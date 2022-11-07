EQS-News: READY FOR BUSINESS FUND IS DISTRIBUTING MORE THAN $200,000 IN CASH GRANTS TO 76 SMALL BUSINESSES IN WASHINGTON

EQS-News: Comcast Washington

READY FOR BUSINESS FUND IS DISTRIBUTING MORE THAN $200,000 IN CASH GRANTS TO 76 SMALL BUSINESSES IN WASHINGTON



07.11.2022 / 17:56 CET/CEST

SEATTLE, November 7, 2022 The Ready for Business Fund a relief program launched by GSBA, Washington States LGBTQ and allied chamber of commerce, and Comcast is distributing $2,500 and $4,000 cash grants to 76 small businesses throughout Washington state. The Ready for Business Fund was founded in the summer of 2020 with an initial $100,000 investment from Comcast and designation of GSBA as the fund manager. To date, the fund has supported more than 200 small businesses in Washington with nearly $1 million in financial support and wraparound services.

The Ready for Business Fund was renewed this year with an additional $75,000 in funding from Comcast and GSBA, reprising its role as the program and fund manager. Grants from the Ready for Business Fund will be made possible by more than $150,000 in additional donations from Pepsi, T-Mobile, US Bank, Meta, and Verity Credit Union and a $100,000 grant from King County. These funds will now support small business owners across all industries, including local restaurants, bookstores, bistros, shops and stores, which are an important part of the social fabric in our communities.

GSBA recognizes the importance of investing in the small businesses that are critical to a thriving community and economy, said Ilona Lohrey, GSBA president and CEO. We are proud to once again partner with Comcast to grow our Ready for Business Fund to support a diverse group of business owners who need our help now more than ever.

The Ready for Business Fund was created to support small businesses in Washington, especially those owned by LGBTQ people, Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC), and women, who are at greater risk in todays uncertain economy. Grant recipients also include small businesses located in rural areas of Washington that lack proximity to resources.

We're grateful for our continued partnership with the GSBA to recognize so many resilient small businesses through the Ready for Business Fund, said Diem Ly, Community Impact director, Comcast Washington. We at Comcast believe and act on our shared value that ensuring equitable access to resources for BIPOC and LGBTQ-owned businesses means all of our communities and neighborhoods benefit in the long-run. Feel free to adjust as you see fit!

Between recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and concerns over inflation, our small businesses have faced some of the most difficult struggles over the last few years, and it is up to our community to step up and support them. Thats why partnerships like the one between King County, GSBA and Comcast are so imperative right now, shared King County Councilmember Joe McDermott.

GSBA assembled a selection committee consisting of diverse community and business leaders to evaluate the applications received. Notifications to grant applicants about the status of their application have begun and awards will be delivered beginning this week. All grant recipients will also receive wrap-around services, including GSBA membership and consulting.

Ready for Business Fund grant recipients include:

Business Name Location Natures Twist Auburn Sparks Designs Bellingham Seattle Spartans Bothell Amano Seattle Burien Ballyhoo Theatre Edmonds KO-AM TV Federal Way Yolo West Coast LLC Federal Way Issaquah Eataeries, LLC Issaquah That Curl Girl Kennewick The honest beauty Kennewick South 2 West Boiled Peanuts, LLC Lynnwood Burial Grounds Coffee Collective Olympia RUZICKA CPA, PLLC Olympia Strong Family Bonds LLC dba SGT. Hart's B Olympia Quiet Glamour Puyallup Paunchy Elephant Renton Basecamp Books and bites Roslyn bedhead fiber Seatac Fruit and Flower DBA Floret Seatac 23rd Ave Brewery Seattle A.L.A. Consulting Firm Seattle Aide-mémoire Seattle All Things Auto Seattle Blendily Seattle Dreams Unlimited LLC dba Modern Mind Labs Seattle Inclusive Data LLC Seattle Jasmine Nicole Luxury Perucas Seattle Local Yokels/Savory Sound Foods LLC Seattle LOLiDE Seattle Melted Porcelain Seattle Orange Tea School Seattle Soul Collective Seattle Sound Therapeutic Acupuncture Seattle The Green Deli Store Seattle Victoria Odell Real Estate Seattle Windhorse Rocks Seattle WithTheRain Seattle Aluel Cellars Seattle Aluel Cellars Ballard Seattle BADBAR LLC Seattle Bakehouse Inc. DBA Flora Bakehouse Seattle Biang Biang Noodles Seattle Big Little News Seattle Conviviality Inc. DBA Cafe Flora Seattle EL CHITO LLC Seattle Get In My Belly Catering Seattle GigRoster Professional Entertainment Seattle Honest Biscuits Seattle King Donuts Seattle Lillies Passion LLC Seattle Moon Village Bakery Seattle Queer/bar Seattle Reclaim Clay Collective Seattle Rita's Fine Foods Inc. dba Glo's Seattle Seeking Ferments Seattle Stone Way Eateries, LLC Seattle Tert I Inc dba The Wildrose Seattle The City Catering Company, Inc. Seattle The Cuff Complex Seattle The Shanghai Pearl Presents Seattle The Station Coffee Shop LLC Seattle The Woods Seattle Tutta Bella Culinary, LLC Seattle U14 LLC dba Union Seattle NW ROOFING SERVICES Snohomish Atomic Threads Boutique Spokane Stage Left Theater Association Spokane BodiedbyJalee LLC Tacoma Diane ruff studio Tacoma ME Restaurants Tacoma Munch Mobile Tacoma Lucina-Selene Tulalip All The Wishes Vancouver DC Visitation Vancouver Panache. Vancouver Professional Latino Services LLC Vancouver

More information is available at theGSBA.org/ready-for-business.

About GSBA

Established in 1981, GSBA is Washington State's LGBTQ and allied chamber of commerce and is the largest of its kind in North America. The chamber represents over 1,400 small business, corporate, and nonprofit members who share the values of promoting diversity, equity, equality, and inclusion in the workplace. GSBA proudly serves as a connector across the region, bringing communities together through business while advocating for civil rights and small business. GSBA also promotes LGBTQ tourism through Travel Out Seattle, advocates for small businesses in Seattles Capitol Hill Neighborhood through the Capitol Hill Business Alliance (CHBA) and invests in the next generation of LGBTQ and allied leaders through the GSBA Scholarship & Education Fund.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company that connects people to moments that matter. We are principally focused on broadband, aggregation, and streaming with over 56 million customer relationships across the United States and Europe. We deliver broadband, wireless, and video through our Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky brands; create, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, Universal Studio Group, Sky Studios, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, multiple cable networks, Peacock, NBCUniversal News Group, NBC Sports, Sky News, and Sky Sports; and provide memorable experiences at Universal Parks and Resorts in the United States and Asia. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

