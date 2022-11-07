07.11.2022 17:56:59

EQS-News: READY FOR BUSINESS FUND IS DISTRIBUTING MORE THAN $200,000 IN CASH GRANTS TO 76 SMALL BUSINESSES IN WASHINGTON

EQS-News: Comcast Washington
READY FOR BUSINESS FUND IS DISTRIBUTING MORE THAN $200,000 IN CASH GRANTS TO 76 SMALL BUSINESSES IN WASHINGTON

07.11.2022 / 17:56 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SEATTLE, November 7, 2022 The Ready for Business Fund a relief program launched by GSBA, Washington States LGBTQ and allied chamber of commerce, and Comcast is distributing $2,500 and $4,000 cash grants to 76 small businesses throughout Washington state. The Ready for Business Fund was founded in the summer of 2020 with an initial $100,000 investment from Comcast and designation of GSBA as the fund manager. To date, the fund has supported more than 200 small businesses in Washington with nearly $1 million in financial support and wraparound services.

The Ready for Business Fund was renewed this year with an additional $75,000 in funding from Comcast and GSBA, reprising its role as the program and fund manager. Grants from the Ready for Business Fund will be made possible by more than $150,000 in additional donations from Pepsi, T-Mobile, US Bank, Meta, and Verity Credit Union and a $100,000 grant from King County. These funds will now support small business owners across all industries, including local restaurants, bookstores, bistros, shops and stores, which are an important part of the social fabric in our communities.

GSBA recognizes the importance of investing in the small businesses that are critical to a thriving community and economy, said Ilona Lohrey, GSBA president and CEO. We are proud to once again partner with Comcast to grow our Ready for Business Fund to support a diverse group of business owners who need our help now more than ever.

The Ready for Business Fund was created to support small businesses in Washington, especially those owned by LGBTQ people, Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC), and women, who are at greater risk in todays uncertain economy. Grant recipients also include small businesses located in rural areas of Washington that lack proximity to resources.

We're grateful for our continued partnership with the GSBA to recognize so many resilient small businesses through the Ready for Business Fund, said Diem Ly, Community Impact director, Comcast Washington. We at Comcast believe and act on our shared value that ensuring equitable access to resources for BIPOC and LGBTQ-owned businesses means all of our communities and neighborhoods benefit in the long-run. Feel free to adjust as you see fit!

Between recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and concerns over inflation, our small businesses have faced some of the most difficult struggles over the last few years, and it is up to our community to step up and support them. Thats why partnerships like the one between King County, GSBA and Comcast are so imperative right now, shared King County Councilmember Joe McDermott.

GSBA assembled a selection committee consisting of diverse community and business leaders to evaluate the applications received. Notifications to grant applicants about the status of their application have begun and awards will be delivered beginning this week. All grant recipients will also receive wrap-around services, including GSBA membership and consulting.

Ready for Business Fund grant recipients include:

