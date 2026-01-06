EQS-News: REDEMPTION NOTICES RECEIVED FOR EUR 31.8 MILLION OF GFG’S CONVERTIBLE BONDS DUE 2028

EQS-News: Global Fashion Group S.A. / Key word(s): Bond

REDEMPTION NOTICES RECEIVED FOR EUR 31.8 MILLION OF GFG’S CONVERTIBLE BONDS DUE 2028



Luxembourg, 6 January 2026 – Global Fashion Group S.A. (“GFG” or the “Issuer”), the leading online fashion and lifestyle destination in ANZ, LATAM and SEA, announces that holders of its convertible bonds due March 2028 (ISIN: DE000A3KMT51) (the “Bonds”) have exercised their option under the Bonds’ terms and conditions to require the Issuer to redeem all or part of their Bonds at the principal amount on 15 March 2026.



As of the end of 5 January 2026, the due date for redemption notices, an aggregate principal amount of EUR 31.8 million of the Bonds were put. These Bonds will be redeemed by GFG at their principal amount plus accrued interest.



Following settlement, the aggregate principal amount of Bonds outstanding and not held by the Issuer will be EUR 9.1 million. The Bonds bear interest on their principal amount of EUR 100,000 per Bond at a rate of 1.25% per annum and have a maturity date of 15 March 2028. GFG expects to repay these Bonds at the maturity date but remains open to considering opportunities to repurchase its remaining outstanding Bonds.



GFG will fund the Bonds’ redemption from its cash balance. As of 30 September 2025, ahead of the seasonally strong and cash generative Q4 period, GFG reported EUR 136 million Pro-Forma Cash and EUR 85 million Pro-Forma Net Cash.1 GFG will report its Q4 and full year 2025 results on 4 March 2026. (1) Pro-Forma Cash is defined as cash & cash equivalents at the end of the period plus restricted cash and cash on deposits. Pro-Forma Net Cash is defined as Pro-Forma Cash excluding third-party borrowings and the nominal value of the convertible bond liability.

For inquiries, please contact:

Saori McKinnon

Head of Investor Relations & Communications

investors@global-fashion-group.com

press@global-fashion-group.com

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be construed as a promise of future results and developments and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Various factors could cause actual future results, performance or events to differ materially from those described in this announcement, and neither the Company nor any other person accepts any responsibility for the accuracy of the opinions expressed in this announcement or the underlying assumptions.



About Global Fashion Group

Global Fashion Group (“GFG”) is the leading fashion and lifestyle destination in ANZ, LATAM and SEA. GFG exists to empower its people, customers and partners to express their true selves through fashion. GFG’s three ecommerce platforms – THE ICONIC, Dafiti and ZALORA – offer a curated assortment of international, local and own brands to a diverse market of 800 million consumers. Through a seamless and inspiring customer journey, powered by a blend of data-driven insights and local expertise, GFG’s platforms deliver an exceptional customer experience from discovery to delivery. GFG’s vision is to be the #1 fashion & lifestyle destination in its markets, and is committed to doing this responsibly by being people and planet positive across everything it does. (ISIN: LU2010095458)



