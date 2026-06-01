EQS-News: Revenue and Order Book Trends for Fiscal Year 2025/2026 (May 31, 2026)

EQS-News: CEOTRONICS AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Development of Sales

Revenue and Order Book Trends for Fiscal Year 2025/2026 (May 31, 2026)



01.06.2026 / 14:06 CET/CEST

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Consolidated revenue approx. €56.3 million (+0.9%)

Order backlog approx. €78.2 million (+30.3%)

Order intake approx. €74.6 million (+66.2%)

Revenue forecast met

According to preliminary figures, CEOTRONICS AG achieved a record consolidated revenue of approx. €56.3 million in the reporting period from June 1, 2025, to May 31, 2026. This means that CEOTRONICS AG, with approximately €504,000, exceeded the previous year’s revenue (an increase of 88.3% at that time).



The consolidated order backlog as of May 31, 2026, increased by approximately 30.3% compared to the previous year’s level, reaching a new record of approximately €78.2 million.

Order intake for the Group increased by approximately 66.2% compared to the previous year to approximately €74.6 million, also reaching a new record level.



Final and detailed figures for the 2025/2026 fiscal year will be published with the 2025/2026 Annual Report following approval, expected on September 7, 2026.



“CEOTRONICS AG set three records in the 2025/2026 fiscal year. From today’s perspective, we are optimistic that we will also achieve our consolidated net profit target of approximately €5.3 million - which would then be record No. 4. The necessary additional investments in internal and external security in Germany and the EEC should give us the momentum to achieve our Vision65 in just a few years. “The Executive Board is very satisfied with the performance achieved in the 2025/2026 fiscal year and thanks everyone involved.”, said Chairman of the Executive Board and CEO Thomas H. Günther. According to preliminary figures, CEOTRONICS AG achieved a recordof approx. €56.3 million in the reporting period from June 1, 2025, to May 31, 2026. This means that CEOTRONICS AG, with approximately €504,000, exceeded the previous year’s revenue (an increase of 88.3% at that time).The consolidatedas of May 31, 2026, increased by approximately 30.3% compared to the previous year’s level, reaching a new record of approximately €78.2 million.for the Group increased by approximately 66.2% compared to the previous year to approximately €74.6 million, also reaching a new record level.Final and detailed figures for the 2025/2026 fiscal year will be published with the 2025/2026 Annual Report following approval, expected on September 7, 2026.“CEOTRONICS AG set three records in the 2025/2026 fiscal year. From today’s perspective, we are optimistic that we will also achieve our consolidated net profit target of approximately €5.3 million - which would then be record No. 4. The necessary additional investments in internal and external security in Germany and the EEC should give us the momentum to achieve our Vision65 in just a few years. “The Executive Board is very satisfied with the performance achieved in the 2025/2026 fiscal year and thanks everyone involved.”, said Chairman of the Executive Board and CEO Thomas H. Günther.

01.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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