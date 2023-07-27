EQS-News: Results of aap Implantate AG's Annual General Meeting underpin support for corporate strategy pursued

EQS-News: aap Implantate AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

Results of aap Implantate AG's Annual General Meeting underpin support for corporate strategy pursued



27.07.2023 / 16:39 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





aap shareholders met for the Annual General Meeting in Berlin on July 25, 2023

Around 63 percent of the capital stock was represented at the Annual General Meeting

All items on the agenda were approved with approval rates of >99 %



aap Implantate AG ("aap" or the "Company") had invited its shareholders to the Annual General Meeting on July 25, 2023, at the Panorama Congress Center at Wernerwerk in Berlin.



In the Ernst von Siemens Hall, the chairman of the meeting and chairwoman of the Supervisory Board, Dr. med. Nathalie Krebs, welcomed the shareholders and guests. Following the speech by the Management Board, CEO Rubino di Girolamo, CFO Marek Hahn and COO Agnieszka Mierzejewska answered the shareholders' questions about the Group and the course of business.



Of the Company's capital stock, 62.61 percent was represented. The shareholders approved the items on the agenda with large majorities (all agenda items put to the vote had approval rates of over 99 percent). In addition to the ratification of the actions of the Management Board and Supervisory Board, the election of the auditor, an amendment to the Articles of Association to allow virtual Annual General Meetings, the compensation report for the Management Board and Supervisory Board, and an authorization to acquire and use treasury shares, the resolution on the creation of a new Authorized Capital 2023/I was also put to the vote.



"I am very pleased with the results of the Annual General Meeting and, on behalf of the entire Management Board, would like to thank our shareholders for their trust and support," says Rubino Di Girolamo, Chairman / CEO of aap. "We see this as a clear appreciation of the performance of the management and employees of the company in further challenging times. We also see these results as a sign of support for the corporate strategy pursued, both in terms of short-term performance metrics and long-term value creation."



The voting results on the agenda items are published on the aap website under Investors / Annual General Meeting.



------------------------------------------------------

aap Implantate AG (ISIN DE0005066609) - General Standard/Regulated Market - All German Stock Exchanges -

About aap Implantate AG

aap Implantate AG is a globally active medical technology company headquartered in Berlin, Germany. The company develops, manufactures and markets products for traumatology. In addition to the innovative anatomical plate system LOQTEQ®, the IP-protected portfolio includes a wide range of cannulated screws. In addition, aap Implantate AG has an innovation pipeline with promising development projects such as antibacterial silver coating technology and magnesium-based implants. These technologies address critical problems in traumatology that have not yet been adequately solved. In Germany, aap Implantate AG sells its products directly to hospitals, purchasing groups and group clinics, while at international level it primarily uses a broad network of distributors in around 25 countries. In the USA, the company relies on a hybrid sales strategy through its subsidiary aap Implants Inc. This involves sales both via distribution agents and as part of partnerships with global orthopedic companies. The aap Implantate AG share is listed in the General Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA: AAQ.DE). For further information, please visit our website at www.aap.de.

The figures presented in this press release may be subject to technical rounding differences which do not affect the overall presentation.

Forward-looking statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements based on current expectations, beliefs and projections of the Management Board and currently available information. The forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or results. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here. These factors include those discussed in aap's public reports. Forward-looking statements therefore speak only as of the date they are made. We assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements made in this release or to conform them to future events or developments.



Contact:

aap Implantate AG; Marek Hahn; Member of the Management Board, CFO; Lorenzweg 5; 12099 Berlin

Phone: +49 (0)30 75019 - 134; Fax: +49 (0)30 75019 - 290; E-Mail: m.hahn@aap.de