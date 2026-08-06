EQS-News: RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG continues stable trend in first half of 2026

EQS-News: RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Miscellaneous

RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG continues stable trend in first half of 2026



06.08.2026 / 08:59 CET/CEST

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CORPORATE NEWS

RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG continues stable trend in first half of 2026

Targeted investment by the Group in expansion of regional health networks

Number of patients treated rose by 9 percent with revenues at EUR 863.6 million.

Upcoming reforms shape further strategic direction and investment capacity

Bad Neustadt, 6 August 2026 – RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG reports another stable business performance in the first half of 2026. Consolidated revenue of EUR 863.6 million slightly exceeded the previous year’s level (H1 2025: EUR 833.5 million), and EBITDA was EUR 57.0 million (H1 2025: EUR 46.7 million). Consolidated profit totalled EUR 22.5 million (H1 2025: EUR 14.7 million).

The result was marked to a significant extent by the immediate transformation costs established until November 2026 to offset higher personnel and material costs in the previous years. From January to June a total of 513,700 patients were treated on an outpatient and inpatient basis in the Group’s hospitals and medical care centres - an increase of 9% (H1 2025: 471,295).

The sites are continuously evolving to expand and improve regional healthcare provision. In addition to the major investments in state-of-the-art medical technology planned for 2026 at all sites, medical and therapeutic care offerings are being further expanded and regional cooperation networks established.

In Hesse, for example, Universitätsklinikum Marburg and the pulmonary clinic Lungenfachklinik Immenhausen are pooling their expertise. The purpose of this strategic partnership is to effectively promote the care of lung patients by working together. Parallel to these developments, the care network in Brandenburg is growing. With the newly opened child protection emergency service at the RHÖN-KLINIKUM Frankfurt (Oder) site, a strong regional network has been created. The newly signed cooperation agreements between the hospital, the City of Frankfurt (Oder) and the District of Oder-Spree ensure close, inter-institutional collaboration to seamlessly coordinate fast and effective help for affected children and adolescents.

Dr. Gunther K. Weiß, member of the Board of Management of RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG: “Regional networks form a vital and essential part of any future healthcare system. Rigid sectoral boundaries make it more difficult to provide patients with the care they need and saddle our healthcare system with unnecessary costs. It is only when general practitioners, specialists, medical facilities, nurses and therapists work together as a team that we can pool our resources efficiently. In the face of mounting pressures, such collaboration across providers is the only way to ensure comprehensive and high-quality care to patients, especially in rural areas.”

Dr. Stefan Stranz, member of the Board of Management of RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG: “The Statutory Health Insurance Contribution Rate Stabilization Act imposes further burdens on hospitals. Instead of reducing bureaucracy and refocusing on patient care, the reform saddles already overburdened hospitals with even more documentation requirements, excessive budget cuts, and financial risks.”

Outlook for 2026

For the current financial year, we expect revenues of EUR 1.7 billion within a range of plus or minus 5%. For earnings before interest, tax and depreciation/amortisation (EBITDA), we expect a level of between EUR 110 million and EUR 125 million. In addition to financial performance indicators, we also take account of the non-financial performance indicators of number of cases and cost weights in the management of the company and expect these to show a moderate improvement over the previous year.

The financial year will be significantly impacted by the unfolding legislation process and the considerable uncertainties it holds. Particularly, the Hospital Reform Adjustment Act (Krankenhausreformanpassungsgesetz, KHAG) that entered into force on 15 April 2026 and the Statutory Health Insurance (SHI) Contribution Rate Stabilisation Act (GKV-Beitragsstabilisierungsgesetz, GKV-BstabG) (GKV-BStabG) adopted by the German Federal Parliament on 10 July 2026 seek to further enhance quality and efficiency in the healthcare system, but at the same time will put hospitals under greater financial pressure in the short term.

The company’s forecast is therefore subject to particular uncertainties. It is not yet possible at this time to reliably forecast what overall impact the ongoing regulatory interference, the implementation of the hospital reform as well as further possible adjustments by the legislator will have. On top of that, the ongoing global crises and negative economic impacts are resulting among other things in higher prices, supply bottlenecks and general market volatility.

This Interim Report – Report on the First Half of 2026 – is published on the Internet .

CONTACT

RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG | Head of Group Finance

Norman Dittes | T. +49 9771 65-12210 | norman.dittes@rhoen-klinikum-ag.com

RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG | Corporate Communications

Heike Ochmann | T. +49 9771 65-12130 | heike.ochmann@rhoen-klinikum-ag.com

RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG | Schlossplatz 1 | D-97616 Bad Neustadt a. d. Saale

RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG is one of the largest healthcare providers in Germany, with five highly specialised maximum- and intermediate-care facilities: Campus Bad Neustadt, Zentralklinik Bad Berka, Klinikum Frankfurt (Oder) as well as the Giessen and Marburg University Hospitals (UKGM). As a modern, diverse and future-oriented Company, RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG is attractive both as a provider of training and an employer. With over 19,100 employees, the Group offers excellent medical care with a direct tie-in to research and teaching. Each year, we treat a total of 938,000 patients at our hospitals and medical care centres (MVZs) on an outpatient and inpatient basis. Die RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG is a company of the ASKLEPIOS Group. www.rhoen-klinikum-ag.com