Business Name

Location

  1. Natures Twist

Auburn

  1. Sparks Designs

Bellingham

  1. Seattle Spartans

Bothell

  1. Amano Seattle

Burien

  1. Ballyhoo Theatre

Edmonds

  1. KO-AM TV

Federal Way

  1. Yolo West Coast LLC

Federal Way

  1. Issaquah Eataeries, LLC

Issaquah

  1. That Curl Girl

Kennewick

  1. The honest beauty

Kennewick

  1. South 2 West Boiled Peanuts, LLC

Lynnwood

  1. Burial Grounds Coffee Collective

Olympia

  1. RUZICKA CPA, PLLC

Olympia

  1. Strong Family Bonds LLC dba SGT. Hart's B

Olympia

  1. Quiet Glamour

Puyallup

  1. Paunchy Elephant

Renton

  1. Basecamp Books and bites

Roslyn

  1. bedhead fiber

Seatac

  1. Fruit and Flower DBA Floret

Seatac

  1. 23rd Ave Brewery

Seattle

  1. A.L.A. Consulting Firm

Seattle

  1. Aide-mémoire

Seattle

  1. All Things Auto

Seattle

  1. Blendily

Seattle

  1. Dreams Unlimited LLC dba Modern Mind Labs

Seattle

  1. Inclusive Data LLC

Seattle

  1. Jasmine Nicole Luxury Perucas

Seattle

  1. Local Yokels/Savory Sound Foods LLC

Seattle

  1. LOLiDE

Seattle

  1. Melted Porcelain

Seattle

  1. Orange Tea School

Seattle

  1. Soul Collective

Seattle

  1. Sound Therapeutic Acupuncture

Seattle

  1. The Green Deli Store

Seattle

  1. Victoria Odell Real Estate

Seattle

  1. Windhorse Rocks

Seattle

  1. WithTheRain

Seattle

  1. Aluel Cellars

Seattle

  1. Aluel Cellars Ballard

Seattle

  1. BADBAR LLC

Seattle

  1. Bakehouse Inc. DBA Flora Bakehouse

Seattle

  1. Biang Biang Noodles

Seattle

  1. Big Little News

Seattle

  1. Conviviality Inc. DBA Cafe Flora

Seattle

  1. EL CHITO LLC

Seattle

  1. Get In My Belly Catering

Seattle

  1. GigRoster Professional Entertainment

Seattle

  1. Honest Biscuits

Seattle

  1. King Donuts

Seattle

  1. Lillies Passion LLC

Seattle

  1. Moon Village Bakery

Seattle

  1. Queer/bar

Seattle

  1. Reclaim Clay Collective

Seattle

  1. Rita's Fine Foods Inc. dba Glo's

Seattle

  1. Seeking Ferments

Seattle

  1. Stone Way Eateries, LLC

Seattle

  1. Tert I Inc dba The Wildrose

Seattle

  1. The City Catering Company, Inc.

Seattle

  1. The Cuff Complex

Seattle

  1. The Shanghai Pearl Presents

Seattle

  1. The Station Coffee Shop LLC

Seattle

  1. The Woods

Seattle

  1. Tutta Bella Culinary, LLC

Seattle

  1. U14 LLC dba Union

Seattle

  1. NW ROOFING SERVICES

Snohomish

  1. Atomic Threads Boutique

Spokane

  1. Stage Left Theater Association

Spokane

  1. BodiedbyJalee LLC

Tacoma

  1. Diane ruff studio

Tacoma

  1. ME Restaurants

Tacoma

  1. Munch Mobile

Tacoma

  1. Lucina-Selene

Tulalip

  1. All The Wishes

Vancouver

  1. DC Visitation

Vancouver

  1. Panache.

Vancouver

  1. Professional Latino Services LLC

Vancouver

More information is available at theGSBA.org/ready-for-business.

About GSBA

Established in 1981, GSBA is Washington State's LGBTQ and allied chamber of commerce and is the largest of its kind in North America. The chamber represents over 1,400 small business, corporate, and nonprofit members who share the values of promoting diversity, equity, equality, and inclusion in the workplace. GSBA proudly serves as a connector across the region, bringing communities together through business while advocating for civil rights and small business. GSBA also promotes LGBTQ tourism through Travel Out Seattle, advocates for small businesses in Seattles Capitol Hill Neighborhood through the Capitol Hill Business Alliance (CHBA) and invests in the next generation of LGBTQ and allied leaders through the GSBA Scholarship & Education Fund.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company that connects people to moments that matter. We are principally focused on broadband, aggregation, and streaming with over 56 million customer relationships across the United States and Europe. We deliver broadband, wireless, and video through our Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky brands; create, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, Universal Studio Group, Sky Studios, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, multiple cable networks, Peacock, NBCUniversal News Group, NBC Sports, Sky News, and Sky Sports; and provide memorable experiences at Universal Parks and Resorts in the United States and Asia. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

Contact Details

Andy Colley

Andy_Colley@Comcast.com

Company Website

https://www.thegsba.org/business-resources/ready-for-business


News Source: News Direct

07.11.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Comcast Washington
United States
ISIN: US20030N1019
EQS News ID: 1481109

 
End of News EQS News Service

1481109  07.11.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1481109&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Comcast Corp. (Class A)mehr Nachrichten