Porsche vz. Aktie

Porsche vz. für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: PAG911 / ISIN: DE000PAG9113

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
03.09.2026 09:23:23

EQS-News: Reorganisation of Porsche sales for closer integration between regions and head office

EQS-News: Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Reorganisation of Porsche sales for closer integration between regions and head office

03.09.2026 / 09:23 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Reorganisation of Porsche sales for closer integration between regions and head office

  • International management positions at several Porsche sales subsidiaries to be newly appointed.
  • Markets given greater responsibility as part of the restructuring.

Stuttgart. Porsche is adapting its international sales organisation as part of the restructuring of its Sales and Marketing division. The aim is to give markets greater responsibility, to strengthen implementation capabilities worldwide, and to further improve the coordination between the regions and head office.

In the future, the number of sales regions will be reduced from five to four. Germany, as Porsche’s home market, will become part of the Europe region. In addition to his current role as Chairman of the Executive Board of Porsche Deutschland GmbH, Robert Ader will assume the function of Regional Lead Europe, taking responsibility for the overall management and coordination of the European markets.

Responsibilities across North, Central and South America will also be consolidated. The newly formed ‘Americas’ region will be led by Timo Resch, President and CEO of Porsche Cars North America. The China sales region will remain unchanged under the leadership of Alexander Pollich. The Overseas & Emerging Markets region will also be realigned. Mathias Busse, CEO of Porsche Korea Ltd., will assume the additional role of Regional Lead Overseas while continuing in his current position. His responsibilities will focus on key growth markets in the Middle East and across Asia. Prior to his assignment in Korea, Busse held various positions at both Porsche and Volkswagen.

As part of the reorganisation, the existing central departments for the Europe and Overseas and Emerging Markets regions will be dissolved. This streamlining will bring responsibility closer to the markets. The new structure is scheduled to take effect from 1 October, 2026.

“Our markets are a key factor in Porsche’s success. By restructuring, we are strengthening the regions’ autonomy, speeding up decision making, and creating the conditions to implement our strategy even more consistently worldwide,” says Matthias Becker, Member of the Executive Board for Sales and Marketing at Porsche AG.

The reorganisation is accompanied by several personnel changes:

  • Dr Christiane Zorn, currently Vice President of the Overseas & Emerging Markets region, will transition to a new role within the Volkswagen Group effective October 1, 2026. Drawing on her extensive international management experience across various brands, she will assume the position of Chairperson and Managing Director of Volkswagen Group Africa.
  • With effect from 1 January, 2027, Iryna Kauk, currently Vice President of the Europe region at Porsche AG, will succeed Holger Gerrmann as CEO of Porsche Schweiz AG. Kauk brings many years of international management experience within the Porsche Group and previously served as CEO of Porsche Central and Eastern Europe and as CFO of Porsche Lifestyle.
  • Holger Gerrmann, currently CEO of Porsche Schweiz AG, will move to Porsche Central and Eastern Europe s.r.o. as CEO, succeeding Michael Kirsch. Gerrmann previously served as CEO of Porsche Korea and has held various senior finance positions within Porsche.
  • Michael Kirsch, currently CEO of Porsche Central and Eastern Europe, will become CEO of Porsche Cars Australia Pty. Ltd. from 1 January, 2027. Kirsch brings extensive international leadership experience, including roles as President and CEO of Porsche China and CEO of Porsche Japan.
  • Daniel Schmollinger will join Porsche France S.A.S. as CEO on 1 January, 2027, succeeding Dr Jens Puttfarcken. Schmollinger currently leads Porsche Cars Australia and previously held various management positions in sales and dealer network management at Porsche China, among other roles.
  • At the same time, Dr Jens Puttfarcken, CEO of Porsche France S.A.S., will retire on 1 January, 2027, after more than 29 years of successful service with Porsche.

“I would like to express my special thanks to all colleagues who are supporting the further development of our sales organisation with great dedication, professionalism and flexibility. Their willingness to take on new responsibilities and actively shape change is an important foundation of our shared success,” continues Becker. “At the same time, I would like to thank Dr Jens Puttfarcken for his many years of service with Porsche and wish him all the very best for this new chapter in his life.”


Further information and photo material is available in the Porsche Newsroom: newsroom.porsche.com

 


03.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche Aktiengesellschaft
Porscheplatz 1
70435 Stuttgart
Germany
Phone: +497119110
E-mail: info@porsche.de
Internet: https://www.porsche.com/international/
ISIN: DE000PAG9113
WKN: PAG911
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard)
LEI Code: 529900EWEX125AULXI58
EQS News ID: 2393294

 
End of News EQS News Service

2393294  03.09.2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Porsche AG Vz (Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche Aktiengesellschaft)

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Porsche AG Vz (Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche Aktiengesellschaft)

mehr Analysen
26.08.26 Porsche vz. Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
21.08.26 Porsche vz. Equal Weight Barclays Capital
19.08.26 Porsche vz. Verkaufen DZ BANK
14.08.26 Porsche vz. Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
12.08.26 Porsche vz. Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Porsche AG Vz (Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche Aktiengesellschaft) 43,64 -0,32% Porsche AG Vz (Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche Aktiengesellschaft)

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

08:56 Commerzbank setzt auf diese US-Aktien: Das waren die Investments im zweiten Quartal 2026
02.09.26 August 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
02.09.26 Top 10 im Wandel: Wie die Deutsche Bank ihr US-Aktiendepot im 2. Quartal umgeschichtet hat
02.09.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im August 2026: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
01.09.26 Druckenmiller verkauft: Almonty, Broadcom & Bloom Energy fliegen aus dem Depot

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX etwas höher -- DAX stabil -- Asiens Börsen auf Erholungskurs
Der heimische Markt präsentiert sich am Donnerstag etwas fester. Der deutsche Leitindex pendelt um die Nulllinie. An den Märkten in Asien steht die Börsenampel am Donnerstag auf Grün.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen