EQS-News: RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG reports stable development in the first quarter of 2026

EQS-News: RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Miscellaneous

RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG reports stable development in the first quarter of 2026



07.05.2026 / 20:42 CET/CEST

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CORPORATE NEWS

First quarter of 2026

RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG reports stable development in the first quarter of 2026



Group optimises outpatient and inpatient care structures

Number of patients treated increased by 7.4 %, while the reported consolidated revenue is at EUR 436.1 million

Current financial year affected by upcoming reforms

Bad Neustadt, 7 May 2026 – RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG entered financial year 2026 with stable business performance. Consolidated revenue of EUR 436.1 million was slightly above the prior year's figure (Q1 2025: EUR 414.7 million), while EBITDA amounted to EUR 30.2 million (Q1 2025: EUR 22.6 million). Net income totalled EUR 13.1 million (Q1 2025: EUR 7.3 million). From January to March, the Group's clinics and medical centres treated 258,027 patients on an inpatient and outpatient basis, an increase of 7.4 % (Q1 2025: 240,137).

The hospital sites of the company continue to see dynamic growth. In addition to the major investments in state-of-the-art medical technology planned at all hospital sites in 2026, we are further expanding our medical and therapeutic care for patients throughout the Group.

In the first quarter of 2026, the operating business of Ortho Centrum Saale MVZ GmbH was integrated into the Group and its results included in the consolidated financial statements. The company, with six doctor’s practices in the specialist fields of orthopaedics, trauma surgery, surgery, sports medicine, sports trauma medicine and neurosurgery, was acquired to strengthen the RHÖN-Campus concept in Bad Neustadt as well as growth prospects in the clinical and outpatient sector in the region of Rhön-Grabfeld.

Outlook for 2026

For the coming financial year, we expect revenues of EUR 1.7 billion within

a range of plus or minus 5 %. For earnings before interest, tax and depreciation/amortisation (EBITDA), we expect a level of between

EUR 110 million and EUR 125 million. In addition to the financial performance indicators, we also take account of the non-financial performance indicators

of number of cases and cost weights in the management of the company and expect these to show a moderate improvement over the previous year.

The current financial year is expected to be significantly affected by legislative procedures and its corresponding substantial uncertainties. In particular, the Hospital Reform Adjustment Act (KHAG), which entered into force on 15 April 2026, as well as the implications of the Statutory Health Insurance Financial Stabilization Act (GKV-Finanzstabilisierungsgesetz), while aiming to further strengthen quality and efficiency within the healthcare system, simultaneously increase financial pressure on hospitals in the short term.

The Group’s forecast is therefore subject to considerable uncertainties. The cumulative impact of ongoing regulatory interventions, the implementation of the German hospital reform, and potential further adjustments by the legislature can currently not be reliably estimated. In addition to these developments global crises and economic pressures, which manifest – among other developments – in price increases, supply restrictions, and volatile operating conditions.

Considering these aspects, it will be decisive whether further adjustments to the ongoing reforms and supporting measures will be implemented to enable hospitals providing economically sustainable and high-quality patient care in the future.

Dr. Stefan Stranz, Member of the Executive Board of RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG: “Reliable medical care requires economically stable hospitals. Particularly against the backdrop of current reforms, it will be crucial whether financing and regulatory frameworks continue to enable hospitals to fulfill their mandate providing care in a sustainable manner.”

Dr. Gunther K. Weiß, Member of the Executive Board RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG: “Our business processes are both efficient and flexible. The close and trustworthy collaboration within the ASKLEPIOS Group plays a significant role in these. At the same time, the impact of current reforms and further regulatory interventions remains subject to considerable uncertainty. To permanently ensure high-quality and reliable patient care, hospitals require stable economic and political conditions.”

The Quarterly Statement – Q1 2026 – is published in the Internet.

CONTACT

RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG | Head of Group Finance

Norman Dittes | T. +49 9771 65-12210 | norman.dittes@rhoen-klinikum-ag.com

RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG | Corporate Communications

Heike Ochmann | T. +49 9771 65-12130 | heike.ochmann@rhoen-klinikum-ag.com

RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG | Schlossplatz 1 | D-97616 Bad Neustadt a. d. Saale

RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG is one of the largest healthcare providers in Germany. With Campus Bad Neustadt, Zentralklinik

Bad Berka, Klinikum Frankfurt (Oder) as well as the Giessen and Marburg University Hospitals (UKGM), the company has

five highly specialised maximum- and intermediate-care hospitals. As a modern, diverse and future-oriented company,

RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG is attractive both as an employer and training centre. With over 19,100 employees, the Group offers excellent medical care with a direct tie-in to research and teaching. Each year, over 938,000 patients are treated in the

Group’s hospitals and medical care centres (MVZs) on an outpatient and inpatient basis. RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG is a company

of the ASKLEPIOS Group. www.rhoen-klinikum-ag.com