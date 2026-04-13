Readcrest Capital Aktie

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WKN DE: A0LE3J / ISIN: DE000A0LE3J1

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13.04.2026 17:45:03

EQS-News: Readcrest Capital to build 100 apartments in Schwerin - Construction is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2027

EQS-News: Readcrest Capital AG / Key word(s): Real Estate
Readcrest Capital to build 100 apartments in Schwerin - Construction is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2027

13.04.2026 / 17:45 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Readcrest Capital to build 100 apartments in Schwerin - Construction is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2027

Hamburg, April 13, 2026 – Readcrest Capital AG ("Company," DE000A0LE3J1; WKN A0LE3J) is realizing another project from the insolvency estate of AOC | Die Stadtentwickler GmbH ("AOC"): a plot of approximately 10,000 sqm in Schwerin, for which a building permit for 100 apartments with a rental area of approximately 8,000 sqm has already been obtained under the project name "Quartier am Zoo."

The capital of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania has developed into an up-and-coming business and residential location and benefits from being established as an educational hub with four universities, while also forming part of the Hamburg Metropolitan Region. The development is distinguished by its green setting in the immediate vicinity of Lake Schwerin (Schweriner Innensee) and Zippendorf Beach. The project will be realized to the KfW 40 QNG standard and will receive DGNB "Gold" certification. The Company expects to commence construction in Q1/2027.

Further details and key figures about the project will be available on the company’s website shortly.

Contact
Readcrest Capital AG
Rolf Elgeti, Dr. Marcus Kiefer – Management Board
Schopenstehl 22, D-20095 Hamburg
Tel.: +49 40 679 580-22
info@readcrest.com
www.readcrest.com

 

 


13.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Readcrest Capital AG
Schopenstehl 22
20095 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)40 67958022
E-mail: info@readcrest.com
Internet: www.readcrest.com
ISIN: DE000A0LE3J1
WKN: A0LE3J
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2307432

 
End of News EQS News Service

2307432  13.04.2026 CET/CEST

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