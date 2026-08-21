EQS-News: REPLOID delivers: final 2025 financial results (UGB) confirm preliminary figures

EQS-News: REPLOID Group AG / Key word(s): Annual Results

REPLOID delivers: final 2025 financial results (UGB) confirm preliminary figures



21.08.2026 / 09:30 CET/CEST

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CORPORATE NEWS

REPLOID delivers: final 2025 financial results (UGB) confirm preliminary figures

2025 revenue: €37.9 million (previous year: €5.1 million)

2025 EBIT: €12.6 million (previous year: €1.1 million)

Total assets as of December 31, 2025: €48.3 million (previous year: €7.7 million)

Shareholders’ equity as of December 31, 2025: €19.2 million (previous year: €4.7 million)

Wels, Austria – August 21, 2026 – REPLOID Group AG ("REPLOID") today announced its final financial results for fiscal year 2025, prepared in accordance with the Austrian Commercial Code (UGB). The company significantly increased both revenue and operating result (“EBIT”).

Philip Pauer, CEO and Founder of REPLOID, commented: "We set ourselves ambitious earnings targets for fiscal year 2025. We said it, we did it — REPLOID has delivered."

The company sharply increased revenue to €37.9 million (2024: €5.1 million). The main driver of this growth was the plant engineering business (project business). In fiscal year 2025, one ReFarmUnit was completed and handed over to its operator, while conceptual work was carried out on 33 additional plant projects. Business development was marked by pronounced seasonality — first-half revenue totaled €10.3 million and rose to €27.6 million in the second half.

Despite one-time expenses related to the listing on the direct market plus segment of the Vienna MTF (Vienna Stock Exchange) and substantial investments in further growth, REPLOID achieved a significantly improved EBIT of €12.6 million (2024: €1.1 million). A large volume of project orders received toward the end of the fiscal year had a positive effect on earnings, as these were offset by only comparatively low implementation costs by year-end.

Total assets stood at €48.3 million as of December 31, 2025, a marked increase compared with the prior-year balance sheet date (December 31, 2024: €7.7 million). Shareholders’ equity also rose to €19.2 million (December 31, 2024: €4.7 million), corresponding to an equity ratio of 39.7%.

The report 2025 is available at https://www.reploid.eu/investors/download-center

About REPLOID Group AG

REPLOID offers an innovative system for the industrial utilization of regional organic residues from the food industry.

The company builds and services modular and scalable insect-rearing plants for its customers – the REPLOID ReFarmUnits. In these plants, young Black Soldier Fly larvae supplied by the company receive a site-specific feed mix. This mix is developed on the basis of REPLOID’s own research and development using residual materials from the regional food value chain. After rearing, customers either use the larvae and/or their by-products themselves, or REPLOID takes them back for centralized marketing or further processing.

REPLOID sells the reared larvae either directly or, after further processing into proteins and fats, for example, to customers in the animal feed industry. From the by-products of insect rearing (insect frass), the company produces premium organic fertilizer.

With decentralized upcycling on an industrial scale, REPLOID provides an economically attractive solution within the circular economy. Food residues and unused food are utilized efficiently, helping to conserve key resources over the long term.

REPLOID Group AG was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Wels, Austria. The company has a global focus and has been listed since July 2025 on the Vienna Stock Exchange’s direct market plus segment (ticker symbol: HRX5). The Group employs more than 190 people.



Contact

Hans Lang | Director Group Communications | +43 660 693 45 63 | presse@reploid.eu



