Redcare Pharmacy Aktie
WKN DE: A2AR94 / ISIN: NL0012044747
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08.04.2026 07:00:04
EQS-News: Redcare Pharmacy in Q1: non-Rx growth rebounds in Germany, while strong Rx growth continues.
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EQS-News: Redcare Pharmacy N.V.
/ Key word(s): Development of Sales/Preliminary Results
Redcare Pharmacy in Q1: non-Rx growth rebounds in Germany, while strong Rx growth continues.
Sevenum, the Netherlands, April 8, 2026. Redcare Pharmacy today published its preliminary and unaudited revenue figures for the first quarter of 2026. Group revenue increased 18.3% yoy to EUR 848 million (Q1 2025: EUR 717 million) driven by a rebound in non-Rx growth in Germany and continued Rx momentum in Germany and Switzerland. The company confirms its guidance for 2026.
Olaf Heinrich, CEO of Redcare Pharmacy, comments: “We further increased our e-Rx market share in Germany by continuously enhancing the experience for our Rx customers. Our e-Rx NPS increased from 73 in Q4 2025 to 76 in Q1 2026. The total Redcare Pharmacy NPS remained high at 75 in Q1. This shows that customers value our efforts to make shopping at Redcare Pharmacy every day easier and more attractive.”
At Group level, non-Rx revenue grew 10.2% yoy to EUR 533 million (Q1 2025: EUR 484 million), while Rx revenue increased 35% to EUR 315 million (Q1 2025: EUR 234 million). Active customers increased to 14.2 million from 13.1 million in Q1 2025 and 13.9 million in Q4 2025.
Revenue in the DACH segment increased 18.9% to EUR 692 million (Q1 2025: EUR 582 million), with non-Rx revenue growing 8.1% to EUR 377 million (Q1 2025: EUR 349 million) and Rx revenue growing 35.0% to EUR 315 million (Q1 2025: EUR 234 million).
In Germany, non-Rx revenue grew 9.7% to EUR 287 million (Q1 2025: EUR 262 million), up from a growth rate of 5.4% in the previous quarter. The weaker Q4 2025 growth rate resulted from a lower yoy marketing spend. Rx revenue in Germany continued to show strong growth, increasing 55% to EUR 168 million (Q1 2025: EUR 108 million). In Switzerland, Rx revenue grew 17.7% to EUR 147 million (Q1 2025: EUR 125 million).
Revenue in the International segment increased 15.6% to EUR 156 million (Q1 2025: EUR 135 million).
All published figures are preliminary and unaudited. Redcare Pharmacy N.V. will release its full interim statement for Q1 2026 on May 6, 2026.
Investor Relations Contact:
Monica Ambrosi (Associate Director, Investor Relations)
investors@redcare-pharmacy.com
Press Contact:
Sven Schirmer (Director, Corporate Communications)
About Redcare Pharmacy.
Originally founded in 2001, Redcare Pharmacy N.V. (formerly known as Shop Apotheke Europe N.V.) today is the leading e-pharmacy in Europe, currently active in seven countries: Germany, Austria, France, Belgium, Italy, the Netherlands and Switzerland.
Headquartered in Sevenum, close to the Dutch city of Venlo and in the heart of Europe, the company has locations in Cologne, Berlin, Munich, Tongeren, Warsaw, Pilsen, Settala (Milan), Lille and Eindhoven.
As the one-stop pharmacy of the future, Redcare Pharmacy offers over 14.2 million active customers a wide range of more than 250,000 products at attractive and fair prices. Besides OTC, nutritional supplements, beauty and personal care products as well as an extensive assortment of health-related products in all markets, the company also provides prescription drugs for customers in Germany, Switzerland and the Netherlands.
Redcare Pharmacy N.V. has been listed on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) since 2016. As of 19 June 2023, the company is a member of the MDAX selection index.
08.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Redcare Pharmacy N.V.
|Erik de Rodeweg 11-13
|5975 WD Sevenum
|Netherlands
|Phone:
|0800 - 200 800 300
|Fax:
|0800 - 90 70 90 20
|E-mail:
|investors@redcare-pharmacy.com
|Internet:
|www.redcare-pharmacy.com
|ISIN:
|NL0012044747, DE000A19Y072
|WKN:
|A2AR94, A19Y072
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2304526
|End of News
|EQS News Service
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2304526 08.04.2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
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07:41
|Online-Apotheke Redcare legt zum Jahresauftakt zu - E-Rezept weiter beliebt (dpa-AFX)
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07:00
|EQS-News: Redcare Pharmacy in Q1: non-Rx growth rebounds in Germany, while strong Rx growth continues. (EQS Group)
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07:00
|EQS-News: Redcare Pharmacy im ersten Quartal: Non-Rx-Wachstum in Deutschland zieht wieder an, starkes Rx-Wachstum setzt sich fort. (EQS Group)
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07.04.26
|Zurückhaltung in Frankfurt: MDAX zeigt sich schlussendlich leichter (finanzen.at)
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07.04.26
|Zurückhaltung in Frankfurt: MDAX sackt nachmittags ab (finanzen.at)
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07.04.26
|Starker Wochentag in Frankfurt: MDAX zeigt sich am Dienstagmittag fester (finanzen.at)
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07.04.26
|Gewinne in Frankfurt: MDAX steigt zum Start (finanzen.at)
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02.04.26
|Angespannte Stimmung in Frankfurt: MDAX gibt zum Handelsende nach (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
|20.03.26
|Redcare Pharmacy Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|06.03.26
|Redcare Pharmacy Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|05.03.26
|Redcare Pharmacy Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|05.03.26
|Redcare Pharmacy Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.03.26
|Redcare Pharmacy Buy
|Baader Bank
|20.03.26
|Redcare Pharmacy Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|06.03.26
|Redcare Pharmacy Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|05.03.26
|Redcare Pharmacy Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|05.03.26
|Redcare Pharmacy Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.03.26
|Redcare Pharmacy Buy
|Baader Bank
|20.03.26
|Redcare Pharmacy Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|06.03.26
|Redcare Pharmacy Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|05.03.26
|Redcare Pharmacy Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|05.03.26
|Redcare Pharmacy Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.03.26
|Redcare Pharmacy Buy
|Baader Bank
|29.10.25
|Redcare Pharmacy Sell
|UBS AG
|06.10.25
|Redcare Pharmacy Sell
|UBS AG
|30.07.25
|Redcare Pharmacy Sell
|UBS AG
|29.07.25
|Redcare Pharmacy Sell
|UBS AG
|03.07.25
|Redcare Pharmacy Sell
|UBS AG
|04.03.26
|Redcare Pharmacy Neutral
|UBS AG
|07.01.26
|Redcare Pharmacy Neutral
|UBS AG
|17.12.25
|Redcare Pharmacy Neutral
|UBS AG
|25.04.24
|Redcare Pharmacy Hold
|Warburg Research
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
|38,48
|8,21%
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