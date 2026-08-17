REPLOID Group Aktie
WKN DE: A41CP6 / ISIN: AT0000A3HRX5
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17.08.2026 10:00:04
EQS-News: REPLOID plans stock split at a ratio of 1:15
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EQS-News: REPLOID Group AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
CORPORATE NEWS
REPLOID plans stock split at a ratio of 1:15
WELS, Austria – August 17, 2026 – REPLOID Group AG ("REPLOID") plans to split the company's shares (ISIN: AT0000A3HRX5) at a ratio of 1:15 in order to enhance their tradability. A corresponding resolution will be submitted to the Annual General Meeting on September 14, 2026. As a result of the stock split, the number of shares will increase from 110,881 to 1,663,215, with each no-par value share continuing to represent a proportionate amount of share capital of €1.00.
Philip Pauer, CEO and founder of REPLOID, commented: "REPLOID shares most recently traded at 1,700 euros. If we split today, the price would come in at roughly 113 euros. That's exactly our goal: to make REPLOID stock easier to trade and more attractive, particularly for retail investors."
As a precondition for the stock split, the Annual General Meeting is expected to resolve on an increase in share capital from company funds – that is, without the issuance of new shares. Share capital is to be increased from the current €110,881 to €1,663,215. This capital increase will be carried out by converting a portion of the unrestricted capital reserves, which were built up from the increase in equity achieved during the 2025 fiscal year.
About REPLOID Group AG
REPLOID offers an innovative system for the industrial utilization of regional organic residues from the food industry.
The company builds and services modular and scalable insect-rearing plants for its customers – the REPLOID ReFarmUnits. In these plants, young Black Soldier Fly larvae supplied by the company receive a site-specific feed mix. This mix is developed on the basis of REPLOID’s own research and development using residual materials from the regional food value chain. After rearing, customers either use the larvae and/or their by-products themselves, or REPLOID takes them back for centralized marketing or further processing.
REPLOID sells the reared larvae either directly or, after further processing into proteins and fats, for example, to customers in the animal feed industry. From the by-products of insect rearing (insect frass), the company produces premium organic fertilizer.
With decentralized upcycling on an industrial scale, REPLOID provides an economically attractive solution within the circular economy. Food residues and unused food are utilized efficiently, helping to conserve key resources over the long term.
REPLOID Group AG was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Wels, Austria. The company has a global focus and has been listed since July 2025 on the Vienna Stock Exchange’s direct market plus segment (ticker symbol: HRX5). The Group employs more than 190 people.
Hans Lang | Director Group Communications | +43 660 693 45 63 | presse@reploid.eu
17.08.2026 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|REPLOID Group AG
|Durisolstraße 6
|4600 Wels
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 660 / 776 50 40
|E-mail:
|office@reploid.eu
|Internet:
|reploid.eu
|ISIN:
|AT0000A3HRX5
|Listed:
|Vienna Stock Exchange (Vienna MTF)
|LEI Code:
|529900KNZ7JJ6VLDJL12
|EQS News ID:
|2383528
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2383528 17.08.2026 CET/CEST
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10:00
|EQS-News: REPLOID plant einen Aktiensplit im Verhältnis 1:15 (EQS Group)
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10:00
|EQS-News: REPLOID plans stock split at a ratio of 1:15 (EQS Group)
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21.07.26
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21.07.26
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|REPLOID Group AG Inhaber-Akt
|1 620,00
|-4,71%
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