EQS-News: Readcrest Capital to publish audited consolidated financial statements for 2025 on June 24, 2026 – The sale of the UK care home business requires a presentation as discontinued operation

EQS-News: Readcrest Capital AG / Key word(s): Annual Report/Conference

Readcrest Capital to publish audited consolidated financial statements for 2025 on June 24, 2026 – The sale of the UK care home business requires a presentation as discontinued operation



20.05.2026 / 12:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Readcrest Capital to publish audited consolidated financial statements for 2025 on June 24, 2026 – The sale of the UK care home business requires a presentation as discontinued operation

Hamburg, May 20, 2026 – Readcrest Capital AG (“Company”, DE000A0LE3J1; WKN A0LE3J) informs its shareholders that the audited consolidated financial statements for the 2025 fiscal year will be published on June 24, 2026 – rather than on the previously communicated date of May 21, 2026. The Company's audited annual financial statements were published as planned on April 30, 2026.

This is due to the successful completion of the sale of the UK care home business on April 17, 2026 – a strategic milestone for the Company. The resulting presentation as a discontinued operation in accordance with IFRS 5, including the restatement of prior-year comparative figures, provides shareholders and investors with a clear view of the continuing operations and their growth potential.

The Company is taking the time necessary to implement this transparent presentation with due care. This has no impact on the operating business or the financial position of continuing operations.

An earnings call will be held on June 8, 2026, at 10 a.m., during which CEO Rolf Elgeti will provide an overview of the business performance in 2025 and an outlook for the current fiscal year 2026. You can register for the earnings call via the following link: https://www.appairtime.com/event/525fad76-b7af-4a84-8df5-57177b07166c



Contact

Readcrest Capital AG

Rolf Elgeti, Dr. Marcus Kiefer – Management Board

Schopenstehl 22, D-20095 Hamburg

T: +49 (0)403 / 688 126 77

M: info@readcrest.com

W: https://www.readcrest.com/

About Readcrest Capital AG

Readcrest Capital AG is a publicly traded company focused on real estate and special-situations investments. The company relies on stable cash flows from systemically important healthcare services in the United Kingdom. Building on this foundation, Readcrest Capital focuses on developing promising residential construction projects in high-growth regions of Germany.

Financial Calendar 2026

June, 8, 10 a.m. 2025 Earnings Call and Outlook for 2026

June, 24 Publication of the audited consolidated financial statements 2025

August Ordinary General Meeting 2026, Berlin

August, 31 Presentation at Frankfurt Autumn Conference 2026

September Publication of the half-yearly financial report 2026