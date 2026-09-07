Redcare Pharmacy Aktie

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WKN DE: A2AR94 / ISIN: NL0012044747

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07.09.2026 16:10:33

EQS-News: Redcare Pharmacy welcomes further progress on PoPP: New preliminary specification lays the groundwork for Health ID in remote care.

EQS-News: Redcare Pharmacy N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Redcare Pharmacy welcomes further progress on PoPP: New preliminary specification lays the groundwork for Health ID in remote care.

07.09.2026 / 16:10 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Sevenum, September 7, 2026. gematik, the national agency responsible for the digitalization of the healthcare system in Germany, has published a further draft specification for Proof of Patient Presence (PoPP). The draft provides an important technical foundation for Redcare Pharmacy and other stakeholders in the healthcare sector to offer the Health ID as an authentication option for their customers in remote care in the future.

The latest publication builds on the specification process for PoPP for remote care use cases launched in January 2026. In the future, PoPP is intended to replace the existing VSDM process, on which Redcare Pharmacy’s CardLink solution is also based. With the preliminary specification published today, gematik provides further details on the use of the Health ID for PoPP, establishing another important foundation for the future digital redemption of e-prescriptions in remote care.

Olaf Heinrich, CEO of Redcare Pharmacy, comments: “We welcome this further important step in the development of PoPP. Our goal is to continue providing our customers with simple, secure and fully digital access to e-prescription redemption in the future. The Health ID opens up additional opportunities to achieve this. At the same time, we also welcome the fact that gematik is already considering additional access options for remote care, particularly the electronic health card and, in the future, the EUDI Wallet.”

The draft is explicitly designed to allow for the addition of further methods, such as the electronic health card (eGK). The specific technical implementation of these access options will be addressed in future specifications.

Additional planning certainty is provided by the expected extension of the existing CardLink solution. Redcare Pharmacy expects confirmation shortly that its CardLink licence will be extended until the end of March 2028. This would provide sufficient time for an orderly transition to the future PoPP infrastructure.

Redcare Pharmacy therefore remains confident about the further development of PoPP. The further development of PoPP, the Health ID, the planned addition of further access options via the electronic health card (eGK) and the EUDI Wallet, as well as the expected extension of CardLink, provide a solid foundation for maintaining simple and fully digital e-prescription redemption in the long term, but also for making the process increasingly user-friendly.


___

Investor Relations contact:
Irina Zhurba (Director, Investor Relations)
investors@redcare-pharmacy.com

Press contact:
Sven Schirmer (Director, Corporate Communications)
press@redcare-pharmacy.com

___

About Redcare Pharmacy.

Originally founded in 2001, Redcare Pharmacy N.V., with EUR 2.9B in revenues in 2025, is the leading online pharmacy in Europe and active in seven countries (Germany, Austria, France, Belgium, Italy, the Netherlands and Switzerland). Headquartered in the Netherlands, Redcare Pharmacy offers its over 14 million active customers more than 500,000 different healthcare-related products. Besides OTC drugs, nutritional supplements, beauty and personal care products, the company also provides prescription drugs for customers in Germany, Switzerland and the Netherlands, operating as a true one-stop pharmacy. As the pharmacy of the future, Redcare stands for comprehensive pharmaceutical services for its customers – with pharmaceutical safety always being the top priority.

Redcare Pharmacy N.V. has been listed on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Prime Standard, since 2016 and is part of the SDAX.

 

 


07.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Redcare Pharmacy N.V.
Erik de Rodeweg 11-13
5975 WD Sevenum
Netherlands
Phone: 0800 - 200 800 300
Fax: 0800 - 90 70 90 20
E-mail: investors@redcare-pharmacy.com
Internet: www.redcare-pharmacy.com
ISIN: NL0012044747, DE000A19Y072
WKN: A2AR94, A19Y072
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 529900JK6UXHY1YKZ082
EQS News ID: 2395134

 
End of News EQS News Service

2395134  07.09.2026 CET/CEST

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