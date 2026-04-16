Redcare Pharmacy Aktie

Redcare Pharmacy für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2AR94 / ISIN: NL0012044747

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
16.04.2026 08:30:04

EQS-News: Redcare Pharmacy's Annual General Meeting 2026: All agenda items approved; Anja Hendel, Max Müller and Peter Schmid von Linstow new members of the Supervisory Board.

EQS-News: Redcare Pharmacy N.V. / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Redcare Pharmacy's Annual General Meeting 2026: All agenda items approved; Anja Hendel, Max Müller and Peter Schmid von Linstow new members of the Supervisory Board.

16.04.2026 / 08:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Redcare Pharmacy's Annual General Meeting 2026: All agenda items approved; Anja Hendel, Max Müller and Peter Schmid von Linstow new members of the Supervisory Board.

Sevenum, the Netherlands, April 16, 2026. At Redcare Pharmacy’s Annual General Meeting held yesterday, shareholders voted with an absolute majority for all agenda items, including the appointment of Anja Hendel, Max Müller and Peter Schmid von Linstow as new members of the Supervisory Board.

Michael Köhler, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, commented: "We are very delighted to welcome the new members of our Supervisory Board. With their extensive experience and valuable perspectives, they will further strengthen our governance and support Redcare Pharmacy in pursuing its long-term strategic objectives.”  

The Supervisory Board now consists of Michael Köhler (Chairman), Peter Schmid von Linstow (Vice-Chairman), Stephan Weber, Anja Hendel and Max Müller.

In addition, the Supervisory Board appointed Hendrik Krampe as a member of the Managing Board and Chief Financial Officer with effect from April 15, 2026.

Further information on the resolutions adopted – including detailed voting results –is available in the Investor Relations section of Redcare Pharmacy’s corporate website.

___

Investor Relations Contact:
Thomas Schnorrenberg (Investor Relations)
investors@redcare-pharmacy.com

 

Press Contact:
Sven Schirmer (Director, Corporate Communications)
press@redcare-pharmacy.com 

___

About Redcare Pharmacy.

Originally founded in 2001, Redcare Pharmacy N.V. (formerly known as Shop Apotheke Europe N.V.) today is the leading e-pharmacy in Europe, currently active in seven countries: Germany, Austria, France, Belgium, Italy, the Netherlands and Switzerland.

Headquartered in Sevenum, close to the Dutch city of Venlo and in the heart of Europe, the company has locations in Cologne, Berlin, Munich, Tongeren, Warsaw, Pilsen, Settala (Milan), Lille and Eindhoven.

As the one-stop pharmacy of the future, Redcare Pharmacy offers over 14.2 million active customers a wide range of more than 250,000 products at attractive and fair prices. Besides OTC, nutritional supplements, beauty and personal care products as well as an extensive assortment of health-related products in all markets, the company also provides prescription drugs for customers in Germany, Switzerland and the Netherlands.

Pharmaceutical safety is of top priority. Being a pharmacy at its core, Redcare stands for comprehensive pharmaceutical consultation service. Since care is at the heart of everything Redcare does, the company provides services for all stages of life and health. This ranges from its marketplaces to unique delivery options and medication management.

Redcare Pharmacy N.V. has been listed on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) since 2016. As of 19 June 2023, the company is a member of the MDAX selection index.


16.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Redcare Pharmacy N.V.
Erik de Rodeweg 11-13
5975 WD Sevenum
Netherlands
Phone: 0800 - 200 800 300
Fax: 0800 - 90 70 90 20
E-mail: investors@redcare-pharmacy.com
Internet: www.redcare-pharmacy.com
ISIN: NL0012044747, DE000A19Y072
WKN: A2AR94, A19Y072
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2309388

 
End of News EQS News Service

2309388  16.04.2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

mehr Analysen
09.04.26 Redcare Pharmacy Buy Deutsche Bank AG
08.04.26 Redcare Pharmacy Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
20.03.26 Redcare Pharmacy Buy Deutsche Bank AG
06.03.26 Redcare Pharmacy Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
05.03.26 Redcare Pharmacy Buy Deutsche Bank AG
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) 49,20 8,99% Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

12.04.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 15
12.04.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 15: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
11.04.26 KW 15: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
11.04.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
10.04.26 KW 15: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Hoffnung auf Lösung im Iran-Konflikt: ATX gibt Gewinne letztlich ab -- DAX schließt etwas höher -- Wall Street schließlich etwas fester -- Asiens Börsen im Plus - Nikkei zieht kräftig an
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte seine Gewinne nicht halten. Der deutsche Leitindex präsentierte sich mit Gewinnen. Die US-Börsen notieren mit positiven Vorzeichen. Die Börsen in Fernost notierten am Donnerstag mit Zuschlägen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen