Redcare Pharmacy Aktie
WKN DE: A2AR94 / ISIN: NL0012044747
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07.09.2026 16:10:33
EQS-News: Redcare Pharmacy welcomes further progress on PoPP: New preliminary specification lays the groundwork for Health ID in remote care.
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EQS-News: Redcare Pharmacy N.V.
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Sevenum, September 7, 2026. gematik, the national agency responsible for the digitalization of the healthcare system in Germany, has published a further draft specification for Proof of Patient Presence (PoPP). The draft provides an important technical foundation for Redcare Pharmacy and other stakeholders in the healthcare sector to offer the Health ID as an authentication option for their customers in remote care in the future.
The latest publication builds on the specification process for PoPP for remote care use cases launched in January 2026. In the future, PoPP is intended to replace the existing VSDM process, on which Redcare Pharmacy’s CardLink solution is also based. With the preliminary specification published today, gematik provides further details on the use of the Health ID for PoPP, establishing another important foundation for the future digital redemption of e-prescriptions in remote care.
Olaf Heinrich, CEO of Redcare Pharmacy, comments: “We welcome this further important step in the development of PoPP. Our goal is to continue providing our customers with simple, secure and fully digital access to e-prescription redemption in the future. The Health ID opens up additional opportunities to achieve this. At the same time, we also welcome the fact that gematik is already considering additional access options for remote care, particularly the electronic health card and, in the future, the EUDI Wallet.”
The draft is explicitly designed to allow for the addition of further methods, such as the electronic health card (eGK). The specific technical implementation of these access options will be addressed in future specifications.
Additional planning certainty is provided by the expected extension of the existing CardLink solution. Redcare Pharmacy expects confirmation shortly that its CardLink licence will be extended until the end of March 2028. This would provide sufficient time for an orderly transition to the future PoPP infrastructure.
Redcare Pharmacy therefore remains confident about the further development of PoPP. The further development of PoPP, the Health ID, the planned addition of further access options via the electronic health card (eGK) and the EUDI Wallet, as well as the expected extension of CardLink, provide a solid foundation for maintaining simple and fully digital e-prescription redemption in the long term, but also for making the process increasingly user-friendly.
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About Redcare Pharmacy.
Originally founded in 2001, Redcare Pharmacy N.V., with EUR 2.9B in revenues in 2025, is the leading online pharmacy in Europe and active in seven countries (Germany, Austria, France, Belgium, Italy, the Netherlands and Switzerland). Headquartered in the Netherlands, Redcare Pharmacy offers its over 14 million active customers more than 500,000 different healthcare-related products. Besides OTC drugs, nutritional supplements, beauty and personal care products, the company also provides prescription drugs for customers in Germany, Switzerland and the Netherlands, operating as a true one-stop pharmacy. As the pharmacy of the future, Redcare stands for comprehensive pharmaceutical services for its customers – with pharmaceutical safety always being the top priority.
Redcare Pharmacy N.V. has been listed on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Prime Standard, since 2016 and is part of the SDAX.
07.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Redcare Pharmacy N.V.
|Erik de Rodeweg 11-13
|5975 WD Sevenum
|Netherlands
|Phone:
|0800 - 200 800 300
|Fax:
|0800 - 90 70 90 20
|E-mail:
|investors@redcare-pharmacy.com
|Internet:
|www.redcare-pharmacy.com
|ISIN:
|NL0012044747, DE000A19Y072
|WKN:
|A2AR94, A19Y072
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|529900JK6UXHY1YKZ082
|EQS News ID:
|2395134
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2395134 07.09.2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
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16:10
|EQS-News: Redcare Pharmacy welcomes further progress on PoPP: New preliminary specification lays the groundwork for Health ID in remote care. (EQS Group)
|
16:10
|EQS-News: Redcare Pharmacy begrüßt weiteren Fortschritt bei PoPP: Neue Vorabspezifikation schafft Grundlage für Gesundheits-ID in der Fernversorgung. (EQS Group)
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|Redcare Pharmacy Buy
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|Redcare Pharmacy Buy
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|28.08.26
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|26.08.26
|Redcare Pharmacy Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.07.26
|Redcare Pharmacy Neutral
|UBS AG
|03.09.26
|Redcare Pharmacy Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|01.09.26
|Redcare Pharmacy Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|28.08.26
|Redcare Pharmacy Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|26.08.26
|Redcare Pharmacy Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.07.26
|Redcare Pharmacy Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|29.10.25
|Redcare Pharmacy Sell
|UBS AG
|06.10.25
|Redcare Pharmacy Sell
|UBS AG
|30.07.25
|Redcare Pharmacy Sell
|UBS AG
|29.07.25
|Redcare Pharmacy Sell
|UBS AG
|03.07.25
|Redcare Pharmacy Sell
|UBS AG
|31.07.26
|Redcare Pharmacy Neutral
|UBS AG
|16.06.26
|Redcare Pharmacy Neutral
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|Redcare Pharmacy Neutral
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|Redcare Pharmacy Neutral
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
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|59,15
|-0,17%
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