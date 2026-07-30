EQS-News: Reply S.p.A: The Board of Directors approves the half-year financial report as of 30 June 2026

EQS-News: Reply SpA / Key word(s): Half Year Report/Quarter Results

Reply S.p.A: The Board of Directors approves the half-year financial report as of 30 June 2026



30.07.2026 / 13:04 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





All economic and financial indicators grew:

Consolidated turnover of €1,311.9 million (1,221.3 in H1 2025);

EBITDA of €233.2 million (223.7 in H1 2025);

EBIT a of €189.7 million (188.4 in H1 2025);

Pre-tax profit of €194.1 million (179.4 in H1 2025).

Today, the Board of Directors of Reply S.p.A. [EXM, STAR: REY] approved the results as at 30 June 2026.

Since the start of the year, the Group has recorded a consolidated turnover of €1,311.9 million which is an increase of 7.4% compared to the same period in 2025.

All indicators are positive for the period. In the first half of 2026 consolidated EBITDA of €233.2 million compared to the €223.7 million recorded in 2025 and corresponds to 17.8% of turnover.

EBIT, from January to June, was €189.7 million (€188.4 million in 2025), corresponding to 14.5% of turnover.

Pre-tax profit, from January to June 2026, was €194.1 million (€179.4 million in 2025), corresponding to 14.8% of turnover.

As regards the second quarter of 2026, the Group's performance was also positive, with consolidated turnover for the period of €667.0 million, up by 8.7% compared to 2025.

EBITDA, from April to June 2026, amounted to €121.2 million, with EBIT of €94.6 and pre-tax profit of €94.3 million.

As at 30 June 2026 the Group's net financial position was positive for €402.0 million, while at 31 March 2026 was positive for €643.0 million. The financial position at 31 December 2025 was positive for €467.6 million.

"The first-half results" said Mario Rizzante, Chairman of Reply, "confirm a trend that in now well-established: investments in technology are increasingly focusing on AI initiatives that have a direct impact on companies’ competitiveness. Artificial intelligence has become a structural component of growth strategies and is accelerating the convergence of software, data and domain expertise. In this context, Reply has established itself by leveraging a model that combines innovation, specialisation and speed of execution.”

“Over the past few months,” continued Mario Rizzante, “we have witnessed a very profound change within companies. Artificial intelligence is not replacing people, but it is redefining the way digital systems are designed and developed, reshaping the role of software and the professionals who build it. The ability to orchestrate networks of intelligent agents, supported by increasingly specialised and contextualised models, is opening a new phase in application development and the organisation of business processes.”

"In this new landscape" concluded Mario Rizzante, “our value will be increasingly determined by our ability to design and governe intelligent ecosystems. Reply will continue to invest in this vision by developing expertise, platforms and new models. Our aim is to support companies in transforming artificial intelligence from a collection of one-off initiatives into a widespread, reliable and governable industrial capability, embedded in processes, products and decision-making.”

The manager responsible for preparing the company's financial reports, Dr Giuseppe Veneziano, states in accordance with Paragraph 2 of Article 154-bis of the Consolidated Finance Act, that the accounting information contained in this press release corresponds to the company's records, ledgers and accounting entries.

Reply [EXM, STAR: REY, ISIN: IT0005282865] specialises in the design and implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and digital media. As a network of highly specialised companies, Reply supports major industrial groups in the telecom and media; industry and services; banking and insurance and public sectors in defining and developing business models enabled by the new paradigms of AI, cloud computing, digital media and the internet of things. Reply's services include: consulting, system integration and digital services. www.reply.com

Media Contacts

Fabio Zappelli

f.zappelli@reply.com

Tel. +39 011 771 1594

IR Contacts

Michael Lueckenkoetter

m.lueckenkoetter@reply.com

Tel. +49 5241 5009 611



Paolo Capitelli

p.capitelli@reply.com

Tel. +39 011 771 1594

July 30, 2026

This press release is a translation; the Italian version will prevail.