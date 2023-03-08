EQS-News: Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting 2023 on the Financial Year 2021/2022 of BRAIN Biotech AG

EQS-News: BRAIN Biotech AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting 2023 on the Financial Year 2021/2022 of BRAIN Biotech AG



08.03.2023 / 17:20 CET/CEST

Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting 2023 on the Financial Year 2021/2022 of BRAIN Biotech AG

Executive Board and Supervisory Board discharged with large majority

Large majorities in the re-election of one member to the Supervisory Board and the election of two new members

New compensation system for Executive Board approved

Zwingenberg (Germany), 8 March, 2023 At the Annual General Meeting of BRAIN Biotech AG today (Frankfurt Stock Exchange / BNN / ISIN DE0005203947 / WKN 5203949), shareholders approved all proposals of the Executive and Supervisory Board with clear majorities. These items included the discharging of the acts of the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board, the election of two new members to the Supervisory Board and the approval of a new Executive Board compensation system, which links Executive Board compensation stronger to the long-term performance of the company.

New supervisory board elections by the Annual General Meeting had become necessary to fill a total of three Supervisory Board mandates. Dr Georg Kellinghusen, who had been member of the Supervisory Board of BRAIN Biotech AG since 9 March 2017 and its Chairman since 7 March 2019, was no longer available for re-election as he has reached the age limit for supervisory board members.

Dr. Michael Majerus, Munich, Consultant, had been re-elected to the supervisory board. Mrs. Christine Uekert, Berlin, Managing Director nsight consulting GmbH and Dr. Florian Schnabel, Munich, Managing Director MP Beteiligungs-GmbH, had been newly elected at the shareholder meeting as Supervisory Board members. All members have been elected with effect from the end of the AGM on 8 March 2023 until the end of the AGM that passes a resolution concerning the discharge of the Supervisory Board for the fiscal year from 1 October 2025 until 30 September 2026.

Following the Annual General Meeting, the Supervisory Board of BRAIN Biotech AG elected in its constituent meeting Dr. Michael Majerus as its new Chairman. Dr. Anna Carina Eichhorn continues to serve as Deputy Chairman.

Adriaan Moelker, CEO of BRAIN Biotech AG: "I would like to thank the shareholders - also on behalf of my Executive Board colleague Michael Schneiders - for their confidence. Our special thanks go to Dr. Georg Kellinghusen for his many years of service to the company Dr. Kellinghusen has truly made a difference in building BRAIN into what it is today. Moelker continued: "I am also very pleased that new highly qualified members have been elected to our Supervisory Board and that Dr. Michael Majerus has taken over as Chairman of the Supervisory Board.

Dr. Michael Majerus, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of BRAIN Biotech AG: "I would like to thank the Annual General Meeting for re-electing me to the Supervisory Board and look forward to my new tasks as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of BRAIN Biotech AG, helping BRAIN Biotech reach its potential and creating substantial value for our shareholders.

A total of 67.48 % of the registered share capital was represented at the virtual Annual General Meeting.

The detailed voting results as well as the presentations of the Executive Board and all other documents relating to the Annual General Meeting are available on the BRAIN Biotech AG website:

https://www.brain-biotech.com/investors/annual-general-meetings/agm-fy-2021-22

About BRAIN Biotech

BRAIN Biotech AG (BRAIN) is a leading European specialist in industrial biotechnology with a focus on nutrition, health and the environment. As a technology and solution provider, the company supports the biologization of industry with biobased products and processes. From contract research and development with industrial partners to the development of own disruptive incubator projects and customized enzyme products: BRAIN's broad, innovative biotech know-how and its agile teams are the key to its success.

BRAIN Biotech AG is the parent company of the international BRAIN Group, which distributes B2B specialty products, including enzymes and bioactive natural products. The BRAIN Group has its own fermentation or production facilities in continental Europe, the UK and the USA, which, together with the associated biotechnological production know-how, complete the value chain within the Group.

As a participant in the United Nations Global Compact, BRAIN Biotech AG is committed to aligning its strategies and activities with universal principles on human rights, labor, the environment and anti-corruption, and to actively promote common social goals. BRAIN Biotech´s products and services directly target at least five of the UN SDGs.

Since its IPO in 2016, BRAIN Biotech AG has been listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE0005203947 / WKN 520394).

