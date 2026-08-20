EQS-News: REPLOID accelerates retail push: Expanded product portfolio, strengthened market access.

EQS-News: REPLOID Group AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

REPLOID accelerates retail push: Expanded product portfolio, strengthened market access.



20.08.2026 / 10:00 CET/CEST

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CORPORATE NEWS

REPLOID accelerates retail push: Expanded product portfolio, strengthened market access.

REPLOID increases stake in HEROSAN to over 50% HEROSAN delivers significant performance boost since REPLOID's entry Biogena Management Holding GmbH acquires 13.7% stake in HEROSAN Promotion: 15% discount on the entire HEROSAN product range

Alimentastic as a bridge to retail

Four new Alimentastic brands set to launch in Germany and Austria, based on REPLOID raw materials

First REPLOID REGREEN fertilizer product from insect frass set for market entry

Wels, Austria – August 20, 2026 – REPLOID Group AG ("REPLOID") offers solutions for the industrial utilization of organic residues from the food industry. Its approach is based on the companies so-called ReFarmUnits, in which larvae of the Black Soldier Fly (BSF) process these residues into proteins, fats, and insect frass. Part of these outputs then feed into the company's own product portfolio, while the insect frass is further processed into organic fertilizer.

In addition to its B2B business, REPLOID is working intensively on products for end consumers. To date, the Group has offered premium dog food under the Schnauze & Co brand, as well as organic gourmet mushrooms cultivated in Austria under the Vitus brand.

Philip Pauer, CEO and founder of REPLOID: "We are consistently advancing vertical integration, thereby increasing the efficiency of our value chain. At the same time, we offer consumers more and more innovative products – from dog food to fertilizer to organic gourmet mushrooms from Austria."

REPLOID increases stake in HEROSAN to over 50%

At the end of June 2026, REPLOID increased its stake in Styria-based HEROSAN Healthcare GmbH ("HEROSAN") from 34% to more than 50%, significantly expanding the Group's product portfolio. HEROSAN is an innovative company in the pet nutrition and animal health sector.

Unlike conventional pet food, HEROSAN's premium products support stress reduction, regeneration, and healthy physiological balance – based on natural raw materials and free from synthetic additives. For animals, this means better tolerability, higher nutrient quality, and a diet that strengthens the organism:

With entoVITAL®, the company offers Austria's first insect-based pet nutrition.

fungoVITAL combines fermentation-based bacterial protein with medicinal mushrooms and mushroom mycelium in an innovative nutritional concept.

TAMACAN comprises the first EU-wide approved veterinary preparations based on a premium full-spectrum CBD extract.

Significant performance boost following REPLOID's entry

Since REPLOID's entry in fall 2025 and the deepening of the partnership, HEROSAN has impressively increased its performance: revenue in the first half of 2026 rose by nearly two-thirds year-over-year to €2.3 million. With support from REPLOID's structures, HEROSAN strongly advanced its sales activities in Switzerland and Italy.

Access to insect larvae from REPLOID and mushroom mycelium from REPLOID subsidiary Vitus GmbH, a leading Austrian producer of organic gourmet mushrooms, has strengthened the supply chain, positioning it for the next stages of growth. With the exit of a former shareholder and the majority takeover by REPLOID, the foundation has been laid for HEROSAN's continued dynamic growth.

BIOGENA takes a strategic stake in HEROSAN

Following REPLOID's increased stake, Biogena Management Holding GmbH ("BIOGENA") is now also acquiring a 13.7% stake in HEROSAN. The group is already active in the animal health sector under the BIOGENA PETS brand, specifically with premium dietary supplements for dogs.

The remaining 33.0% of shares in HEROSAN is held by PT26 Holding GmbH, owned by the two founders and Managing Directors, Cornelia Pint and Daniel Taurer.

Albert Schmidbauer, Founder & CEO of Biogena Group: "A holistic view of health was one of the key motivations behind founding BIOGENA and, subsequently, BIOGENA Pets. Since HEROSAN pursues the same approach, I am delighted about this successful investment in such an innovative company from Styria."

