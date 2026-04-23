Lenzing Aktie

Lenzing für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 64450 / ISIN: AT0000644505

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23.04.2026 15:07:53

EQS-News: Resolutions of the 82nd Annual General Meeting of Lenzing Group

EQS-News: Lenzing AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Resolutions of the 82nd Annual General Meeting of Lenzing Group

23.04.2026 / 15:07 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Resolutions of the 82nd Annual General Meeting of the Lenzing Group

 

  • Dr. Astrid Skala-Kuhmann, Mag. Gerhard Schwartz and Mag. Helmut Bernkopf re-elected to the Supervisory Board
  • Patrick Lackenbucher re-elected as Chairman of the Supervisory Board

 

Lenzing, April 23, 2026 – At its 82nd Annual General Meeting held on Thursday, April 23, 2026, the Lenzing Group granted formal discharge to the members of the Managing Board and the Supervisory Board for the 2025 financial year and resolved on the remuneration of Supervisory Board members for the 2026 financial year.

 

The Annual General Meeting was presented with the adopted annual financial statements and the consolidated financial statements, including the Corporate Governance Report, as well as the Supervisory Board Report for the 2025 financial year. The Managing Board and the Supervisory Board reported on their activities during the reporting period.

 

KPMG Austria GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungs- und Steuerberatungsgesellschaft was appointed as auditor of the annual and consolidated financial statements as well as auditor of the consolidated sustainability reporting for the 2026 financial year.
 

Elections to the Supervisory Board

The Annual General Meeting re-elected Dr. Astrid Skala-Kuhmann, Mag. Gerhard Schwartz and Mag. Helmut Bernkopf as members of the Supervisory Board of the Lenzing Group, each until the end of the Annual General Meeting that will resolve on the discharge for the 2030 financial year. The re-elections underline continuity and stability in the corporate governance of the Lenzing Group.

 

The Supervisory Board of the Lenzing Group therefore continues to comprise ten members elected by the Annual General Meeting: Carlos Aníbal de Almeida Junior, Cornelius Baur, Helmut Bernkopf, Stefan Fida, Markus Fürst, Franz Gasselsberger, Leonardo Grimaldi, Patrick Lackenbucher, Gerhard Schwartz and Astrid Skala-Kuhmann. Stefan Ertl, Stephan Gruber, Bonita Haag, Helmut Kirchmair and Michael Bichler were delegated to the Supervisory Board by the Works Council.

 

At the constitutive meeting of the Supervisory Board following the Annual General Meeting, Patrick Lackenbucher was elected Chairman of the Supervisory Board. Carlos de Almeida was elected First Deputy Chairman and Stefan Fida Second Deputy Chairman.

 

 

Photo download:

https://mediadb.lenzing.com/pinaccess/showpin.do?pinCode=l5P1Q9g4Q8q2

 

   
Media Relations:
 
Corporate Communications
 
Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft
Werkstraße 2, 4860 Lenzing, Austria
 
Phone   +43 7672 701 2743
E-mail    media@lenzing.com
Web       www.lenzing.com
 		  
Investor Relations:
 
Alexander Schwaiger
VP Corporate Treasury & Investor Relations
Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft
Werkstraße 2, 4860 Lenzing, Austria
 
Phone   +43 7672 701 8947
E-mail     a.schwaiger@lenzing.com
Web        www.lenzing.com
 
     
       

 

About the Lenzing Group
 
The Lenzing Group stands for the responsible production of specialty and premium fibers based on regenerated cellulose. As an innovation leader, Lenzing is a partner of global textile and nonwoven manufacturers and drives many new technological developments. The Lenzing Group’s high-quality fibers are the raw material for a wide range of textile applications – ranging from functional, comfortable, and fashionable clothing through to durable and sustainable home textiles. TÜV-certified biodegradable and compostable Lenzing fibers are also ideal for demanding use in everyday hygiene applications.
 
The Lenzing Group’s business model extends far beyond that of a traditional fiber producer. Together with its customers and partners, Lenzing develops innovative products along the value chain, adding value for consumers. The Lenzing Group strives for efficient utilization and processing of all raw materials and offers solutions for the transition of the textile industry from the current linear economic system to a circular economy. In order to align its commitment to limiting man-made climate change with the goals of the Paris Agreement, Lenzing has a clear, science-based climate action plan that provides for a significant reduction in greenhouse gas emissions (Scopes 1, 2, and 3) by 2030 and a net-zero target by 2050.
 
Key Facts & Figures Lenzing Group 2025
Revenue: EUR 2.60 bn
Nominal capacity (fibers): 1,110,000 tonnes
Employees (full-time equivalents): 7,738
 
TENCEL™, LENZING™ ECOVERO™, VEOCEL™, LENZING™ and REFIBRA™ are trademarks of Lenzing AG.
 

 


23.04.2026 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group

View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Lenzing AG
4860 Lenzing
Austria
Phone: +43 7672-701-0
Fax: +43 7672-96301
E-mail: office@lenzing.com
Internet: www.lenzing.com
ISIN: AT0000644505
Indices: ATX
Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 2314070

 
End of News EQS News Service

2314070  23.04.2026 CET/CEST

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