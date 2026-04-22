EQS-News: Redcare Pharmacy becomes the first pharmacy to use new TI access technology for faster e-prescription processes.

EQS-News: Redcare Pharmacy N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Redcare Pharmacy becomes the first pharmacy to use new TI access technology for faster e-prescription processes.



22.04.2026 / 09:15 CET/CEST

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Redcare Pharmacy becomes the first pharmacy to use new TI access technology for faster e-prescription processes.

Sevenum, Netherlands, April 22, 2026. Redcare Pharmacy’s B2B access to the telematics infrastructure (TI) is now significantly improved through the use of a new technology and identity solution from partners ehex and D-Trust (Bundesdruckerei). The previously required physical institutional card is being replaced by a fully digital identity of the pharmacy within the TI gateway. This is also noticeable for customers via their B2C access: access to e-prescriptions via CardLink remains unchanged in terms of process but becomes faster overall and reduces waiting times.

The transition to the so-called HSM-B technology marks a technological advancement in the ongoing development of the telematics infrastructure. It significantly improves speed, stability and scalability of the connection, while also enabling a more efficient cost structure. This creates an important foundation for further growth in the e-prescription segment.

Customers benefit from measurable improvements in the e-prescription process: after the CardLink step, prescriptions can be retrieved and processed more quickly from the gematik server. This reduces waiting times in the Rx ordering process and noticeably improves performance when redeeming e-prescriptions.

The new solution is part of the next expansion stage of the TI architecture within the framework of gematik TI 2.0. It addresses increasing demands for speed and scalability in the digital healthcare market. The rollout begins with a test phase together with ehex as well as additional partners and will serve as the basis for a subsequent broader rollout.

Lode Fastré, CIO of Redcare Pharmacy: “The introduction of this technology is an important step in further scaling our e-prescription business. It improves the performance of our systems and lays the foundation for future growth. At the same time, it underlines our leading role in connecting to the TI infrastructure.”

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About Redcare Pharmacy.

Originally founded in 2001, Redcare Pharmacy N.V. (formerly known as Shop Apotheke Europe N.V.) today is the leading e-pharmacy in Europe, currently active in seven countries: Germany, Austria, France, Belgium, Italy, the Netherlands and Switzerland.

Headquartered in Sevenum, close to the Dutch city of Venlo and in the heart of Europe, the company has locations in Cologne, Berlin, Munich, Tongeren, Warsaw, Pilsen, Settala (Milan), Lille and Eindhoven.

As the one-stop pharmacy of the future, Redcare Pharmacy offers over 14.2 million active customers a wide range of more than 250,000 products at attractive and fair prices. Besides OTC, nutritional supplements, beauty and personal care products as well as an extensive assortment of health-related products in all markets, the company also provides prescription drugs for customers in Germany, Switzerland and the Netherlands.

Pharmaceutical safety is of top priority. Being a pharmacy at its core, Redcare stands for comprehensive pharmaceutical consultation service. Since care is at the heart of everything Redcare does, the company provides services for all stages of life and health. This ranges from its marketplaces to unique delivery options and medication management.

Redcare Pharmacy N.V. has been listed on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) since 2016. As of 19 June 2023, the company is a member of the MDAX selection index.