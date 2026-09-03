EQS-News: Reorganisation of Porsche sales for closer integration between regions and head office

EQS-News: Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Reorganisation of Porsche sales for closer integration between regions and head office



03.09.2026 / 09:23 CET/CEST

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Reorganisation of Porsche sales for closer integration between regions and head office International management positions at several Porsche sales subsidiaries to be newly appointed.

Markets given greater responsibility as part of the restructuring. Stuttgart. Porsche is adapting its international sales organisation as part of the restructuring of its Sales and Marketing division. The aim is to give markets greater responsibility, to strengthen implementation capabilities worldwide, and to further improve the coordination between the regions and head office.



In the future, the number of sales regions will be reduced from five to four. Germany, as Porsche’s home market, will become part of the Europe region. In addition to his current role as Chairman of the Executive Board of Porsche Deutschland GmbH, Robert Ader will assume the function of Regional Lead Europe, taking responsibility for the overall management and coordination of the European markets. Responsibilities across North, Central and South America will also be consolidated. The newly formed ‘Americas’ region will be led by Timo Resch, President and CEO of Porsche Cars North America. The China sales region will remain unchanged under the leadership of Alexander Pollich. The Overseas & Emerging Markets region will also be realigned. Mathias Busse, CEO of Porsche Korea Ltd., will assume the additional role of Regional Lead Overseas while continuing in his current position. His responsibilities will focus on key growth markets in the Middle East and across Asia. Prior to his assignment in Korea, Busse held various positions at both Porsche and Volkswagen. As part of the reorganisation, the existing central departments for the Europe and Overseas and Emerging Markets regions will be dissolved. This streamlining will bring responsibility closer to the markets. The new structure is scheduled to take effect from 1 October, 2026. “Our markets are a key factor in Porsche’s success. By restructuring, we are strengthening the regions’ autonomy, speeding up decision making, and creating the conditions to implement our strategy even more consistently worldwide,” says Matthias Becker, Member of the Executive Board for Sales and Marketing at Porsche AG. The reorganisation is accompanied by several personnel changes: Dr Christiane Zorn, currently Vice President of the Overseas & Emerging Markets region, will transition to a new role within the Volkswagen Group effective October 1, 2026. Drawing on her extensive international management experience across various brands, she will assume the position of Chairperson and Managing Director of Volkswagen Group Africa.

With effect from 1 January, 2027, Iryna Kauk, currently Vice President of the Europe region at Porsche AG, will succeed Holger Gerrmann as CEO of Porsche Schweiz AG. Kauk brings many years of international management experience within the Porsche Group and previously served as CEO of Porsche Central and Eastern Europe and as CFO of Porsche Lifestyle.

Holger Gerrmann, currently CEO of Porsche Schweiz AG, will move to Porsche Central and Eastern Europe s.r.o. as CEO, succeeding Michael Kirsch. Gerrmann previously served as CEO of Porsche Korea and has held various senior finance positions within Porsche.

Michael Kirsch, currently CEO of Porsche Central and Eastern Europe, will become CEO of Porsche Cars Australia Pty. Ltd. from 1 January, 2027. Kirsch brings extensive international leadership experience, including roles as President and CEO of Porsche China and CEO of Porsche Japan.

Daniel Schmollinger will join Porsche France S.A.S. as CEO on 1 January, 2027, succeeding Dr Jens Puttfarcken. Schmollinger currently leads Porsche Cars Australia and previously held various management positions in sales and dealer network management at Porsche China, among other roles.

At the same time, Dr Jens Puttfarcken, CEO of Porsche France S.A.S., will retire on 1 January, 2027, after more than 29 years of successful service with Porsche. “I would like to express my special thanks to all colleagues who are supporting the further development of our sales organisation with great dedication, professionalism and flexibility. Their willingness to take on new responsibilities and actively shape change is an important foundation of our shared success,” continues Becker. “At the same time, I would like to thank Dr Jens Puttfarcken for his many years of service with Porsche and wish him all the very best for this new chapter in his life.”

Further information and photo material is available in the Porsche Newsroom: newsroom.porsche.com

03.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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