Readcrest Capital Aktie
WKN DE: A0LE3J / ISIN: DE000A0LE3J1
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22.04.2026 17:45:04
EQS-News: Readcrest Capital and KFK Holding to develop 1,000 Residential Units in Fürstenwalde near Berlin
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EQS-News: Readcrest Capital AG
/ Key word(s): Real Estate/Joint Venture
Readcrest Capital and KFK Holding to develop 1,000 Residential Units in Fürstenwalde near Berlin
Hamburg, April 22, 2026 – Readcrest Capital AG ("Company", DE000A0LE3J1; WKN A0LE3J) is acquiring a site of approximately 60,000 sqm in Fürstenwalde/Spree near Berlin, where it plans to develop a multigenerational neighbourhood with up to 1,000 apartments, combining modern living space with historical heritage. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price.
Housing for all generations
The planned project is built around the concept of affordable multigenerational living: an inclusive environment for young families, singles and seniors. Through a mix of apartment types and barrier-free offerings, the neighbourhood responds to the growing demand for flexible and affordable housing in the Berlin-Brandenburg region.
Close to major employers
A key advantage of the site is its strong connectivity: the nearby regional rail station provides access to central Berlin in around 30 minutes. At the same time, the location offers Berliners a park-like living environment, while keeping commute times short for employees of companies such as Tesla or Daiwa House Modular Europe.
"With this project, we aim not only to create new housing, which is known to be urgently needed, but also to preserve and revitalise a piece of urban history," says Rolf Elgeti, CEO of Readcrest Capital AG. "Our goal is to create a neighbourhood that connects generations, preserves history and tangibly enriches Fürstenwalde."
Added value for Fürstenwalde
The project brings significant added value to Fürstenwalde: construction activity and new residents will strengthen local retail, hospitality and services, while the redevelopment of the site will sustainably improve the townscape and enhance the overall appeal of the city.
Implementation will take place in close coordination with the municipal authorities, in order to preserve historical values while providing modern living comfort for future residents.
First project of the joint venture with KFK Holding
The Company is acquiring this project as part of its 50-50 joint venture with the Cologne-based real estate investment firm KFK Holding (Karimian Flossbach Kreft Holding GmbH, see CN, September 1, 2025).
Rolf Elgeti comments: "I am delighted that our joint venture is launching with such an outstanding project. Together, we can create greater value for the city, for future residents and for our shareholders than either of us could achieve alone."
Nikan Karimian-Pour, Managing Partner of KFK Holding, adds: "The Fürstenwalde project demonstrates the strength of our partnership: even in the current market environment, we are able to selectively execute projects of this scale and complexity in a structured manner. We intend to realise further projects of this kind and thereby contribute to the long-term development of sustainable residential locations in dynamic metropolitan regions."
Further details and key figures on the project will be made available on the Company's website shortly.
Contact
About Readcrest Capital AG
Karimian Flossbach Kreft Holding GmbH
22.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Readcrest Capital AG
|Schopenstehl 22
|20095 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)40 67958022
|E-mail:
|info@readcrest.com
|Internet:
|www.readcrest.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0LE3J1
|WKN:
|A0LE3J
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2313326
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2313326 22.04.2026 CET/CEST
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