Daniel Taurer, Managing Director and co-founder of HEROSAN: "Over the past few years, we at HEROSAN have developed a high-quality product range centered on animal welfare – now we're taking the next step. With REPLOID and BIOGENA, we have strong partners at our side who not only support our growth trajectory but actively accelerate it."

Promotion: 15% discount on all HEROSAN products To mark the newly restructured ownership, HEROSAN is offering an attractive promotion: until September 15, 2026, all products are available at a 15% discount! To take advantage of the offer, visit the HEROSAN web shop and enter the discount code "HEROSAN15." Additional information (e.g., delivery terms and general terms and conditions) can also be found in the web shop: https://www.herosan.eu/shop/?referrer=HEROSAN15.

Alimentastic as a bridge to retail

As previously reported, REPLOID has acquired a 25.5% stake in Alimentastic GmbH ("Alimentastic"), along with an option to increase this stake to more than 51% over the next three years.

Salzburg-based Alimentastic is a European brand platform for food and consumer goods. The company runs its own brands in retail and brings partner brands into Europe's grocery, specialty, and wholesale channels – handling everything from product development and listing to distribution and in-store promotion planning.

Alimentastic already works with more than 35 brands today, including REPLOID's Schnauze & Co and Vitus, as well as products from BIOGENA.

Four new Alimentastic brands set to launch in Germany and Austria, based on REPLOID raw materials

In the coming weeks and months, Alimentastic will launch four new brands based on ingredients from REPLOID:

A dog food developed with veterinarians containing 10% insect protein. The products contain no grain and no added sugar yet are positioned in the entry-level price segment.

A playful bird feed, primarily suet balls, containing insect larvae and fat from REPLOID ReFarmUnits.

Chicken feed for private use, containing what chickens naturally eat – insects, not imported soy.

Chicken eggs for human consumption. The chickens' feed is enriched with insect protein and various herbs. Since what chickens eat directly affects the taste and nutritional value of the eggs, these offer added value compared to conventional fresh eggs.

The first listings with major supermarket chains in Austria and Germany have already been secured.

First REPLOID REGREEN fertilizer from insect frass set for market entry

Insect frass is a nutrient-rich byproduct of the Black Soldier Fly's processing of organic residual waste from the food industry. The REPLOID subsidiary REPLOID REGREEN consolidates the Group's entire fertilizer business. In parallel with the launch of an agricultural product, REGREEN will bring fertilizer sticks for potted plants to market as early as fall 2026, followed shortly thereafter by a lawn fertilizer.

REGREEN fertilizers also have biostimulant and soil-improving effects. In addition, compared to conventional fertilizers, they can retain significantly more water – a decisive advantage given increasingly frequent periods of drought.

About REPLOID Group AG

REPLOID offers an innovative system for the industrial utilization of regional organic residues from the food industry.

The company builds and services modular and scalable insect-rearing plants for its customers – the REPLOID ReFarmUnits. In these plants, young Black Soldier Fly larvae supplied by the company receive a site-specific feed mix. This mix is developed on the basis of REPLOID’s own research and development using residual materials from the regional food value chain. After rearing, customers either use the larvae and/or their by-products themselves, or REPLOID takes them back for centralized marketing or further processing.

REPLOID sells the reared larvae either directly or, after further processing into proteins and fats, for example, to customers in the animal feed industry. From the by-products of insect rearing (insect frass), the company produces premium organic fertilizer.

With decentralized upcycling on an industrial scale, REPLOID provides an economically attractive solution within the circular economy. Food residues and unused food are utilized efficiently, helping to conserve key resources over the long term.

REPLOID Group AG was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Wels, Austria. The company has a global focus and has been listed since July 2025 on the Vienna Stock Exchange’s direct market plus segment (ticker symbol: HRX5). The Group employs more than 190 people.



Contact

Hans Lang | Director Group Communications | +43 660 693 45 63 | presse@reploid.eu



