EQS-News: Readcrest Capital and KFK Holding to develop 1,000 Residential Units in Fürstenwalde near Berlin

EQS-News: Readcrest Capital AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Joint Venture

Readcrest Capital and KFK Holding to develop 1,000 Residential Units in Fürstenwalde near Berlin



22.04.2026 / 17:45 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Readcrest Capital and KFK Holding to develop 1,000 Residential Units in Fürstenwalde near Berlin

Hamburg, April 22, 2026 – Readcrest Capital AG ("Company", DE000A0LE3J1; WKN A0LE3J) is acquiring a site of approximately 60,000 sqm in Fürstenwalde/Spree near Berlin, where it plans to develop a multigenerational neighbourhood with up to 1,000 apartments, combining modern living space with historical heritage. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price.

Housing for all generations

The planned project is built around the concept of affordable multigenerational living: an inclusive environment for young families, singles and seniors. Through a mix of apartment types and barrier-free offerings, the neighbourhood responds to the growing demand for flexible and affordable housing in the Berlin-Brandenburg region.

Close to major employers

A key advantage of the site is its strong connectivity: the nearby regional rail station provides access to central Berlin in around 30 minutes. At the same time, the location offers Berliners a park-like living environment, while keeping commute times short for employees of companies such as Tesla or Daiwa House Modular Europe.

"With this project, we aim not only to create new housing, which is known to be urgently needed, but also to preserve and revitalise a piece of urban history," says Rolf Elgeti, CEO of Readcrest Capital AG. "Our goal is to create a neighbourhood that connects generations, preserves history and tangibly enriches Fürstenwalde."

Added value for Fürstenwalde

The project brings significant added value to Fürstenwalde: construction activity and new residents will strengthen local retail, hospitality and services, while the redevelopment of the site will sustainably improve the townscape and enhance the overall appeal of the city.

Implementation will take place in close coordination with the municipal authorities, in order to preserve historical values while providing modern living comfort for future residents.

First project of the joint venture with KFK Holding

The Company is acquiring this project as part of its 50-50 joint venture with the Cologne-based real estate investment firm KFK Holding (Karimian Flossbach Kreft Holding GmbH, see CN, September 1, 2025).

Rolf Elgeti comments: "I am delighted that our joint venture is launching with such an outstanding project. Together, we can create greater value for the city, for future residents and for our shareholders than either of us could achieve alone."

Nikan Karimian-Pour, Managing Partner of KFK Holding, adds: "The Fürstenwalde project demonstrates the strength of our partnership: even in the current market environment, we are able to selectively execute projects of this scale and complexity in a structured manner. We intend to realise further projects of this kind and thereby contribute to the long-term development of sustainable residential locations in dynamic metropolitan regions."

Further details and key figures on the project will be made available on the Company's website shortly.

Contact

Readcrest Capital AG

Rolf Elgeti, Dr. Marcus Kiefer – Management Board

Schopenstehl 22, D-20095 Hamburg

Tel.: +49 40 679 580-22

info@readcrest.com

https://www.readcrest.com/

About Readcrest Capital AG

Readcrest Capital AG is a publicly traded company focused on real estate and special-situations investments. The company relies on stable cash flows from systemically important healthcare services in the United Kingdom. Building on this foundation, Readcrest Capital focuses on developing promising residential construction projects in high-growth regions of Germany.



About KFK Holding

KFK Holding is a privately held investment firm with a long-term perspective on capital allocation in private markets. As such, KFK Holding makes investment decisions with a sustainable perspective and from its own balance sheet, with clear structures, short decision-making processes, and a value-driven approach characterizing its strategy.

Karimian Flossbach Kreft Holding GmbH

Bonnerstr. 484 - 486

50968, Cologne

Germany

E-mail: info@kfk-holding.com

Phone: +49 162 2355707

Website: www.kfk-holding.com