calendar 2026

June, 24 Publication of the audited consolidated financial statements 2025

August Ordinary General Meeting 2026, Berlin

August, 31 Frankfurt Autumn Conference 2026

September Publication of the half-yearly financial report

November, 11 Munich Capital Market Conference 2026