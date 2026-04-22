Redcare Pharmacy Aktie
WKN DE: A2AR94 / ISIN: NL0012044747
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22.04.2026 09:15:03
EQS-News: Redcare Pharmacy becomes the first pharmacy to use new TI access technology for faster e-prescription processes.
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EQS-News: Redcare Pharmacy N.V.
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Redcare Pharmacy becomes the first pharmacy to use new TI access technology for faster e-prescription processes.
Sevenum, Netherlands, April 22, 2026. Redcare Pharmacy’s B2B access to the telematics infrastructure (TI) is now significantly improved through the use of a new technology and identity solution from partners ehex and D-Trust (Bundesdruckerei). The previously required physical institutional card is being replaced by a fully digital identity of the pharmacy within the TI gateway. This is also noticeable for customers via their B2C access: access to e-prescriptions via CardLink remains unchanged in terms of process but becomes faster overall and reduces waiting times.
The transition to the so-called HSM-B technology marks a technological advancement in the ongoing development of the telematics infrastructure. It significantly improves speed, stability and scalability of the connection, while also enabling a more efficient cost structure. This creates an important foundation for further growth in the e-prescription segment.
Customers benefit from measurable improvements in the e-prescription process: after the CardLink step, prescriptions can be retrieved and processed more quickly from the gematik server. This reduces waiting times in the Rx ordering process and noticeably improves performance when redeeming e-prescriptions.
The new solution is part of the next expansion stage of the TI architecture within the framework of gematik TI 2.0. It addresses increasing demands for speed and scalability in the digital healthcare market. The rollout begins with a test phase together with ehex as well as additional partners and will serve as the basis for a subsequent broader rollout.
Lode Fastré, CIO of Redcare Pharmacy: “The introduction of this technology is an important step in further scaling our e-prescription business. It improves the performance of our systems and lays the foundation for future growth. At the same time, it underlines our leading role in connecting to the TI infrastructure.”
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About Redcare Pharmacy.
Originally founded in 2001, Redcare Pharmacy N.V. (formerly known as Shop Apotheke Europe N.V.) today is the leading e-pharmacy in Europe, currently active in seven countries: Germany, Austria, France, Belgium, Italy, the Netherlands and Switzerland.
Headquartered in Sevenum, close to the Dutch city of Venlo and in the heart of Europe, the company has locations in Cologne, Berlin, Munich, Tongeren, Warsaw, Pilsen, Settala (Milan), Lille and Eindhoven.
As the one-stop pharmacy of the future, Redcare Pharmacy offers over 14.2 million active customers a wide range of more than 250,000 products at attractive and fair prices. Besides OTC, nutritional supplements, beauty and personal care products as well as an extensive assortment of health-related products in all markets, the company also provides prescription drugs for customers in Germany, Switzerland and the Netherlands.
Pharmaceutical safety is of top priority. Being a pharmacy at its core, Redcare stands for comprehensive pharmaceutical consultation service. Since care is at the heart of everything Redcare does, the company provides services for all stages of life and health. This ranges from its marketplaces to unique delivery options and medication management.
Redcare Pharmacy N.V. has been listed on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) since 2016. As of 19 June 2023, the company is a member of the MDAX selection index.
22.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Redcare Pharmacy N.V.
|Erik de Rodeweg 11-13
|5975 WD Sevenum
|Netherlands
|Phone:
|0800 - 200 800 300
|Fax:
|0800 - 90 70 90 20
|E-mail:
|investors@redcare-pharmacy.com
|Internet:
|www.redcare-pharmacy.com
|ISIN:
|NL0012044747, DE000A19Y072
|WKN:
|A2AR94, A19Y072
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2311150
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2311150 22.04.2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
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09:15
|EQS-News: Redcare Pharmacy becomes the first pharmacy to use new TI access technology for faster e-prescription processes. (EQS Group)
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09:15
|EQS-News: Redcare Pharmacy nutzt als erste Apotheke neue TI-Zugangstechnologie für schnellere E-Rezept-Prozesse. (EQS Group)
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21.04.26
|Schwache Performance in Frankfurt: MDAX fällt schlussendlich zurück (finanzen.at)
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21.04.26
|Freundlicher Handel: MDAX steigt (finanzen.at)
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21.04.26
|Börse Frankfurt: Anleger lassen MDAX steigen (finanzen.at)
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21.04.26
|Pluszeichen in Frankfurt: MDAX beginnt Dienstagshandel im Plus (finanzen.at)
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20.04.26
|MDAX aktuell: MDAX notiert am Mittag im Minus (finanzen.at)
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17.04.26
|MDAX-Papier Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) von vor 3 Jahren verloren (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
|09.04.26
|Redcare Pharmacy Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.04.26
|Redcare Pharmacy Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.03.26
|Redcare Pharmacy Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|06.03.26
|Redcare Pharmacy Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|05.03.26
|Redcare Pharmacy Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|09.04.26
|Redcare Pharmacy Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.04.26
|Redcare Pharmacy Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.03.26
|Redcare Pharmacy Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|06.03.26
|Redcare Pharmacy Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|05.03.26
|Redcare Pharmacy Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|09.04.26
|Redcare Pharmacy Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.04.26
|Redcare Pharmacy Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.03.26
|Redcare Pharmacy Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|06.03.26
|Redcare Pharmacy Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|05.03.26
|Redcare Pharmacy Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|29.10.25
|Redcare Pharmacy Sell
|UBS AG
|06.10.25
|Redcare Pharmacy Sell
|UBS AG
|30.07.25
|Redcare Pharmacy Sell
|UBS AG
|29.07.25
|Redcare Pharmacy Sell
|UBS AG
|03.07.25
|Redcare Pharmacy Sell
|UBS AG
|04.03.26
|Redcare Pharmacy Neutral
|UBS AG
|07.01.26
|Redcare Pharmacy Neutral
|UBS AG
|17.12.25
|Redcare Pharmacy Neutral
|UBS AG
|25.04.24
|Redcare Pharmacy Hold
|Warburg Research
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
|52,50
|2,84%