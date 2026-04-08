EQS-News: Redcare Pharmacy in Q1: non-Rx growth rebounds in Germany, while strong Rx growth continues.

EQS-News: Redcare Pharmacy N.V. / Key word(s): Development of Sales/Preliminary Results

Redcare Pharmacy in Q1: non-Rx growth rebounds in Germany, while strong Rx growth continues.



08.04.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Redcare Pharmacy in Q1: non-Rx growth rebounds in Germany, while strong Rx growth continues.

Group revenue increased 18% year over year (yoy) to EUR 848 million in Q1 2026.

Non-Rx revenue grew 10% to EUR 533 million.

In Germany, non-Rx revenue grew 10% yoy, up from 5% in Q4 2025, while Rx revenue increased 55% yoy.

Active customer base reached 14.2 million, up 1.1 million or 8% yoy.

Sevenum, the Netherlands, April 8, 2026. Redcare Pharmacy today published its preliminary and unaudited revenue figures for the first quarter of 2026. Group revenue increased 18.3% yoy to EUR 848 million (Q1 2025: EUR 717 million) driven by a rebound in non-Rx growth in Germany and continued Rx momentum in Germany and Switzerland. The company confirms its guidance for 2026.

Olaf Heinrich, CEO of Redcare Pharmacy, comments: “We further increased our e-Rx market share in Germany by continuously enhancing the experience for our Rx customers. Our e-Rx NPS increased from 73 in Q4 2025 to 76 in Q1 2026. The total Redcare Pharmacy NPS remained high at 75 in Q1. This shows that customers value our efforts to make shopping at Redcare Pharmacy every day easier and more attractive.”

At Group level, non-Rx revenue grew 10.2% yoy to EUR 533 million (Q1 2025: EUR 484 million), while Rx revenue increased 35% to EUR 315 million (Q1 2025: EUR 234 million). Active customers increased to 14.2 million from 13.1 million in Q1 2025 and 13.9 million in Q4 2025.

Revenue in the DACH segment increased 18.9% to EUR 692 million (Q1 2025: EUR 582 million), with non-Rx revenue growing 8.1% to EUR 377 million (Q1 2025: EUR 349 million) and Rx revenue growing 35.0% to EUR 315 million (Q1 2025: EUR 234 million).

In Germany, non-Rx revenue grew 9.7% to EUR 287 million (Q1 2025: EUR 262 million), up from a growth rate of 5.4% in the previous quarter. The weaker Q4 2025 growth rate resulted from a lower yoy marketing spend. Rx revenue in Germany continued to show strong growth, increasing 55% to EUR 168 million (Q1 2025: EUR 108 million). In Switzerland, Rx revenue grew 17.7% to EUR 147 million (Q1 2025: EUR 125 million).

Revenue in the International segment increased 15.6% to EUR 156 million (Q1 2025: EUR 135 million).

All published figures are preliminary and unaudited. Redcare Pharmacy N.V. will release its full interim statement for Q1 2026 on May 6, 2026.

Investor Relations Contact:

Monica Ambrosi (Associate Director, Investor Relations)

investors@redcare-pharmacy.com

Press Contact:

Sven Schirmer (Director, Corporate Communications)

press@redcare-pharmacy.com

About Redcare Pharmacy.

Originally founded in 2001, Redcare Pharmacy N.V. (formerly known as Shop Apotheke Europe N.V.) today is the leading e-pharmacy in Europe, currently active in seven countries: Germany, Austria, France, Belgium, Italy, the Netherlands and Switzerland.

Headquartered in Sevenum, close to the Dutch city of Venlo and in the heart of Europe, the company has locations in Cologne, Berlin, Munich, Tongeren, Warsaw, Pilsen, Settala (Milan), Lille and Eindhoven.

As the one-stop pharmacy of the future, Redcare Pharmacy offers over 14.2 million active customers a wide range of more than 250,000 products at attractive and fair prices. Besides OTC, nutritional supplements, beauty and personal care products as well as an extensive assortment of health-related products in all markets, the company also provides prescription drugs for customers in Germany, Switzerland and the Netherlands.

Redcare Pharmacy N.V. has been listed on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) since 2016. As of 19 June 2023, the company is a member of the MDAX selection index.