Redcare Pharmacy Aktie

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WKN DE: A2AR94 / ISIN: NL0012044747

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28.09.2026 13:50:43

EQS-News: Redcare Pharmacy raises full-year 2026 revenue guidance again, driven by strong Rx momentum in Germany.

EQS-News: Redcare Pharmacy N.V. / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Forecast
Redcare Pharmacy raises full-year 2026 revenue guidance again, driven by strong Rx momentum in Germany.

28.09.2026 / 13:50 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

  • Rx revenue in Germany is now expected at EUR 730 to 760 million for full-year 2026, up from the previously guided range of EUR 680 to 720 million.
  • Full-year 2026 total revenue growth guidance rose to 16% to 18%, from 15% to 17% previously.
  • Non-Rx growth and adjusted EBITDA margin guidance for the year remain unchanged.

Sevenum, the Netherlands, September 28, 2026. Today, Redcare Pharmacy N.V. announced that it is raising its full-year 2026 guidance for the second time this year.

The upgrade is driven by continued strong momentum in Rx revenue in Germany, which, based on preliminary figures, grew by 51% year-on-year in September and 56% in Q3. September proved to be a strong month despite a high comparison base from the prior year, when the current Rx bonus was introduced. The company will share the full set of figures for the third quarter of 2026 on October 29, 2026.

“Our growth is backed by strong customer satisfaction: eRx NPS continues to rise, up 6 points year-on-year to 80 in August,” said Olaf Heinrich, CEO of Redcare Pharmacy.

While Rx revenue in Germany remained strong throughout the quarter, non-Rx revenue in Germany rebounded well in August and September after a softer July. Based on the preliminary figures, the adjusted EBITDA margin remained flat quarter-on-quarter, benefiting from continued operating leverage.

The updated guidance for 2026 is as follows:

  • Total revenue growth of 16% to 18% (previously: 15% to 17%).
  • Non-Rx growth of 10% to 12% (unchanged).
  • Rx revenue in Germany is now expected to reach EUR 730 to 760 million, representing growth of 45% to 51% (previously: EUR 680 to 720 million, representing growth of 35% to 43%).
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin confirmed at between 2.5% and 3.0% (unchanged).

Redcare Pharmacy will publish its Interim Statement for the third quarter of 2026 and host its quarterly conference call on October 29, 2026.

 ___

Upcoming publications and events.

Date   Publication / Event
October 29, 2026   Interim Statement Q3 2026
March 4, 2027   Annual Report 2026

___

Investor Relations Contact:

Irina Zhurba (Director, Investor Relations)
investors@redcare-pharmacy.com

Press Contact:

Sven Schirmer (Director, Corporate Communications)
press@redcare-pharmacy.com

___

About Redcare Pharmacy.

Originally founded in 2001, Redcare Pharmacy N.V., with EUR 2.9B in revenues in 2025, is the leading online pharmacy in Europe and active in seven countries (Germany, Austria, France, Belgium, Italy, the Netherlands and Switzerland). Headquartered in the Netherlands, Redcare Pharmacy offers its over 14 million active customers more than 500,000 different healthcare-related products. Besides OTC drugs, nutritional supplements, beauty and personal care products, the company also provides prescription drugs for customers in Germany, Switzerland and the Netherlands, operating as a true one-stop pharmacy. As the pharmacy of the future, Redcare stands for comprehensive pharmaceutical services for its customers – with pharmaceutical safety always being the top priority.

Redcare Pharmacy N.V. has been listed on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) since 2016 and is part of the SDAX.


28.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Redcare Pharmacy N.V.
Erik de Rodeweg 11-13
5975 WD Sevenum
Netherlands
Phone: 0800 - 200 800 300
Fax: 0800 - 90 70 90 20
E-mail: investors@redcare-pharmacy.com
Internet: www.redcare-pharmacy.com
ISIN: NL0012044747, DE000A19Y072
WKN: A2AR94, A19Y072
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 529900JK6UXHY1YKZ082
EQS News ID: 2406336

 
End of News EQS News Service

2406336  28.09.2026 CET/CEST

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