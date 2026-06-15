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15.06.2026 15:03:53

EQS-News: Record TV Ratings for Germany's World Cup Debut – Dortmund Duo Scores

EQS-News: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Record TV Ratings for Germany's World Cup Debut – Dortmund Duo Scores

15.06.2026 / 15:03 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

More than 23 million TV viewers (70.2% market share) watched the German national team's 7-1 victory in their opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup - a new TV ratings record. Interest in soccer in Germany is thus greater than ever.

From a Dortmund perspective, the evening was also a highlight: Felix Nmecha and Nico Schlotterbeck, both under contract with BVB, scored the first two goals, laying the foundation for the rout in front of a record-breaking TV audience. In the 14-to-49-year-old demographic - particularly important to the advertising industry - 8.44 million people watched the match, which corresponded to a market share of 81.5 percent.
Dortmund, 15th June 2026

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH

 

 

Contact:
Dr. Robin Steden
Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations

15.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Rheinlanddamm 207-209
44137 Dortmund
Germany
Phone: + 49 (0) 231 – 9020-2745
Fax: + 49 (0) 231 – 9020-852746
E-mail: aktie@bvb.de
Internet: https://aktie.bvb.de/
ISIN: DE0005493092
WKN: 549309
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2346300

 
End of News EQS News Service

2346300  15.06.2026 CET/CEST

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