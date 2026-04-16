Redcare Pharmacy Aktie
WKN DE: A2AR94 / ISIN: NL0012044747
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16.04.2026 08:30:04
EQS-News: Redcare Pharmacy's Annual General Meeting 2026: All agenda items approved; Anja Hendel, Max Müller and Peter Schmid von Linstow new members of the Supervisory Board.
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EQS-News: Redcare Pharmacy N.V.
/ Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Redcare Pharmacy's Annual General Meeting 2026: All agenda items approved; Anja Hendel, Max Müller and Peter Schmid von Linstow new members of the Supervisory Board.
Sevenum, the Netherlands, April 16, 2026. At Redcare Pharmacy’s Annual General Meeting held yesterday, shareholders voted with an absolute majority for all agenda items, including the appointment of Anja Hendel, Max Müller and Peter Schmid von Linstow as new members of the Supervisory Board.
Michael Köhler, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, commented: "We are very delighted to welcome the new members of our Supervisory Board. With their extensive experience and valuable perspectives, they will further strengthen our governance and support Redcare Pharmacy in pursuing its long-term strategic objectives.”
The Supervisory Board now consists of Michael Köhler (Chairman), Peter Schmid von Linstow (Vice-Chairman), Stephan Weber, Anja Hendel and Max Müller.
In addition, the Supervisory Board appointed Hendrik Krampe as a member of the Managing Board and Chief Financial Officer with effect from April 15, 2026.
Further information on the resolutions adopted – including detailed voting results –is available in the Investor Relations section of Redcare Pharmacy’s corporate website.
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Investor Relations Contact:
Press Contact:
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About Redcare Pharmacy.
Originally founded in 2001, Redcare Pharmacy N.V. (formerly known as Shop Apotheke Europe N.V.) today is the leading e-pharmacy in Europe, currently active in seven countries: Germany, Austria, France, Belgium, Italy, the Netherlands and Switzerland.
Headquartered in Sevenum, close to the Dutch city of Venlo and in the heart of Europe, the company has locations in Cologne, Berlin, Munich, Tongeren, Warsaw, Pilsen, Settala (Milan), Lille and Eindhoven.
As the one-stop pharmacy of the future, Redcare Pharmacy offers over 14.2 million active customers a wide range of more than 250,000 products at attractive and fair prices. Besides OTC, nutritional supplements, beauty and personal care products as well as an extensive assortment of health-related products in all markets, the company also provides prescription drugs for customers in Germany, Switzerland and the Netherlands.
Pharmaceutical safety is of top priority. Being a pharmacy at its core, Redcare stands for comprehensive pharmaceutical consultation service. Since care is at the heart of everything Redcare does, the company provides services for all stages of life and health. This ranges from its marketplaces to unique delivery options and medication management.
Redcare Pharmacy N.V. has been listed on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) since 2016. As of 19 June 2023, the company is a member of the MDAX selection index.
16.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Redcare Pharmacy N.V.
|Erik de Rodeweg 11-13
|5975 WD Sevenum
|Netherlands
|Phone:
|0800 - 200 800 300
|Fax:
|0800 - 90 70 90 20
|E-mail:
|investors@redcare-pharmacy.com
|Internet:
|www.redcare-pharmacy.com
|ISIN:
|NL0012044747, DE000A19Y072
|WKN:
|A2AR94, A19Y072
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2309388
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2309388 16.04.2026 CET/CEST
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