EQS-News: Redcare Pharmacy accelerates growth, improves profitability and raises full-year 2026 guidance.

EQS-News: Redcare Pharmacy N.V. / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Forecast

Redcare Pharmacy accelerates growth, improves profitability and raises full-year 2026 guidance.



15.06.2026 / 16:18 CET/CEST

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Redcare Pharmacy accelerates growth, improves profitability and raises full-year 2026 guidance.

Group revenue increased by 20% YoY quarter-to-date, supported by growth in non-Rx and Rx.

increased by 20% YoY quarter-to-date, supported by growth in non-Rx and Rx. Non-Rx growth in Germany accelerated to 14% YoY quarter-to-date, following 9% in Q1 2026.

accelerated to 14% YoY quarter-to-date, following 9% in Q1 2026. Rx Germany continued strong momentum with 57% growth YoY quarter-to-date following 60% in Q4 2025 and 55% in Q1 2026.

continued strong momentum with 57% growth YoY quarter-to-date following 60% in Q4 2025 and 55% in Q1 2026. Adjusted EBITDA improved YoY, supported by stronger growth and ongoing optimization of marketing mix.

Sevenum, the Netherlands, June 15, 2026. Redcare Pharmacy today announced preliminary trading figures for the quarter-to-date period of the second quarter of 2026, covering the first two months of the quarter. Trading came in stronger than expected, with growth accelerating versus Q1 2026 and consistent momentum throughout the period. Growth was driven by DACH Rx and non-Rx with non-Rx growth in Germany increasing from 9% in Q1 to 12% in April and 16% in May. On the back of this performance, the Company is raising its full-year 2026 guidance.

“Our trading shows the robustness and momentum of our business, with growth across Rx and non-Rx,” said Olaf Heinrich, CEO of Redcare Pharmacy. “We continue to gain market share and improve our profitability as we improve CX and execution in general.”

Revenue: DACH

The DACH region delivered accelerated growth quarter-to-date, supported by an acceleration of non-Rx growth in Germany and continued strong momentum in Rx. In the first two months of the quarter, segment revenue increased by 21% YoY. In Germany, non-Rx growth accelerated to 14% YoY. Total Rx sales increased by 33% YoY, with Germany showing particularly strong momentum at 57% growth, an acceleration versus 55% growth achieved in Q1.

Revenue: International

The International segment recorded continued strong revenue growth quarter-to-date. Nearly all countries contributed to the segment's growth with 16% in April and May, consistent with 16% in Q1.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA margin continues to improve YoY primarily driven by the strong growth of the high margin DACH non-Rx business and more efficient marketing spend.

The new guidance for 2026:

Total revenue growth of 15% to 17% (previously: 13% to 15%)

Non-Rx growth of 10% to 12% (previously: 8% to 10%)

Rx revenue in Germany is now expected to reach EUR 680 to 720 million, representing growth of 35% to 43% (previously: in excess of EUR 670 million)

Adjusted EBITDA margin is now expected between 2.5% and 3.0% (previously: in excess of 2.5%).

Redcare Pharmacy will publish its financial results for the second quarter of 2026 and host its quarterly conference call on July 29, 2026. The Company will not issue a further trading statement ahead of this date.

Summary.

Consolidated € million Q4 2025 Q1 2026 2M Q2 2026 Net Revenues 795 849 568 Growth (%) 17.7% 18.4% 20.4% DACH Rx Revenues 312 316 221 Growth (%) 34% 35% 33% Thereof Germany Rx 155 168 118 Growth (%) 60% 55% 57% Thereof MediService 156 149 103 Growth (%) 15% 19% 12% Non-Rx Revenues 346 377 242 Growth (%) 6% 8% 13% International Non-Rx Revenues 138 156 104 Growth (%) 18% 16% 16%

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Upcoming publications and events.

Date Publication / Event July 29, 2026 Half-Year Report 2026 October 29, 2026 Interim Statement Q3 2026

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Investor Relations Contact:

Irina Zhurba (Director, Investor Relations)

investors@redcare-pharmacy.com

Press Contact:

Sven Schirmer (Director, Corporate Communications)

press@redcare-pharmacy.com

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About Redcare Pharmacy.

Originally founded in 2001, Redcare Pharmacy N.V., with EUR 2.9B in revenues in 2025, is the leading online pharmacy in Europe and active in seven countries (Germany, Austria, France, Belgium, Italy, the Netherlands and Switzerland). Headquartered in the Netherlands, Redcare Pharmacy offers its over 14 million active customers more than 500,000 different healthcare-related products. Besides OTC drugs, nutritional supplements, beauty and personal care products, the company also provides prescription drugs for customers in Germany, Switzerland and the Netherlands, operating as a true one-stop pharmacy. As the pharmacy of the future, Redcare stands for comprehensive pharmaceutical services for its customers – with pharmaceutical safety always being the top priority.

Redcare Pharmacy N.V. has been listed on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) since 2016 and is part of the MDAX.