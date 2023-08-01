EQS-News: Reply SpA: : The Board of Directors approves the half-year financial report as of 30 June 2023

EQS-News: Reply SpA / Key word(s): Half Year Results

Reply SpA: : The Board of Directors approves the half-year financial report as of 30 June 2023



01.08.2023 / 12:43 CET/CEST

All economic and financial indicators grew:

Consolidated turnover of 1.038.9 million (889.7 in H1 2022);

EBITDA of 153.9 million (144.4 in H1 2022);

EBIT of 123.6 million (122.9 in H1 2022);

Pre-tax profit of 113.5 million (108.7 in H1 2022).

Today, the Board of Directors of Reply S.p.A. [EXM, STAR: REY] approved the results as at 30 June 2023.

Since the start of the year, the Group has recorded a consolidated turnover of 1,038.9 million, which is an increase of 16.8% compared to the same period in 2022.

All indicators are positive for the period. In the first half of 2023, consolidated EBITDA of 153.9 million compared to the 144.4 million recorded in 2022 and corresponds to 14.8% of turnover.

EBIT, from January to June, was 123.6 million (122.9 million in 2022), corresponding to 11.9% of turnover.

Pre-tax profit, from January to June 2023, was 113.5 million (108.7 million in 2022), corresponding to 10.9% of turnover.

As regards the second quarter 2023, the Group's performance was also positive, with consolidated turnover for the period of 518.3 million, up by 15.5% compared to 2022.

EBITDA, from April to June 2023, amounted to 72.9 million, with EBIT of 58.0 million and pre-tax profit of 51.4 million.

As at 30 June 2023, the Group's net financial position was positive for 101.6 million, while at 31 March 2023 was positive for 190.7 million. The financial position at 31 December 2022 was positive for 70.6 million.

In the first half of 2023" stated Mario Rizzante, Chairman of Reply "we have experienced a positive trend, both in terms of revenue and profitability. During these months, we have witnessed a continuous surge in companies' investments, with a strong focus on two primary directions of innovation: artificial intelligence and cloud computing."

"In particular, the revolution triggered by the introduction of artificial intelligence," continued Mario Rizzante, "is just beginning its path of disruptive growth. The entrance of AI into our lives is reminiscent of the profound impact the web had in the 1990s. Today, we unmistakably perceive the signs of a transformation that will be epoch-making, yet we struggle to fully fathom its ultimate implications."

"What lies ahead in the coming years," Mario Rizzante emphasized, "will be incredible. Similar to how the Internet has seamlessly integrated into every aspect of our lives, AI is assuming an increasingly central role in shaping our future. The technologies are available, and any company can use them; the key lies in understanding how to apply them to one's own business. What is needed is a change in the way of working, that is based on a process of continuous learning and innovation. That's why, as Reply, in addition to having launched dedicated competence groups in all companies of the group, we have already established about ten companies working on AI, each focusing vertically on specific industries.

The manager responsible for preparing the company's financial reports, Dr Giuseppe Veneziano, states in accordance with Paragraph 2 of Article 154-bis of the Consolidated Finance Act, that the accounting information contained in this press release corresponds to the company's records, ledgers and accounting entries.

August 1, 2023

