Readcrest Capital Aktie
WKN DE: A0LE3J / ISIN: DE000A0LE3J1
|
17.04.2026 07:25:23
EQS-News: Readcrest Capital AG: Trading update following the sale of the UK care home business
|
EQS-News: Readcrest Capital AG
/ Key word(s): Disposal/Financing
Readcrest Capital AG: Trading update following the sale of the UK care home business
Hamburg, April 17, 2026 – Readcrest Capital AG (“Company”, DE000A0LE3J1; WKN A0LE3J) announces that its subsidiary has closed the transaction to sell its UK care home business for an initial consideration of £ 44 million (approx. EUR 50.6 million) as announced on March 31, 2026.
The Company will use most of the proceeds to pay down debt at its UK subsidiary. Following the sale of the care homes the UK business now solely consists of Grosvenor Health & Social Care, the third largest provider of home care in the UK. Grosvenor generated 2025 EBITDA of approximately £11 million and has leverage (net debt/EBITDA) of under 2.5 times following the care home sale.
The successful exit of the care home portfolio is a strategic milestone for Grosvenor as it significantly enhances the balance sheet and its capacity for growth.
Grosvenor chief executive officer Darren Stapleberg said “having completed the sale of the care home business and significantly enhanced our balance sheet, we are primed to execute on our goal to further consolidate the UK home care sector. Our proven track record and unique operating model provides us with strong conviction of achieving an EBITDA run rate of over £15 million at Grosvenor in the mid-term.”
Readcrest chief executive Rolf Elgeti continues: “This transaction is a highly accretive way to recycle capital for the benefit of our shareholders. Not only will it make our UK business much more cash flow producing but it will also allow us to benefit from even more opportunities in the German real estate market.”
The Company is in advanced stages of planning and financing for the already acquired projects in Germany and will provide updates soon.
Contact
17.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Readcrest Capital AG
|Schopenstehl 22
|20095 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)40 67958022
|E-mail:
|info@readcrest.com
|Internet:
|www.readcrest.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0LE3J1
|WKN:
|A0LE3J
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2310178
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2310178 17.04.2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Readcrest Capital AG
|
17.04.26
|EQS-News: Readcrest Capital AG: Trading update following the sale of the UK care home business (EQS Group)
|
17.04.26
|EQS-News: Readcrest Capital AG: Update nach dem Verkauf des britischen Pflegeheimgeschäfts (EQS Group)
|
13.04.26
|EQS-News: Readcrest Capital baut in Schwerin 100 Wohnungen – Baustart voraussichtlich im ersten Quartal 2027 (EQS Group)
|
13.04.26
|EQS-News: Readcrest Capital to build 100 apartments in Schwerin - Construction is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2027 (EQS Group)
|
02.04.26
|EQS-DD: Readcrest Capital AG: EFa Vermögensverwaltungs KG, buy (EQS Group)
|
02.04.26
|EQS-DD: Readcrest Capital AG: Midgard Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH, buy (EQS Group)
|
02.04.26
|EQS-DD: Readcrest Capital AG: EFa Vermögensverwaltungs KG, buy (EQS Group)
|
02.04.26
|EQS-DD: Readcrest Capital AG: Midgard Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH, Kauf (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Readcrest Capital AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Readcrest Capital AG
|1,22
|3,39%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerHoffnung auf Lösung im Iran-Konflikt: US-Börsen letztich mit starken Gewinnen - teils neue Rekorde -- ATX und DAX gehen klar fester ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Minus
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Leitindex stiegen zum Wochenende klar an. Die Wall Street gewann am Freitag an Fahrt. Die Börsen in Fernost präsentierten sich am Freitag schwächer.