Porsche vz. Aktie
WKN DE: PAG911 / ISIN: DE000PAG9113
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03.09.2026 09:23:23
EQS-News: Reorganisation of Porsche sales for closer integration between regions and head office
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EQS-News: Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche Aktiengesellschaft
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Reorganisation of Porsche sales for closer integration between regions and head office
Stuttgart. Porsche is adapting its international sales organisation as part of the restructuring of its Sales and Marketing division. The aim is to give markets greater responsibility, to strengthen implementation capabilities worldwide, and to further improve the coordination between the regions and head office.
Responsibilities across North, Central and South America will also be consolidated. The newly formed ‘Americas’ region will be led by Timo Resch, President and CEO of Porsche Cars North America. The China sales region will remain unchanged under the leadership of Alexander Pollich. The Overseas & Emerging Markets region will also be realigned. Mathias Busse, CEO of Porsche Korea Ltd., will assume the additional role of Regional Lead Overseas while continuing in his current position. His responsibilities will focus on key growth markets in the Middle East and across Asia. Prior to his assignment in Korea, Busse held various positions at both Porsche and Volkswagen.
As part of the reorganisation, the existing central departments for the Europe and Overseas and Emerging Markets regions will be dissolved. This streamlining will bring responsibility closer to the markets. The new structure is scheduled to take effect from 1 October, 2026.
“Our markets are a key factor in Porsche’s success. By restructuring, we are strengthening the regions’ autonomy, speeding up decision making, and creating the conditions to implement our strategy even more consistently worldwide,” says Matthias Becker, Member of the Executive Board for Sales and Marketing at Porsche AG.
The reorganisation is accompanied by several personnel changes:
“I would like to express my special thanks to all colleagues who are supporting the further development of our sales organisation with great dedication, professionalism and flexibility. Their willingness to take on new responsibilities and actively shape change is an important foundation of our shared success,” continues Becker. “At the same time, I would like to thank Dr Jens Puttfarcken for his many years of service with Porsche and wish him all the very best for this new chapter in his life.”
03.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche Aktiengesellschaft
|Porscheplatz 1
|70435 Stuttgart
|Germany
|Phone:
|+497119110
|E-mail:
|info@porsche.de
|Internet:
|https://www.porsche.com/international/
|ISIN:
|DE000PAG9113
|WKN:
|PAG911
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard)
|LEI Code:
|529900EWEX125AULXI58
|EQS News ID:
|2393294
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2393294 03.09.2026 CET/CEST
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Analysen zu Porsche AG Vz (Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche Aktiengesellschaft)
|26.08.26
|Porsche vz. Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.08.26
|Porsche vz. Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|19.08.26
|Porsche vz. Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
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|Porsche vz. Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12.08.26
|Porsche vz. Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|26.08.26
|Porsche vz. Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.08.26
|Porsche vz. Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|19.08.26
|Porsche vz. Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|14.08.26
|Porsche vz. Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12.08.26
|Porsche vz. Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|26.08.26
|Porsche vz. Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.08.26
|Porsche vz. Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|29.07.26
|Porsche vz. Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.07.26
|Porsche vz. Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10.07.26
|Porsche vz. Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.08.26
|Porsche vz. Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|30.04.26
|Porsche vz. Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|14.04.26
|Porsche vz. Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|13.03.26
|Porsche vz. Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|12.03.26
|Porsche vz. Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|21.08.26
|Porsche vz. Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
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|Porsche vz. Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
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|Porsche vz. Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
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|Bernstein Research
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