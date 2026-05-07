EQS-News: REPLOID secures growth financing in the double-digit million-euro range from Raiffeisen Bank International

EQS-News: REPLOID Group AG / Key word(s): Financing

REPLOID secures growth financing in the double-digit million-euro range from Raiffeisen Bank International (news with additional features)



07.05.2026 / 10:45 CET/CEST

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CORPORATE NEWS

REPLOID secures growth financing in the double-digit million-euro range from Raiffeisen Bank International

Financing package consists of a term loan and a revolving credit facility

RBI becomes one of REPLOID’s core banking partners

WELS, Austria – May 7, 2026 – REPLOID Group AG (“REPLOID”) is on a strong growth trajectory. The number of employees more than doubled in 2025 and is expected to double again in 2026. Over the coming years, the company plans to significantly increase the number of ReFarmUnits sold while further strengthening its fertilizer and animal feed businesses. The company is driving international expansion in Europe and selected additional markets.

In light of this, securing a reliable financing partner with strong international expertise is crucial for the next phase of growth. Therefore, REPLOID Group AG is pleased to announce that it has entered into a financing agreement with Raiffeisen Bank International AG (RBI) in the double?digit million-euro range. This agreement lays the foundation for a new, long-term business relationship.

The financing consists of a term loan with a maturity of four years and a revolving credit facility with a maturity of approximately three years. In addition, the parties are already in discussions about further financing to support REPLOID’s long-term growth trajectory.

Philip Pauer, CEO and founder of REPLOID: “With RBI, we have gained an internationally experienced banking partner that understands our business model and supports our expansion on multiple levels. The entire process was characterized by a high degree of professionalism. I am delighted that RBI is now one of our core banking partners.”

Harald Kröger, Head of Group Structured Finance & Investment Banking at RBI: “In recent weeks, we have taken a very close look at REPLOID’s business model. The company operates in areas that are highly relevant to key customer groups within the Raiffeisen sector. We are pleased to support REPLOID, a highly innovative company from the region, on its dynamic path of international growth.”

RBI Growth Financing Program for scale-ups

With its €250 million RBI Growth Financing Program, RBI supports fast-growing scale-up companies with proven business models. In contrast to traditional venture capital financing, RBI focuses on credit-based solutions. This specifically addresses companies that wish to finance their growth without diluting their ownership structure.

REPLOID: A dynamic growth company extracting valuable raw materials from organic residues

Based in Wels (Austria), REPLOID is a fast-growing scale-up that uses organic residues as the basis for robust circular-economy models, creating added value for both the environment and economic performance. To achieve this, the company transfers natural processes that insects have performed for millions of years to an industrial scale.

For its customers, REPLOID builds ReFarmUnits – modular facilities in which Black Soldier Fly larvae process organic residues from the food industry. After rearing, the larvae are either marketed directly or further processed into proteins and fats, for example for customers in the animal feed industry. The by-products of this process, the so-called insect frass, forms the basis for REPLOID’s premium organic fertilizer.

TUDC GmbH, a specialized corporate finance boutique for growth financing, supported REPLOID in this transaction as Executive Finance Partner.

About REPLOID Group AG

REPLOID offers an innovative system for the industrial utilization of regional organic residues from the food industry.

The company builds and services modular and scalable insect-rearing plants for its customers – the REPLOID ReFarmUnits. In these plants, young Black Soldier Fly larvae supplied by the company receive a site-specific feed mix. This mix is developed on the basis of REPLOID’s own research and development using residual materials from the regional food value chain. After rearing, customers either use the larvae and/or their by-products themselves, or REPLOID takes them back for centralized marketing or further processing.

REPLOID sells the reared larvae either directly or, after further processing into proteins and fats, for example, to customers in the animal feed industry. From the by-products of insect rearing (insect frass), the company produces premium organic fertilizer.

With decentralized upcycling on an industrial scale, REPLOID provides an economically attractive solution within the circular economy. Food residues and unused food are utilized efficiently, helping to conserve key resources over the long term.

REPLOID Group AG was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Wels, Austria. The company has a global focus and has been listed since July 2025 on the Vienna Stock Exchange’s direct market plus segment (ticker symbol: HRX5). The Group employs more than 135 people.

Contact

Hans Lang | Director Group Communications | +43 660 693 45 63 | presse@reploid.eu