EQS-News: Results of the 2026 Annual General Meeting for the 2024/25 financial year of BRAIN Biotech AG

EQS-News: BRAIN Biotech AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

Results of the 2026 Annual General Meeting for the 2024/25 financial year of BRAIN Biotech AG



11.03.2026 / 17:05 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Results of the 2026 Annual General Meeting for the 2024/25 financial year of BRAIN Biotech AG



ZWINGENBERG, Germany, March 11, 2026 – At today's Annual General Meeting of BRAIN Biotech AG (Frankfurt Stock Exchange / BNN / ISIN DE0005203947 / WKN 5203949), shareholders approved all agenda items with a broad majority.

Dr. Ursula La Cognata of Berlin, the managing partner of ybe (Your Biotech Experts Partnership), was elected to the Supervisory Board by the Annual General Meeting for a term of four years. She had already been appointed by the Darmstadt Local Court as a new member of the Supervisory Board, effective 11 July 2025, until the next Annual General Meeting.

In his statement to shareholders, Supervisory Board Chairman Dr. Michael Majerus said: “We remain convinced that BRAIN Biotech AG has many positive development opportunities thanks to its successful product business, its strong market position in contract research, the expected revenues from the monetization initiatives as well as licensing of pharmaceutical projects, and further product innovations from the BRAINBioIncubator.”

Agile organizational structure enables fast and flexible customer solutions

In his speech, CEO Adriaan Moelker commented on the company's strategy, stating: "We remain convinced that our two-pillar strategy, with the product-oriented BRAINBiocatalysts segment on the one hand and the BRAINBioIncubator segment on the other, is the right strategy. This approach enables us to continue to monetize our investments, achieve scientifically based breakthroughs, and organically expand a profitable, scalable, enzyme-focused business. Here we can offer our customers truly unique selling points.

According to Moelker, one of the group's unique selling points is that, due to its relatively small size, it can respond quickly and flexibly to customer needs with short communication channels and offer innovative biotechnological solutions. The CEO emphasized the importance of maintaining this advantage, even when the company experiences stronger growth in the future.

Moelker also reported on the consolidation of the production and sales for enzymes and food ingredients for the baking and beverage industries at the new location in the Netherlands. The new building, which will house a modern baking application center, a laboratory, and production areas, is nearing completion.

A total of 61.82 % of the share capital, including postal votes, was represented at the time of voting. The detailed voting results and all other documents relating to the 2026 Annual General Meeting are available on the BRAIN Biotech AG website:

https://www.brain-biotech-group.com/en/investors/annual-general-meeting/annual-general-meeting-2026/

Contact Media

Dr. Stephanie Konle, PR & Corporate Communications

Phone: +49 6251 9331-70

Email: stk@brain-biotech.com



Contact Investor Relations

Martina Schuster, Investor Relations

Phone: +49 6251 9331-69

Email: ms@brain-biotech.com

BRAIN Biotech

The BRAIN Biotech Group is a leader in researching, developing, and producing specialty enzymes, focusing on the food and life sciences industries. In addition, the group develops microbial production strains and scalable bioprocesses for the economic production of specialty enzymes and other proteins. BRAIN Biotech also offers customized biological solutions to the industry for more sustainable products and efficient processes.

BRAIN Biotech AG is the parent company of the BRAIN Biotech Group. The company´s activities are divided into two business segments: BRAINBiocatalysts (development, production, and distribution of specialty enzymes, microorganisms, and ingredients) and BRAINBioIncubator (research-intensive development projects and pharmaceuticals).

BRAIN Biotech operates its own fermentation facilities in the UK and has additional production sites in continental Europe and the US. BRAIN Biotech AG has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since February 9, 2016 (Ticker symbol: BNN; ISIN: DE0005203947 / WKN: 520394). In the 2024/25 fiscal year, the group generated revenue of € 49.6 million with around 280 employees. For more information, visit: www.brain-biotech-group.com.

The BRAIN Biotech Group on social media and on the internet:

BRAIN Biotech Gruppe

Web: www.brain-biotech-group.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/brainbiotech

Threads: https://www.threads.net/@brainbiotechag

Bluesky: https://bsky.app/profile/brain-biotech-group.com

X: https://x.com/BRAINbiotech

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCS33HJqku674X22UQ8QIsyg

Biocatalysts Ltd (Production, Distribution)

Website: https://www.biocatalysts.com/

LinkedIn: Biocatalysts Ltd on LinkedIn / BRAIN-Biocatalysts Life Science Solutions on LinkedIn

BRAIN Biotech Zwingenberg (Technologies & R&D Services)

Website: www.brain-biotech.com

LinkedIn: BRAIN Biotech Technologies & Services

AnalyticonDiscovery (R&D)

Web: https://ac-discovery.com/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/analyticon-discovery/

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements reflect the current views, expectations, and assumptions of the management of BRAIN Biotech AG, and are based on information currently available to the management.

Forward-looking statements are no guarantees of future performance, and entail both known and unknown risks as well as uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Numerous factors exist that could influence the future performance of and future developments at BRAIN Biotech AG and the BRAIN Biotech Group. Such factors include, but are not limited to, changes in the general economic and competitive environment, risks associated with capital markets, currency exchange rate fluctuations, changes in international and national laws and regulations, in particular with respect to tax laws and regulations, as well as other factors.

BRAIN Biotech AG does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.