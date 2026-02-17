EQS-News: Record results for Ottobock: Double-digit growth, strong profit growth, positive outlook

EQS-News: Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Preliminary Results

17.02.2026 / 07:29 CET/CEST

Record results for Ottobock: Double-digit growth, strong profit growth, positive outlook

Duderstadt, February 17, 2026

Core revenue 1 up 11.7 percent to EUR 1.6 billion

Underlying core EBITDA grows by almost 30 percent to EUR 415 million; underlying EBITDA margin reaches 26.0 percent

Global market and innovation leadership further expanded

Positive outlook for 2026, medium-term forecast confirmed

Ottobock, the global market leader for human bionics, closed 2025 with a record result and fully met its most recent forecast, according to preliminary, unaudited financial figures. With growth of 11.7 percent (organic growth: 10.6 percent), the Group generated revenue in its core business of EUR 1.6 billion. Underlying core EBITDA rose to EUR 415.3 million. This corresponds to an underlying core EBITDA margin of 26.0 percent and represents an increase of 3.6 percentage points compared to the previous year.

"We are very satisfied with our results achieved in the 2025 financial year. As in previous years, we further expanded our position as market leader with double-digit organic growth rates and achieved a leap in profitability. Our scalable business model, our consistent user orientation and innovation strategy are continuously paying off," says Oliver Jakobi, CEO of Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA.

Strategy implementation on track

The good financial results are based on the successful implementation of the corporate strategy. At the core of the strategy is Ottobock's global platform for scaling innovations in the field of human bionics.

In 2025, numerous new innovations were introduced to global markets. For example, the next generation of the market-leading knee joint for highly active users and a completely revised product generation in arm and hand prosthetics should be highlighted. Newly established reimbursements for high-quality components, such as the knee joint in the USA and the microprocessor-controlled orthotic solution in the USA, France and Japan, also contributed to the strong growth. The portfolio of bionic exoskeletons has been expanded to include high-performance active versions. Parallel to the product offensive, the expansion of the Ottobock Patient Care network was driven forward, for example with acquisitions in Belgium and Australia.

Strong Group development2 in 2025

Ottobock’s core revenue amounted to EUR 1.6 billion in the 2025 reporting year (2024: EUR 1.4 billion), an increase of 11.7 percent (organic growth: 10.6 percent). All regions and business activities contributed to this strong growth.

Growth of 12.7 percent (organic growth: 9.5 percent) was achieved in the EMEA region, 9.5 percent (organic growth: 14.0 percent) in the Americas and 7.4 percent (organic growth: 11.7 percent) in APAC.

The development in the 2025 financial year has once again shown that the close integration of the two product categories Products & Components (B2B) and Patient Care (B2C) as an integrated platform is paying off. The Patient Care business grew by 8.3 percent (organic growth: 4.9 percent), while the Products & Components business grew by as much as 14.5 percent (organic growth: 15.2 percent).

Underlying core EBITDA rose overproportionately by 29.5 percent to EUR 415.3 million (2024: EUR 320.6 million) due to the strong growth and pronounced economies of scale of the Ottobock business model. The underlying core EBITDA margin rose accordingly by 3.6 percentage points to 26.0 percent.

Free cash flow increased overproportionately by 23.7 percent to EUR 228.0 million in the year under review (2024: EUR 184.4 million). The dynamic leverage ratio3 decreased to 2.3x (2024: 3.5x) due to the very good cash flow.

Positive outlook for 2026, medium-term expectation confirmed

Ottobock expects the profitable growth trajectory to continue in the 2026 financial year. Growth of 5.0 – 8.0 percent is expected for the core business and a further increase in the underlying core EBITDA margin to more than 26.5 percent. In addition, the medium-term expectation for 2029 with organic growth of 7.0 – 9.0 percent and a further improvement in the underlying core EBITDA margin to 29.0 – 30.0 percent is fully confirmed.

"Based on the strong financial figures for 2025, our innovative strength and our scalable business model, we are excellently equipped for further significant sales growth and disproportionate increases in earnings," says Dr. Arne Kreitz, CFO of Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA.

1 The core business comprises the product categories Products & Components (B2B) and Patient Care (B2C). The Products & Components (B2B) product category includes products and solutions for prosthetics, neuro-orthotics, digital orthotics and prosthetics (O&P) solutions, other products and services, and bionic exoskeletons. The Patient Care (B2C) product category encompasses the business of our global network of approximately 400 O&P patient care centers where we treat and support our users.

2 The Ottobock Group consists of the core business and the non-core business. The non-core business includes products of subsidiaries or business units that have already been sold or disposed of, or whose business activities have been discontinued or whose divestiture has been resolved and whose disposal is to take place within the next 18 months, according to the respective decision.

3 Dynamic leverage ratio is defined as "net debt / adjusted EBITDA".

Forward-Looking Statements

This publication contains statements about the future development of the company. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these statements. Neither Ottobock nor any of its affiliates assumes any obligation to update the statements contained in this release.

Conference Call

Oliver Jakobi, CEO and Dr. Arne Kreitz, CFO, will explain the preliminary figures for the 2025 financial year to analysts and investors in a conference call on February 17, 2026 at 2:00 p.m. CET. Please register here .

Next Dates

19 March 2026: Publication of Annual Report 2025

6 May 2026: Publication of the quarterly statement January to March 2026

19 May 2026: Annual General Meeting

13 August 2026: Publication of the half-year report January to June 2026

12 November 2026: Publication of the quarterly statement January to September 2026

Contact investors:

Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA

Julia Hartmann

VP Investor Relations

Phone: +49 151 556 848 07

E-mail: julia.hartmann@ottobock.de

Contact media:

Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA

Merle Florstedt

Head of Corporate Communications

Phone: +49 151 4416 1625

E-mail: merle.florstedt@ottobock.de

About Ottobock

Ottobock, a listed global MedTech champion, combines over 100 years of tradition with outstanding innovative strength in the fields of prosthetics, neuro-orthotics and exoskeletons. Ottobock develops innovative fitting solutions for people with limited mobility and is driving the digitalization of the industry. Founded in Berlin in 1919, the company has business activities in 45 countries with nearly 9,300 employees (FTEs) worldwide and operates the largest international patient care network with around 400 patient care clinics. Ottobock is shaping the future of human bionics with a strong R&D ratio in the products and components business and over 2,600 patents and patent applications. Ottobock’s mission of improving freedom of movement, quality of life and independence is deeply rooted in the company's DNA, as is its social commitment: Ottobock has been a partner and supporter of the Paralympics since 1988.



Preliminary key figures for the 2025 financial year

Ottobock Group

in EUR million 2025 2024 Change Revenue 1.679,8 1.604,6 4,7 % Core revenue 1.599,7 1.432,5 11,7 % Non-core revenue 80,2 172,1 -53,4 % Organic core growth 10,6% 9,4% 1.2 %p Underlying EBITDA 420,7 326,2 29,0 % Underlying core EBITDA 415,3 320,6 29,5 % Underlying EBITDA margin 25,0 % 20,3 % 4.7 %p Underlying core EBITDA margin 26,0 % 22,4 % 3.6 %p

Development by segment in the core business

in EUR million 2025 2024 Change Revenue EMEA 1.149,2 1.019,3 12,7 % Revenue Americas 346,0 316,0 9,5 % Revenue APAC 104,4 97,2 7,4 % Underlying core EBITDA EMEA 298,2 240,6 24,0 % Underlying core EBITDA Americas 89,1 56,2 58,5 % Underlying core EBITDA APAC 28,0 23,8 17,4 %

Revenue by product category in the core business