EQS-News: REPLOID reports strong earnings growth from 2023 to 2025

EQS-News: REPLOID Group AG / Key word(s): Annual Results

REPLOID reports strong earnings growth from 2023 to 2025



17.07.2026 / 09:15 CET/CEST

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CORPORATE NEWS

REPLOID reports strong earnings growth from 2023 to 2025

Preliminary 2025 results confirm the company's growth trajectory, with revenue of €38 million and net income of €9 million

Procedural deficiencies relating to the appointment of the auditors for 2023 and 2024 have been remediated



WELS, Austria – July 17, 2026 – REPLOID Group AG ("REPLOID") expects revenue of €38 million and net income of €9 million for fiscal year 2025. The preliminary figures underscore the company's consistent growth trajectory and demonstrate that converting residual organic materials using insect larvae represents an innovative and – with the right industrial setup and execution – economically attractive business model.

All figures in accordance with the

Austrian Commercial Code (UGB) 2023 2024 2025e Revenue €0,7 million €5 million €38 million Earnings before taxes €0,1 million €1 million €12 million

The final results for fiscal year 2025 will be published in August 2026.

Philip Pauer, CEO and founder of REPLOID: "We met the ambitious earnings targets we had set for the fiscal year 2025. That underscores the strength of our highly scalable business model."

REPLOID has also remediated the procedural deficiencies relating to the appointment of the auditors for the 2023 and 2024 annual statements. In coordination with the auditors, a methodology has been developed to address the accounting treatment of projects with extended durations, particularly those affected by permitting processes. This methodology has already been applied to the 2023 and 2024 statements.

As expected, restating and formally re-adopting the 2023 annual statements resulted in no changes from the version originally adopted and published. In the 2024 annual statements, the new methodology led to additional write-downs of €1.7 million. With revenue unchanged at €5 million, operating income declined to €1 million – in line with expectations and as communicated in May 2026 – and therefore remained at a solid level.

Philip Pauer added: "As expected, it has been confirmed that the 2023 and 2024 statements were prepared correctly. With this matter now closed, our full focus returns to our operations."

About REPLOID Group AG

REPLOID offers an innovative system for the industrial utilization of regional organic residues from the food industry.

The company builds and services modular and scalable insect-rearing plants for its customers – the REPLOID ReFarmUnits. In these plants, young Black Soldier Fly larvae supplied by the company receive a site-specific feed mix. This mix is developed on the basis of REPLOID’s own research and development using residual materials from the regional food value chain. After rearing, customers either use the larvae and/or their by-products themselves, or REPLOID takes them back for centralized marketing or further processing.

REPLOID sells the reared larvae either directly or, after further processing into proteins and fats, for example, to customers in the animal feed industry. From the by-products of insect rearing (insect frass), the company produces premium organic fertilizer.

With decentralized upcycling on an industrial scale, REPLOID provides an economically attractive solution within the circular economy. Food residues and unused food are utilized efficiently, helping to conserve key resources over the long term.

REPLOID Group AG was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Wels, Austria. The company has a global focus and has been listed since July 2025 on the Vienna Stock Exchange’s direct market plus segment (ticker symbol: HRX5). The Group employs more than 190 people.

Contact

Hans Lang | Director Group Communications | +43 660 693 45 63 | presse@reploid.eu