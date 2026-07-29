Redcare Pharmacy Aktie
WKN DE: A2AR94 / ISIN: NL0012044747
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29.07.2026 06:30:03
EQS-News: Redcare Pharmacy accelerates in Q2: 20% revenue growth, expanding EBITDA margin; International turning profitable.
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EQS-News: Redcare Pharmacy N.V.
/ Key word(s): Half Year Results
Redcare Pharmacy accelerates in Q2: 20% revenue growth, expanding EBITDA margin; International turning profitable.
Sevenum, the Netherlands, July 29, 2026. Redcare Pharmacy delivered a strong second-quarter performance, combining revenue growth of 20% (vs. 18% in Q1) with an improvement in the adjusted EBITDA margin by 0.9pp to 3.5%. Group revenue increased to EUR 853 million (Q2’25: EUR 709 million), supported by strong growth in both non-Rx and Rx. For the first half of 2026, Group revenue increased by 19% to EUR 1.7 billion, while adjusted EBITDA rose by 62% to EUR 44 million or 2.6% of revenue.
The active customer base reached 14.7 million at the end of the quarter, an increase of 1.2 million year over year and 0.5 million during Q2. Customer satisfaction remained high, with an overall Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 74 and an e-Rx NPS of 77. The average shopping basket value increased by 4% year over year to EUR 68.
Olaf Heinrich, CEO of Redcare Pharmacy, comments: “Q2 was another strong quarter for Redcare Pharmacy. Growth accelerated, Rx Germany continued its strong momentum and profitability improved significantly. We also welcomed another half million active customers, bringing our active customer base to 14.7 million. Most notably, our International segment delivered positive EBITDA for the first time – an important milestone that reflects the progress we have made in scaling the business sustainably.”
Strong growth across non-Rx and Rx.
Group non-Rx revenue increased 13% year over year to EUR 515 million. In Germany, non-Rx revenue grew 12% to EUR 269 million, accelerating from 9% in Q1’26.
Rx revenue increased 34% to EUR 339 million. Rx revenue in Germany grew 58% to EUR 180 million, reflecting sustained underlying momentum in the high-50% range, while Rx revenue in Switzerland increased 15% to EUR 159 million. Overall, DACH revenue increased 21% to EUR 696 million (Q2’25: EUR 574 million), while International revenue grew 17% to EUR 158 million (Q2’25: EUR 135 million).
Adjusted EBITDA margin improves to 3.5%.
Gross profit increased to EUR 189 million in Q2’26 (Q2’25: EUR 169 million). Gross profit margin was 22.1%, compared with 23.8% in Q2’25 and 21.0% in Q1’26. The year-over-year decline was driven by the higher share of Rx revenue and also lower non-Rx gross margin.
Adjusted selling and distribution expenses amounted to EUR 136 million, corresponding to 16.0% of revenue, compared with EUR 130 million and 18.4% in Q2’25. The lower cost ratio is due to more efficient marketing spending and operating leverage. Adjusted administrative expenses were EUR 23 million, or 2.7% of revenue, compared with EUR 20 million and 2.9% in Q2’25.
As a result, adjusted EBITDA increased by 63% to EUR 30 million and adjusted EBITDA margin improved year over year from 2.6% to 3.5% in Q2’26. DACH contributed an adjusted EBITDA of EUR 28 million, up from EUR 20 million, and achieved a margin of 4.0% compared with 3.5% last year. International delivered positive adjusted EBITDA for the first time, reaching EUR 1.4 million versus negative EUR -2 million in Q2’25, while the margin improved to 0.9% from -1.5%.
Upgraded full-year guidance confirmed.
Redcare Pharmacy confirms its upgraded guidance for the full year 2026:
Revenue breakdown.
Profitability.
Upcoming publications and events.
Going forward, Redcare Pharmacy will discontinue the publication of preliminary quarterly trading statements, with the only exception being an annual trading update in January. All financial and operational information will be released together on a single date.
Investor Relations contact:
Media contact:
About Redcare Pharmacy.
Originally founded in 2001, Redcare Pharmacy N.V., with EUR 2.9B in revenues in 2025, is the leading online pharmacy in Europe and active in seven countries (Germany, Austria, France, Belgium, Italy, the Netherlands and Switzerland). Headquartered in the Netherlands, Redcare Pharmacy offers its over 14 million active customers more than 500,000 different healthcare-related products. Besides OTC drugs, nutritional supplements, beauty and personal care products, the company also provides prescription drugs for customers in Germany, Switzerland and the Netherlands, operating as a true one-stop pharmacy. As the pharmacy of the future, Redcare stands for comprehensive pharmaceutical services for its customers – with pharmaceutical safety always being the top priority.
Redcare Pharmacy N.V. has been listed on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Prime Standard, since 2016 and is part of the SDAX.
29.07.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Redcare Pharmacy N.V.
|Erik de Rodeweg 11-13
|5975 WD Sevenum
|Netherlands
|Phone:
|0800 - 200 800 300
|Fax:
|0800 - 90 70 90 20
|E-mail:
|investors@redcare-pharmacy.com
|Internet:
|www.redcare-pharmacy.com
|ISIN:
|NL0012044747, DE000A19Y072
|WKN:
|A2AR94, A19Y072
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|529900JK6UXHY1YKZ082
|EQS News ID:
|2373110
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2373110 29.07.2026 CET/CEST
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Analysen zu Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
|29.07.26
|Redcare Pharmacy Buy
|Baader Bank
|29.07.26
|Redcare Pharmacy Buy
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|Redcare Pharmacy Buy
|Warburg Research
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|Redcare Pharmacy Buy
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|Redcare Pharmacy Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
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|Redcare Pharmacy Buy
|Baader Bank
|29.07.26
|Redcare Pharmacy Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|29.07.26
|Redcare Pharmacy Buy
|Warburg Research
|21.07.26
|Redcare Pharmacy Buy
|Warburg Research
|13.07.26
|Redcare Pharmacy Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|29.07.26
|Redcare Pharmacy Buy
|Baader Bank
|29.07.26
|Redcare Pharmacy Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|29.07.26
|Redcare Pharmacy Buy
|Warburg Research
|21.07.26
|Redcare Pharmacy Buy
|Warburg Research
|13.07.26
|Redcare Pharmacy Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|29.10.25
|Redcare Pharmacy Sell
|UBS AG
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|Redcare Pharmacy Sell
|UBS AG
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|Redcare Pharmacy Sell
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|Redcare Pharmacy Neutral
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|Redcare Pharmacy Neutral
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