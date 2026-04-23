Lenzing Aktie
WKN: 64450 / ISIN: AT0000644505
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23.04.2026 15:07:53
EQS-News: Resolutions of the 82nd Annual General Meeting of Lenzing Group
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EQS-News: Lenzing AG
/ Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Resolutions of the 82nd Annual General Meeting of the Lenzing Group
Lenzing, April 23, 2026 – At its 82nd Annual General Meeting held on Thursday, April 23, 2026, the Lenzing Group granted formal discharge to the members of the Managing Board and the Supervisory Board for the 2025 financial year and resolved on the remuneration of Supervisory Board members for the 2026 financial year.
The Annual General Meeting was presented with the adopted annual financial statements and the consolidated financial statements, including the Corporate Governance Report, as well as the Supervisory Board Report for the 2025 financial year. The Managing Board and the Supervisory Board reported on their activities during the reporting period.
KPMG Austria GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungs- und Steuerberatungsgesellschaft was appointed as auditor of the annual and consolidated financial statements as well as auditor of the consolidated sustainability reporting for the 2026 financial year.
Elections to the Supervisory Board
The Annual General Meeting re-elected Dr. Astrid Skala-Kuhmann, Mag. Gerhard Schwartz and Mag. Helmut Bernkopf as members of the Supervisory Board of the Lenzing Group, each until the end of the Annual General Meeting that will resolve on the discharge for the 2030 financial year. The re-elections underline continuity and stability in the corporate governance of the Lenzing Group.
The Supervisory Board of the Lenzing Group therefore continues to comprise ten members elected by the Annual General Meeting: Carlos Aníbal de Almeida Junior, Cornelius Baur, Helmut Bernkopf, Stefan Fida, Markus Fürst, Franz Gasselsberger, Leonardo Grimaldi, Patrick Lackenbucher, Gerhard Schwartz and Astrid Skala-Kuhmann. Stefan Ertl, Stephan Gruber, Bonita Haag, Helmut Kirchmair and Michael Bichler were delegated to the Supervisory Board by the Works Council.
At the constitutive meeting of the Supervisory Board following the Annual General Meeting, Patrick Lackenbucher was elected Chairman of the Supervisory Board. Carlos de Almeida was elected First Deputy Chairman and Stefan Fida Second Deputy Chairman.
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23.04.2026 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Lenzing AG
|4860 Lenzing
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 7672-701-0
|Fax:
|+43 7672-96301
|E-mail:
|office@lenzing.com
|Internet:
|www.lenzing.com
|ISIN:
|AT0000644505
|Indices:
|ATX
|Listed:
|Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
|EQS News ID:
|2314070
|End of News
|EQS News Service
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2314070 23.04.2026 CET/CEST
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