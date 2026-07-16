REPLOID Group Aktie
WKN DE: A41CP6 / ISIN: AT0000A3HRX5
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16.07.2026 14:30:04
EQS-News: REPLOID Group AG consolidates its fertilizer business in new company REPLOID REGREEN GmbH
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EQS-News: REPLOID Group AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Product Launch
CORPORATE NEWS
REPLOID Group AG consolidates its fertilizer business in new company REPLOID REGREEN GmbH
WELS, Austria – July 16, 2026 – REPLOID Group AG ("REPLOID") is consolidating its fertilizer business into a dedicated company. Led by Managing Director Andreas Steinbüchler, the newly formed REPLOID REGREEN GmbH (“REGREEN”) – based in Wels – will produce and market organic fertilizers made from insect frass for the Central European market.
With this spin-off, REPLOID is putting the structure in place for its planned entry into the fertilizer market. The REGREEN products will be made from insect frass sourced from REPLOID's own ReFarmUnits. Insect frass is a nutrient-rich by-product, generated when Black Soldier Fly larvae process organic residues from the food industry.
The market entry is planned for fall 2026 with fertilizer sticks for potted plants. A lawn fertilizer and an agricultural fertilizer for commercial farming will follow later the same year.
Europe's fertilizer market is under structural pressure: heavy reliance on imported mineral fertilizers, tightening regulation, and increasingly degraded soils. Organic fertilizers complement mineral ones – improving nutrient efficiency, building soil organic matter, and making soils more resilient to drought stress. This positions REGREEN to meet rising demand for locally produced, circular solutions in agriculture and horticulture.
Andreas Steinbüchler, Managing Director of REPLOID REGREEN: "Europe imports fertilizer while its soils are being depleted. Neither is a viable option in the long run. With REGREEN, we are deliberately building what has been missing: a regionally produced organic fertilizer that makes soils more fertile over the long term. With a focused company within the REPLOID Group, we gain the speed and agility to successfully develop the market with innovative products."
Philip Pauer, CEO and Founder of REPLOID Group AG: "With REGREEN, we are giving our fertilizer business its own, effective structure and, in Andreas Steinbüchler, a leader with many years of industry experience. This underscores that the fertilizer segment is a strategic growth pillar for us, with enormous scaling potential."
About Andreas Steinbüchler
Andreas Steinbüchler has more than 25 years of experience in the fertilizer industry, including more than 15 years in various leadership roles across sales, supply chain, and finance. From 2018 to 2023, he served as Chief Commercial Officer of LAT Nitrogen GmbH, Europe's second-largest fertilizer producer. As a recognized fertilizer expert, he also served as President of the Fertilizers Europe association from 2021 to 2023. Andreas Steinbüchler studied business administration.
About REPLOID REGREEN
REPLOID REGREEN GmbH is a wholly owned subsidiary of REPLOID Group AG, based in Wels. The company develops and markets organic fertilizers based on insect frass. Further information at: www.regreen.co
About REPLOID Group AG
REPLOID offers an innovative system for the industrial utilization of regional organic residues from the food industry.
The company builds and services modular and scalable insect-rearing plants for its customers – the REPLOID ReFarmUnits. In these plants, young black soldier fly larvae supplied by the company receive a site-specific feed mix. This mix is developed on the basis of REPLOID’s own research and development using residual materials from the regional food value chain. After rearing, customers either use the larvae and/or their by-products themselves, or REPLOID takes them back for centralized marketing or further processing.
REPLOID sells the reared larvae either directly or, after further processing into proteins and fats, for example, to customers in the animal feed industry. From the by-products of insect rearing (insect frass), the company produces premium organic fertilizer.
With decentralized upcycling on an industrial scale, REPLOID provides an economically attractive solution within the circular economy. Food residues and unused food are utilized efficiently, helping to conserve key resources over the long term.
REPLOID Group AG was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Wels, Austria. The company has a global focus and has been listed since July 2025 on the Vienna Stock Exchange’s direct market plus segment (ticker symbol: HRX5). The Group employs more than 190 people.
Contact
Hans Lang | Director Group Communications | +43 660 693 45 63 | presse@reploid.eu
16.07.2026 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|REPLOID Group AG
|Durisolstraße 6
|4600 Wels
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 660 / 776 50 40
|E-mail:
|office@reploid.eu
|Internet:
|reploid.eu
|ISIN:
|AT0000A3HRX5
|Listed:
|Vienna Stock Exchange (Vienna MTF)
|LEI Code:
|529900KNZ7JJ6VLDJL12
|EQS News ID:
|2366978
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2366978 16.07.2026 CET/CEST
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