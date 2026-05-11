Readcrest Capital Aktie

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WKN DE: A0LE3J / ISIN: DE000A0LE3J1

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11.05.2026 07:10:33

EQS-News: Readcrest Capital realigns its construction project in Halle

EQS-News: Readcrest Capital AG / Key word(s): Real Estate
Readcrest Capital realigns its construction project in Halle

11.05.2026 / 07:10 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Readcrest Capital realigns its construction project in Halle

Hamburg, May 11th, 2026 – Readcrest Capital AG ("Company", DE000A0LE3J1; WKN A0LE3J) has realigned its construction project in Halle. Instead of pursuing a block sale of the project as previously planned, the Company will now sell the apartments individually. This step is being taken against the backdrop of a still weak investment market and, at the same time, an ever-intensifying housing shortage in German metropolitan areas. To this end, the Company has signed a new financing structure with its financing banks, which will support this approach. On this basis, the residential product will be partially redesigned, and a building application aligned with the new sales strategy is expected to be submitted in the course of the third quarter of 2026. The Company anticipates a construction start in the second quarter of 2027.

Rolf Elgeti, CEO of Readcrest Capital AG, comments: "The Halle construction project fits Readcrest Capital's strategy very well: on the one hand, it is not particularly in the spotlight of mainstream investors; on the other, demand for housing in Halle is also very strong, which has led to significantly rising rents locally in recent years. The micro-location in the immediate city centre and in close proximity to the main railway station and the 'Future Centre for German Unity and European Transformation' is naturally very strong, and together with our sales partners we expect to encounter solid demand particularly in the smaller-unit segment. We are very pleased to have been able to convince our financing partners of this concept, and I would also like to take this opportunity to thank them for their trust and support."

Till Schwerdtfeger, Managing Director of the wholly owned subsidiary RC Stadtentwicklung GmbH, adds: "Halle is the academic and cultural centre of Saxony-Anhalt and has experienced a considerable upswing in recent years. The dynamic development in the city centre, particularly around Riebeckplatz, will continue steadily. We are delighted to be able to realise this excellent project together with our partners, drawing on our long-standing expertise in the Central German region."

 

Contact
Readcrest Capital AG
Rolf Elgeti, Dr. Marcus Kiefer – Management Board
Schopenstehl 22, D-20095 Hamburg
T: +49 (0)403 / 688 126 77
M: info@readcrest.com
W: https://www.readcrest.com/

About Readcrest Capital AG
Readcrest Capital AG is a publicly traded company focused on real estate and special-situations investments. The company relies on stable cash flows from systemically important healthcare services in the United Kingdom. Building on this foundation, Readcrest Capital focuses on developing promising residential construction projects in high-growth regions of Germany.

 


11.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Readcrest Capital AG
Schopenstehl 22
20095 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)403 688 126 77
E-mail: info@readcrest.com
Internet: www.readcrest.com
ISIN: DE000A0LE3J1
WKN: A0LE3J
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2324602

 
End of News EQS News Service

2324602  11.05.2026 CET/CEST

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