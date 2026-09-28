Redcare Pharmacy Aktie
WKN DE: A2AR94 / ISIN: NL0012044747
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28.09.2026 13:50:43
EQS-News: Redcare Pharmacy raises full-year 2026 revenue guidance again, driven by strong Rx momentum in Germany.
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EQS-News: Redcare Pharmacy N.V.
/ Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Forecast
Sevenum, the Netherlands, September 28, 2026. Today, Redcare Pharmacy N.V. announced that it is raising its full-year 2026 guidance for the second time this year.
The upgrade is driven by continued strong momentum in Rx revenue in Germany, which, based on preliminary figures, grew by 51% year-on-year in September and 56% in Q3. September proved to be a strong month despite a high comparison base from the prior year, when the current Rx bonus was introduced. The company will share the full set of figures for the third quarter of 2026 on October 29, 2026.
“Our growth is backed by strong customer satisfaction: eRx NPS continues to rise, up 6 points year-on-year to 80 in August,” said Olaf Heinrich, CEO of Redcare Pharmacy.
While Rx revenue in Germany remained strong throughout the quarter, non-Rx revenue in Germany rebounded well in August and September after a softer July. Based on the preliminary figures, the adjusted EBITDA margin remained flat quarter-on-quarter, benefiting from continued operating leverage.
The updated guidance for 2026 is as follows:
Redcare Pharmacy will publish its Interim Statement for the third quarter of 2026 and host its quarterly conference call on October 29, 2026.
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Upcoming publications and events.
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Investor Relations Contact:
Irina Zhurba (Director, Investor Relations)
Press Contact:
Sven Schirmer (Director, Corporate Communications)
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About Redcare Pharmacy.
Originally founded in 2001, Redcare Pharmacy N.V., with EUR 2.9B in revenues in 2025, is the leading online pharmacy in Europe and active in seven countries (Germany, Austria, France, Belgium, Italy, the Netherlands and Switzerland). Headquartered in the Netherlands, Redcare Pharmacy offers its over 14 million active customers more than 500,000 different healthcare-related products. Besides OTC drugs, nutritional supplements, beauty and personal care products, the company also provides prescription drugs for customers in Germany, Switzerland and the Netherlands, operating as a true one-stop pharmacy. As the pharmacy of the future, Redcare stands for comprehensive pharmaceutical services for its customers – with pharmaceutical safety always being the top priority.
Redcare Pharmacy N.V. has been listed on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) since 2016 and is part of the SDAX.
28.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Redcare Pharmacy N.V.
|Erik de Rodeweg 11-13
|5975 WD Sevenum
|Netherlands
|Phone:
|0800 - 200 800 300
|Fax:
|0800 - 90 70 90 20
|E-mail:
|investors@redcare-pharmacy.com
|Internet:
|www.redcare-pharmacy.com
|ISIN:
|NL0012044747, DE000A19Y072
|WKN:
|A2AR94, A19Y072
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|529900JK6UXHY1YKZ082
|EQS News ID:
|2406336
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2406336 28.09.2026 CET/CEST
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