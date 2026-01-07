EQS-News: Redcare Pharmacy expands its leadership position in e-Rx, nearly doubling Rx sales in Germany in 2025.

EQS-News: Redcare Pharmacy N.V. / Key word(s): Development of Sales/Preliminary Results

Redcare Pharmacy expands its leadership position in e-Rx, nearly doubling Rx sales in Germany in 2025.



07.01.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Redcare Pharmacy expands its leadership position in e-Rx, nearly doubling Rx sales in Germany in 2025.

Q4 sales are up 18% year over year to EUR 794M and full year 2025 sales are up 24% to EUR 2.9bn.

Rx (prescription) sales in Germany are up 60% in Q4 to EUR 155M and 98% to EUR 503M for the full year.

Non-Rx sales increased 9% year over year in Q4 to EUR 483M and 15% for the full year to EUR 1.9bn.

The number of active customers reached 13.9M, up 1.4M year over year.

Customer satisfaction measured by the Net Promoter Score improved from 72 in Q3 to 74 in Q4.

Sevenum, the Netherlands, January 7, 2026. Redcare Pharmacy today published its preliminary sales numbers for the fourth quarter and full year 2025. The Group reported total sales of EUR 794 million in Q4 (vs. EUR 675 million in Q4 2024), bringing full year sales to EUR 2.9 billion, up from EUR 2.4 billion in 2024. Rx sales increased 34% to EUR 311 million in Q4 (vs. EUR 232 million in Q4 2024) while non-Rx sales grew 9% to EUR 483 million (vs. EUR 443 million in Q4 2024). For the full year, non-Rx sales increased to EUR 1.9 billion (vs. EUR 1.6 billion in 2024), while Rx sales in DACH reached EUR 1 billion (vs. EUR 750 million in 2024). In Germany, Rx sales increased 98% from EUR 254 million in 2024 to EUR 503 million in 2025. The Group ended the year with 13.9 million active customers and achieved an average net promoter score of 74 for Q4 and 68 for the year (vs. 69 in 2024).

Olaf Heinrich, CEO of Redcare Pharmacy comments: “We delivered a strong performance in 2025. While we observed softer non-Rx demand in some of our markets in Q4, we are excited to see the expansion of our leadership position in e-Rx in Germany as a result of our constant investment in a better customer experience, confirming our strategy.”

In the DACH segment (Germany, Austria and Switzerland), total sales in Q4 were EUR 656 million (vs. EUR 558 million in Q4 2024), an increase of 17.5% year over year. Non-Rx sales increased 5.8% to EUR 344 million (vs. EUR 326 million in Q4 2024) and Rx sales by 33.9% to EUR 311 million (vs. EUR 232 million in Q4 2024). Total sales in the DACH segment reached EUR 2.4 billion in 2025, increasing 24.1% from EUR 1.9 billion in 2024.

Sales in the Group’s International segment which includes Belgium, Italy, France and the Netherlands grew 17.9% to EUR 138 million (vs. EUR 117 million in Q4 2024). For the full year, sales increased 23.7% to EUR 540 million (vs. EUR 436 million in 2024).

All published figures are preliminary and unaudited. Redcare Pharmacy N.V. will release the Annual Report for 2025 on March 4, 2026.

Investor Relations Contact:

Monica Ambrosi (Associate Director, Investor Relations)

investors@redcare-pharmacy.com

Press Contact:

Sven Schirmer (Director, Corporate Communications)

press@redcare-pharmacy.com

About Redcare Pharmacy.

Originally founded in 2001, Redcare Pharmacy N.V. (formerly known as Shop Apotheke Europe N.V.) today is the leading e-pharmacy in Europe, currently active in seven countries: Germany, Austria, France, Belgium, Italy, the Netherlands and Switzerland.

Headquartered in Sevenum, close to the Dutch city of Venlo and in the heart of Europe, the company has locations in Cologne, Berlin, Munich, Tongeren, Warsaw, Pilsen, Settala (Milan), Lille and Eindhoven.

As the one-stop pharmacy of the future, Redcare Pharmacy offers over 13.5 million active customers a wide range of more than 250,000 products at attractive and fair prices. Besides OTC, nutritional supplements, beauty and personal care products as well as an extensive assortment of health-related products in all markets, the company also provides prescription drugs for customers in Germany, Switzerland and the Netherlands.

Pharmaceutical safety is of top priority. Being a pharmacy at its core, Redcare stands for comprehensive pharmaceutical consultation service. Since care is at the heart of everything Redcare does, the company provides services for all stages of life and health. This ranges from its marketplaces to unique delivery options and medication management.

Redcare Pharmacy N.V. has been listed on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) since 2016. As of June 19, 2023, the company is a member of the MDAX selection index.