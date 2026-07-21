EQS-News: REPLOID has acquired a stake in Alimentastic with the option to obtain majority control

EQS-News: REPLOID Group AG / Key word(s): Investment

REPLOID has acquired a stake in Alimentastic with the option to obtain majority control



21.07.2026 / 09:15 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





CORPORATE NEWS

REPLOID has acquired a stake in Alimentastic with the option to obtain majority control

25.1% equity stake

Option to increase the stake to 51%

Strengthening the distribution of REPLOID's consumer products

Promotion: 20% discount on all products at alimentastic.com and schnauzer-und-co.de

Laurenz Hoffmann remains Managing Director of Alimentastic, responsible for global marketing and the worldwide distribution of REPLOID's consumer products

Wels, July 21, 2026 – REPLOID Group AG ("REPLOID") has acquired a 25.1% stake in Alimentastic GmbH ("Alimentastic") from AKIRA Management Holding, which is attributable to Mr. Albert Schmidbauer, along with an option to increase the stake to more than 51% over the next three years.

To mark the new partnership, Alimentastic and Schnauze & Co are launching a special promotion via their respective online shops: effective immediately and until the end of August 2026, all products are available at a 20% discount. To take advantage of this offer and for further information (e.g., delivery terms and general terms and conditions), please visit:

https://shop.alimentastic.com/en – Promo code: Alimentastic20

https://www.schnauze-und-co.de/ – Promo code: Alimentastic20

Salzburg-based Alimentastic brings international brands into European retail. The company acts as a bridge between product manufacturers on the one hand and food retailers, specialty retailers, and wholesalers on the other. Alimentastic covers the entire value chain: from product development and market launch to distribution and logistics, as well as marketing and sales strategies. In this way, the company ensures that products are placed in retail and successfully established in the market.

REPLOID offers a solution for processing organic residues from the food industry into valuable new raw materials. The company pursues a strategy of vertical integration. The goal is to build a resilient value chain and deepen its market expertise – on both the processing and the sales side. With the brands "Schnauze & Co" (dog food) and Vitus Vitality (organic gourmet mushrooms such as king oyster and shiitake), REPLOID already has established consumer product brands. In addition, Alimentastic will drive the development and distribution of further REPLOID brands and white-label products based on REPLOID raw materials.

Laurenz Hoffmann remains Managing Director and 23% owner of Alimentastic. He is also responsible for global marketing across the REPLOID Group and the worldwide distribution of REPLOID's consumer products. Laurenz Hoffmann brings extensive retail and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) experience: After seven years in purchasing at Hofer KG, the business administration graduate moved to ALDI SÜD, where he also headed global purchasing. Following a managing director position at Kaufland Stiftung & Co. KG, Laurenz Hoffmann took on the role of CEO at dean&david smart food GmbH. He has been Managing Director of Alimentastic since 2023.

Philip Pauer, CEO and founder of REPLOID: "Our stake in Alimentastic gives us both stronger access to the retail market and valuable market expertise. With Laurenz Hoffmann, an experienced manager in the FMCG sector is now responsible for group-wide marketing and the sales activities for our consumer products."

Laurenz Hoffmann, Managing Director of Alimentastic: "REPLOID is on an impressive growth trajectory. I look forward to supporting this development on the marketing side and positioning REPLOID's innovative products for success in retail."

About REPLOID Group AG

REPLOID offers an innovative system for the industrial utilization of regional organic residues from the food industry.

The company builds and services modular, scalable insect rearing facilities for its customers – the REPLOID ReFarmUnits. Young Black Soldier Fly larvae supplied by REPLOID receive a feed mix tailored to each site, formulated on the basis of the company’s own research and development using residues from the regional food value chain. After rearing, customers either use the larvae and/or their by-products themselves, or REPLOID takes them over for centralized marketing or further processing.

REPLOID sells the reared larvae either directly or processed into proteins and fats, for example to buyers in the animal feed industry. From the by-products of insect rearing (insect frass), the company produces premium organic fertilizer.

Through decentralized upcycling at industrial scale, REPLOID also delivers an economically attractive solution for the circular economy. Food residues and unused foodstuffs are efficiently utilized, conserving key resources in a sustainable way.

REPLOID Group AG was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Wels, Austria. The company operates globally and has been listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange in the direct market plus segment since July 2025 (ticker: HRX5). The Group employs more than 190 people.

Media Contact

Mag. Hans Lang | Director Group Communications | +43 660 693 45 63 |