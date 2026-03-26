EQS-News: RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG with consistent development in financial year 2025

EQS-News: RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Annual Results/Annual Results

RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG with consistent development in financial year 2025



26.03.2026 / 14:18 CET/CEST

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CORPORATE NEWS

Annual press conference



RHÖN-KLINIKM AG with consistent development in the financial year 2025

Group continues to focus on long-term growth – financial stability enables investments in medical high-tech and new care structures

Increase in revenues by 6.8 % with an increase in the number of patients treated by 2.8 % to over 938.000

Supervisory Board and Board of Management propose a Dividende of

EUR 0.20 per share



Bad Neustadt, 26 March 2026 – RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG is closing financial year 2025 with solid results and has met its financial targets. Despite challenging health policy and economic conditions, the number of patients increased again and consolidated revenues improved.

In the previous financial period, 938,650 patients were treated as outpatients and inpatients in the Group's clinics and medical care centers – an increase of 2.5% (2024: 912,965). Group revenue amounted to EUR 1,704.7 million (2024: EUR 1,595.6 million), which corresponds to organic growth of 6.8%. Despite the end to relief from the legislator for higher energy prices and challenging cost structures when purchasing medical products and services as well as in personnel expenses, EBITDA amounted to EUR 105.9 million (2024: EUR 110.8 million). The Group's consolidated profit decreased to EUR 36.3 million (2024: EUR 45.2 million) due to higher depreciation and impairment of fixed assets as well as declining interest rates.

Dr. Stefan Stranz, member of the Board of Management of RHÖN-KLINUIKUM AG: "The economic development of our group remains solid and can be viewed as positive in view of the tense situation of hospitals and the development of the industry in Germany. In an environment that is characterized by medical progress, increasing demand for high-quality medical care and increasing economic pressure, we resolutely assume our responsibility. An important success factor is the cooperation in the corporate group with ASKLEPIOS."

RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG has launched further clinic development measures in 2025. New care offerings were added at all locations in order to further expand outpatient and inpatient treatment for patients. The two university locations in Gießen and Marburg are combining their strengths in a joint breast center. In doing so, they are setting a new standard in oncological care in Hesse.

Dr. Gunther K. Weiß, member of the Board of Management of RHÖN-KLINUIKUM AG: "As a high-performing and integrated hospital group, we have the necessary know-how and the opportunities to actively shape changes for the benefit of our patients. In addition, our financial stability enables us to implement large investments in medical high-tech in a targeted and forward-looking manner. In doing so, we are sending a strong signal for the dynamic and technological further development of our facilities."

In financial year 2025, investments were made in the continuous technological development of the facilities. For example, a new laboratory line was added in Giessen, new cardiac catheter technologies and a new 3 Tesla magnetic resonance tomograph in Marburg, as well as a radiotherapy system for cancer treatment in Bad Berka. The company has opened a new chapter in 2025 with photon technology: it is the only hospital group to have three photon counting computer tomographs of the latest generation in use, and further investments are being planned.

Outlook 2026

For the current financial year, the Group expects revenues of EUR 1.7 billion within a range of plus or minus 5%. For earnings before interest, tax and depreciation/amortisation (EBITDA), a level of between EUR 110 million and

EUR 125 million is expected. In addition to the financial numbers,

RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG also takes account of the non-financial performance indicators of number of cases and cost weights in the management of the Company. These are expected to see a moderate increase compared with

the previous year.

This forecast reflects the heightened regulatory interference by the German legislator and the political implementation of the necessary hospital reform.

The Group notes that the outlook is subject to considerable uncertainties in connection with the numerous global crises resulting among other things in higher prices and supply chain issues, as well as any further regulatory measures impacting the remuneration structure for medical services in 2026.

The Annual Report 2025 is published on the Internet.

CONTACT

RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG | Head of Group Finance

Norman Dittes | T. +49 9771 65-12210 | norman.dittes@rhoen-klinikum-ag.com

RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG | Corporate Communications

Heike Ochmann | T. +49 9771 65-12130 | heike.ochmann@rhoen-klinikum-ag.com

RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG | Schlossplatz 1 | 97616 Bad Neustadt a. d. Saale | Germany

RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG is one of the largest healthcare service providers in Germany, with five highly specialised maximum- and intermediate-care facilities: Campus Bad Neustadt, Zentralklinik Bad Berka, Klinikum Frankfurt (Oder) as well as the Giessen and Marburg University Hospitals (UKGM). As a modern, diverse and future-oriented Company, RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG is attractive both as a provider of training and an employer. With over 19,100 employees, the Group offers excellent medical care with a direct tie-in to research and teaching. Each year, we treat a total of 938,000 patients at our hospitals and medical care centres (MVZs) on an outpatient and inpatient basis. RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG is part of the ASKLEPIOS Group. www.rhoen-klinikum-ag.com