EQS-News: RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG reports results for the third quarter of 2026

EQS-News: RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Quarter Results

RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG reports results for the third quarter of 2026



05.11.2026 / 09:02 CET/CEST

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CORPORATE NEWS

RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG reports results for the third quarter of 2026

Group makes targeted investments in state-of-the-art medical technology

Number of patients treated up 8.3%, with revenues increasing to

EUR 1,304 million

EUR 1,304 million Increase in the operating result is driven by a 3.25% surcharge on hospital services, which is accounted for in 2026

Strong capital base with high equity ratio provides solid foundation for optimising inpatient and outpatient care structures

Bad Neustadt, 5 November 2026 – RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG closed the first nine months of 2026 with strong earnings growth. Despite healthcare policy challenges and a difficult economic environment, the number of patients was increased and consolidated profit was improved.

From January to September 2026 a total of 764,248 patients were treated on an inpatient and outpatient basis in the Group’s hospitals and medical care centres, an increase of 8.3% (9M 2025: 705,830). Consolidated revenue of EUR 1,303.8 million exceeded the previous year’s level (9M 2025: EUR 1,262.1 million), and EBITDA was EUR 83.9 million (9M 2025: EUR 71.8 million). The result is impacted by a billing surcharge (3.25% on hospital services) that is accounted for and reported under "other income" through October 2026. It is intended to offset the increases in personnel and non-personnel costs experienced in previous years. Consolidated profit increased to EUR 32.7 million (9M 2025: EUR 25.1 million).

The increase is primarily the result of higher capacity utilization at clinics and medical care centers, as well as an increase in patient numbers, particularly in the outpatient sector. The company’s strong capital base with an equity ratio of 74.7% moreover provides a solid foundation for optimising inpatient and outpatient care structures.

Dr. Gunther K. Weiß, member of the Board of Management of RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG: “Our successful third quarter shows that financial stability and medical excellence are inseparable, going hand in hand. Underlying this success is the tremendous trust out patients put in us. This sustainable basis is what allows us to continue making targeted investments in state-of-the-art medical technology and care offerings.”

This course of innovation is evident in two selected investments: at Universitätsklinikum Marburg, a state-of-the-art photon-counting computer tomograph was put into service. That makes RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG the only hospital group in Germany having four newest-generation units of this kind in operation. With the new hybrid operating theatre in Frankfurt (Oder), the hospital has expanded its treatment range, thus strengthening its interdisciplinary structures and giving a further major boost to the maximum care facility’s care offerings in the Ostbrandenburg region.

Dr. Stefan Stranz, member of the Board of Management of RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG: “This forward-looking investment strategy ensures that we can continue to operate effectively in a market environment facing far-reaching and sweeping change. Thanks to our solid financial basis and our collaboration within the ASKLEPIOS Group network, we can take on and actively shape this transformation process from a position of strength.”

Outlook for 2026

For the current financial year, we expect revenues of EUR 1.7 billion within a range of plus or minus 5%. For earnings before interest, tax and depreciation/ amortisation (EBITDA), we expect a level of between EUR 110 million and EUR 125 million. In addition to financial performance indicators, we also take account of the non-financial performance indicators of number of cases and cost weights in the management of the company and expect these to show a moderate improvement over the previous year.

The financial year will be significantly impacted by the unfolding legislation process and the considerable uncertainties it holds. Particularly the Hospital Reform Adjustment Act (Krankenhausreformanpassungsgesetz, KHAG) that entered into force on 15 April 2026 and the Statutory Health Insurance (SHI) Contribution Rate Stabilisation Act (GKV-Beitragsstabilisierungsgesetz, GKV-BstabG) (GKV-BStabG) adopted by the German Federal Parliament on 10 July 2026 seek to further enhance quality and efficiency in the healthcare system, but at the same time will put hospitals under greater financial pressure in the short term.

The company’s forecast is therefore subject to particular uncertainties. It is not yet possible at this time to reliably forecast what overall impact the ongoing regulatory interference, implementation of the hospital reform as well as further possible adjustments by the legislator will have. On top of that, ongoing global crises and negative economic impacts are resulting among other things in higher prices, supply bottlenecks and general market volatility.



The Quarterly Statement for Q3 2026 is published on the Internet.



CONTACT

RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG | Head of Group Finance

Norman Dittes | T. +49 9771 65-12210 | norman.dittes@rhoen-klinikum-ag.com

RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG | Corporate Communications

Heike Ochmann | T. +49 9771 65-12130 | heike.ochmann@rhoen-klinikum-ag.com

RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG | Schlossplatz 1 | D-97616 Bad Neustadt a. d. Saale

RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG is one of the largest healthcare providers in Germany, with five highly specialised maximum- and intermediate-care facilities: Campus Bad Neustadt, Zentralklinik Bad Berka, Klinikum Frankfurt (Oder) as well as the Giessen and Marburg University Hospitals (UKGM). As a modern, diverse and future-oriented Company, RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG is attractive both as a provider of training and an employer. With over 19,100 employees, the Group offers excellent medical care with a direct tie-in to research and teaching. Each year, we treat a total of 938,000 patients at our hospitals and medical care centres (MVZs) on an outpatient and inpatient basis. Die RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG is a company of the ASKLEPIOS Group. www.rhoen-klinikum-ag.com